John Wood Facts: 10 Things To Know About The NBC Sports Broadcaster
John Wood had a career in the game long before he joined NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team – here are 10 things to know about the American
John Wood has been a regular as part of the NBC Sports broadcast team in recent years, but his experience in the game goes back considerably further than that.
He will also play a big role in the US team’s attempt to win back the Ryder Cup from the Europeans in the 2025 match at Bethpage Black.
Here are 10 things to know about him.
1. John Wood played collegiate golf at the University of California, Berkeley.
2. After graduating he became a PGA Tour caddie, where he spent over 20 years on the bag for players including Matt Kuchar, Hunter Mahan, Mark Calcavecchia and Kevin Sutherland.
3. During his caddying career, he participated in six Ryder Cups.
4. Wood also caddied for Kuchar at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the American won the bronze medal.
5. After the tournament, Kuchar recognized Wood with the Order of Ikkos, an award that offers recognition to someone instrumental to an athlete at the Games.
In an interview with PGATour.com, Wood described it as “one of the neatest things that's ever happened in my career, in my life.”
6. Wood’s first experience in broadcasting came in 2015, when he and fellow caddie Jim “Bones” Mackay worked for the Golf Channel as on-course reporters at the RSM Classic.
7. Wood served as US assistant captain at the 2018 Ryder Cup
8. He joined NBC Sports in 2021 as an on-course reporter.
9. In 2024, the PGA Ryder Cup Committee appointed Wood as the US Ryder Cup Team Manager, beginning with the Bethpage Black match in 2025. In the newly created role, he will assist the team captain, vice captains and players on strategic and operational matters.
10. In an interview with the Caddie Network, Wood named Ben Hogan, Seve Ballesteros and Tiger Woods as the three players who would fill out his dream foursome.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
