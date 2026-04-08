The Masters Par 3 Contest: How To Watch This Year's Event At Augusta National

There’s no event quite like The Masters, and that’s in no small part due to the unique traditions that accompany it.

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One of the most beloved is the family-friendly event that precedes it, the Par 3 Contest, which takes place the day before the first round of the Major on Augusta National’s nine-hole, par-27 course.

The event was first staged in 1960, where Sam Snead won with a score of 23.

Since then, other winners have included Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Raymond Floyd, Vijay Singh, Sandy Lyle, Padraig Harrington, Rickie Fowler and Nico Echavarria, who won in 2025 with a five-under 22.

That was some way off the course record, which was set in 2016 by Jimmy Walker, with an eight-under 19.

Overall, there have been 115 aces, while the winner has been decided by a playoff 22 times. There have been co-winners on three occasions.

For participants, the Par 3 Contest offers some much-needed light relief before the real action begins the following morning, as they compete for their own small piece of Masters history with a victory, and with family members getting involved, too.

The Masters Par 3 Contest offers light relief for the players before the real action gets underway (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a tradition loved by fans as well, and for many, the point when The Masters is no longer approaching – it’s here.

Because of all that, for many fans, it’s also an event to mark on the calendar as one to watch, and, thankfully, there are ways you can do it, even if you’re not one of the Masters patrons in 2026.

Here are the details of where you can watch the Masters Par 3 Contest.

How To Watch The Masters Par 3 Contest

The traditional Masters warm-up, the Par 3 Contest, starts at noon ET at Augusta National, with coverage first being streamed live before TV coverage begins at 2pm ET and 5pm BST.

Date: Wednesday, April 8th

Where: Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia

Time: 12pm ET

Free Streaming: Masters.com, Masters app iOS/Android (US Exclusive)

Live Streaming: ESPN app (12pm-4.00pm ET)

Live TV: ESPN (2-4 pm ET), Sky Sports Golf in the UK (5pm-9pm BST)

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Full details: How To Watch The Masters 2026: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

How to watch The Masters Par 3 Contest from anywhere in the world

Those outside of their usual country this Wednesday can still access their desired streaming platform for the par 3 contest using a VPN.

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