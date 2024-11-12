Andrew Coltart Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Commentator

Andrew Coltart had a successful playing career that included several titles and a Ryder Cup appearance before taking up a career behind the mic for Sky Sports.

Here are 15 things to know about the popular commentator.

1. Andrew Coltart was born on 12 May 1970 in Dumfries, Scotland.

2. Coltart's great uncle was a founding member of Thornhill Golf Club in the Scottish borders

3. Coltart had a successful amateur career, including being selected for Great Britain & Ireland in the 1991 Walker Cup. He also won the Scottish Boys Amateur Championship in 1987 and the Scottish Amateur Stroke Play Championship in 1991.

4. He turned professional later that year. His first world ranking event came at that year’s Open, where he missed the cut.

5. Coltart's maiden professional win came at the 1994 Scottish Professional Championship.

6. He was a regular on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) between 1993 and 2007, and during his time on the circuit, he won twice, at the inaugural Qatar Masters in 1998 and the 2001 Great North Open.

7. He also claimed the Australian PGA Championship twice, in 1994 and 1997, and topped the PGA Tour of Australasia's Order of Merit in the 1997–98 season.

Andrew Coltart won the Australian PGA Championship twice in the 1990s (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. In 1999, Coltart was one of captain Mark James’ wildcards for the European Ryder Cup team at the Country Club of Brookline. However, he only played in one session, the Sunday singles, where he was up against Tiger Woods, and lost 3&2.

9. That edition of the match became known as the Battle of Brookline due to the perceived behavior of some of the US team and fans. Coltart was involved in one controversy when his caddie Ricci Roberts claimed a course marshal had hidden a lost ball of Coltart's until five minutes had elapsed, which left him with a one-shot penalty.

Andrew Coltart played for Europe in the 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Since 2011, Coltart has been part of the Sky Sports Golf team, where his dry sense of humor has endeared him to fans.

11. His sister, Laurae, married Lee Westwood in January 1999, although the couple have since divorced.

12. Coltart is an avid supporter of Queen of the South, a soccer club based in his hometown of Dumfries.

13. His career-high world ranking was 57th, which he reached on 8 November 1998.

14. Coltart’s best finish at a Major came with a T18 at the 1999 Open at Carnoustie, which was won by his friend Paul Lawrie.

15. Away from golf, Coltart has a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles.