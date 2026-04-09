Can I Watch Morning Coverage Of The Masters?

The Masters is one of the most anticipated events of the year, as current world-class talent, the game’s best amateurs and veterans tee it up in the first Major of the year at Augusta National.

For many, the event is far more than a golf tournament, with The Masters offering something a little different than anything else, with its traditions even in evidence before the first round gets underway.

For example, there are the honorary starters, with legends Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player taking the ceremonial tee shots that mark the start of the event.

Just 15 minutes after the three send their drives down the fairway of the first hole on Thursday morning, the action begins, with Johnny Keefer and Haotong Li having the honor in 2026.

Many of the biggest names in the field, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, won’t be seen at the first tee box until several hours later.

However, the opening few holes of the morning groups can be crucial to a player’s chances as they settle into the task at hand and attempt to put a marker down for the big guns to follow later in the day.

But can you watch the morning coverage of The Masters?

In 2026, US coverage will be split between three major broadcasters: Amazon Prime Video, ESPN and CBS, while in the UK, Sky Sports will provide the coverage throughout the week.

In Canada, TSN provides coverage, with Fox Sports and Kayo Sports broadcasting the action in Australia.

In total, The Masters will be shown in around 200 countries.

Cable TV will mainly provide afternoon coverage of The Masters, but there are ways to watch the morning sessions.

Johnny Keefer and Haotong Li will have the honor of being in the first group on Thursday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Masters morning streams

You can't watch full live coverage from the first shot like you can in the other Majors, but there is still plenty of ways to watch.

If you’re in the US, one of the best ways to watch the morning coverage of all four days of the tournament is via the official website, Masters.com or on the Masters app.

Access is only available in the USA, but coverage is free and includes multi-feed streaming such as Featured Groups and Featured Holes.

As well as the official platforms of The Masters, morning coverage is available on several other services, namely ESPN+, Prime Video, Paramount+, CBS Sports Digital and services such as DirecTV.

Morning coverage is available on several platforms (Image credit: Getty Images)

NBC does not have the rights to broadcast The Masters live, so you won't catch any of the action live on NBC or the Golf Channel. However, they will be on-site and will have studio coverage around the action.

The Golf Channel offers studio analysis through Live From The Masters, while ESPN airs its Welcome to the Masters show before the main broadcast begins later in the day.

For those not in the US, there are still options for catching morning coverage. Streaming via Masters.com is geo-restricted, so it will only work in the States, but if you're out of the country right now, you can still get your usual access while abroad by using a VPN.

How To Watch Morning Coverage Of The Masters

Thursday April 9th

Approx. 7.30am – Honorary Starters Ceremony (Masters.com/Masters App)

8.00am–3.00pm – Live From The Masters (Golf Channel)

8.30am–10.30am – On The Range (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

8.45am–3.30pm – Holes 4, 5 & 6 (Masters.com/Masters App, ESPN App)

9.15am–7.30pm – Featured Groups (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

10.00am–12.00pm – Welcome to the Masters (ESPN)

10.45am–6.00pm – Amen Corner (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

10.45am–6.00pm – Inside Amen Corner (Masters.com/Masters App, Prime Video)

11.45am–7.00pm – Holes 15 & 16 (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

Friday April 10th

8.00am–3.00pm – Live From The Masters (Golf Channel)

8.30am–10.30am – On The Range (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

8.45am–3.30pm – Holes 4, 5 & 6 (Masters.com/Masters App, ESPN App)

9.15am–7.30pm – Featured Groups (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

10.00am–12.00pm – Welcome to the Masters (ESPN)

10.45am–6.00pm – Amen Corner (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

10.45am–6.00pm – Inside Amen Corner (Masters.com/MastersApp, Prime Video)

11.45am–7.00pm – Holes 15 & 16 (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

Saturday April 11th

8.00am–2.00pm – Live From The Masters (Golf Channel)

10.00am–12.00pm – On The Range (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+)

10.15am–7.00pm – Featured Groups (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

10.30am–3.30pm – Holes 4, 5 & 6 (Masters.com/Masters App, ESPN App)

11.45am–6.00pm – Amen Corner (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

11.45am–6.00pm – Inside Amen Corner (Masters.com/Masters App, Prime Video)

11.45am–7.00pm – Holes 15 & 16 (Masters.com/Masters App, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video)

Sunday April 12th