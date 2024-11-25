Shane Bacon Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster

Shane Bacon has been a familiar face – and voice – in the golf world for more than a decade thanks to his broadcasting work as well as the host of numerous podcasts. However, there is far more to the Texan than golf broadcasting alone, including a brief spell as a player and work as a caddie.

Here are 15 things to know about him.

1. Shane Bacon was born in Marshall, Texas.

2. Per a USGA interview, as a youngster, he played baseball, basketball and football, but his interest in golf came later, via his father.

3. Eventually, he began playing competitively in AJGA events.

4. He attended the University of Arizona, where he earned a degree in broadcast journalism.

5. While there, he wrote sports columns for the college newspaper, the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

6. In 2006, he spent the summer working as a caddie at St Andrews.

7. Later, he caddied on the LPGA Tour for Irene Cho and Erica Blasberg.

8. He had a spell competing on the mini-tour circuit from 2007-2008.

9. He started covering golf for AOL in 2008 before stints at Yahoo, Fox and the Back9Network, where he co-hosted The Turn on DirecTV.

Shane Bacon worked at The Match: Tiger vs Phil in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He has hosted sports in both the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics for NBC.

11. In December 2020, Shane became a host and play-by-play announcer for the Golf Channel, and nowadays he covers golf for a number of outlets. He was also part of the CBS Sports Golf Broadcast team at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National.

12. In July 2023, at the age of 39, Shane qualified for the US Amateur by shooting two rounds of 70 at Bonnie Briar Country Club.

13. He hosted a podcast called the Clubhouse, and nowadays hosts the Get A Grip and PING Proving Grounds podcasts.

14. He published a children's golf book, The Golfer’s Zoo, in 2022.

15. He also runs a business that creates and updates golf logos called Ground Under Repair.