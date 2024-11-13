John Wood Facts: 10 Things To Know About The NBC Sports Broadcaster

John Wood had a career in the game long before he joined NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team – here are 10 things to know about the American

John Wood working for NBC Sports during the Ryder Cup
John Wood has been an NBC Sports on-course reporter since 2021
John Wood has been a regular as part of the NBC Sports broadcast team in recent years, but his experience in the game goes back considerably further than that.

He will also play a big role in the US team’s attempt to win back the Ryder Cup from the Europeans in the 2025 match at Bethpage Black.

Here are 10 things to know about him.

1. John Wood played collegiate golf at the University of California, Berkeley.

2. After graduating he became a PGA Tour caddie, where he spent over 20 years on the bag for players including Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan, Mark Calcavecchia and Kevin Sutherland.

3. During his caddying career, he participated in six Ryder Cups.

4. Wood also caddied for Kuchar at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the American won the bronze medal.

5. After the tournament, Kuchar recognized Wood with the Order of Ikkos, an award that offers recognition to someone instrumental to an athlete at the Games.

In an interview with PGATour.com, Wood described it as “one of the neatest things that's ever happened in my career, in my life.”

John Wood and Matt Kuchar during the 2020 Genesis Invitational

John caddied for several players, including Matt Kuchar

6. Wood’s first experience in broadcasting came in 2015, when he and fellow caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay worked for the Golf Channel as on-course reporters at the RSM Classic.

7. Wood served as US assistant captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup

8. He joined NBC Sports in 2021 as an on-course reporter.

9. In 2024, the PGA Ryder Cup Committee appointed Wood as the US Ryder Cup Team Manager, beginning with the Bethpage Black match in 2025. In the newly created role, he will assist the team captain, vice captains and players on strategic and operational matters.

10. In an interview with the Caddie Network, Wood named Ben Hogan, Seve Ballesteros and Tiger Woods as the three players who would fill out his dream foursome.

