The Masters is just around the corner, and to get you in the mood, Prime Video have dropped Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait — a documentary charting the Northern Irishman’s 14-year wait for that elusive career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait key information • Premiere Date: March 30, 2026 • Streaming: Amazon Prime Video • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 70% off NordVPN

It traces McIlroy’s journey from his heart-wrenching collapse in 2011, when he led by four strokes heading into the final day, to the triumphant moment in 2025 when he finally claimed The Masters title, fending off Justin Rose in a dramatic playoff last April.

The documentary focuses largely on a hole-by-hole recount of that final round and is enriched by interviews with McIlroy himself and how the pressure seemed to be rising every year on him. Directed by Drea Cooper and produced by McIlroy's own production company, the film couldn't offer a more intimate look into the Northern Irishman’s perspective.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait on Prime Video

Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait will be broadcast on Prime Video across 240+ different countries.

Here are some of the key price points for a full Prime membership in the US, UK, Australia and Canada:



• US: $14.99/month

• UK: £8.99/month

• AUS: AU$9.99/month

• CAN: CA$9.99/month

Watch Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Watch The Masters 2026 on Prime Video

Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait isn’t the only Major coverage on Prime Video. The streaming platform will also broadcast select coverage of The Masters 2026 in the US.

On Thursday and Friday, they will air the main feed from 1 to 3 p.m. ET. There’s much more than that as well. Every day, viewers can watch Inside Amen Corner, a live feed from holes 11, 12, and 13, as well as dedicated coverage of holes 15 and 16 and Featured Groups.

So get Prime Video today and stream Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait and The Masters 2026.

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.