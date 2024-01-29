Who Are The CBS Sports Broadcast Team?

CBS Sports has covered the PGA Tour for over half a century, so it’s no surprise that the calibre of its broadcast team is among the best in the business. From its on-course reporters to its analysts and experienced play-by-play announcers, the team is filled with expertise and experience.

Here are the personnel that make up the CBS Sports golf broadcast team.

Jim Nantz – Lead Host

Jim Nantz is the lead host of CBS Sports' golf coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three-time Emmy award winner Jim Nantz signed for CBS in 1985 and joined its golf broadcast team a year later as an on-course reporter. In 1994, he became the anchor, where he worked alongside Ken Venturi until 2002. Five years later, Nantz performed the role with Sir Nick Faldo until the six-time Major winner retired in 2022, leaving Trevor Immelman to step into the position.

During his time on the golf broadcast team, Nantz has hosted The Masters since 1988 and the PGA Championship for over 30 years, and is known for his signature phrase, “Hello, friends,” which he uses at the start of each broadcast.

He has also played a prominent role on the broadcaster’s NFL coverage, including hosting the Super Bowl on several occasions.

Trevor Immelman – Lead Analyst

Trevor Immelman joined CBS Sports in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

South African Trevor Immelman had a distinguished playing career, with victory at the 2008 Masters the highlight, but he started turning to life behind the mic in late 2019 when he joined CBS Sports as its tower analyst.

At the end of the 2021/22 PGA Tour season, he was named the broadcaster’s lead analyst, which is the role he holds today.

Even with that responsibility, he still found time to captain the International team at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Despite defeat, Immelman won plaudits for the job he did, which saw his largely inexperienced group run the Americans far closer than anticipated.

Ian Baker-Finch - Analyst

Ian Baker-Finch has been at CBS Sports for 16 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Baker-Finch turned professional in 1979 and went onto win 17 titles, including the 1991 Open. After calling time on his professional career six years later, he was hired by ESPN and ABC Sports in 1998 on commentary duties.

He eventually became lead analyst on ESPN and hole announcer on ABC Sports, stepping in as lead analyst where necessary.

He joined CBS Sports in 2007, where he has been since, serving the role of analyst. Despite those duties, he has still been involved in high-profile events, notably as Team Captain of the Australian men’s and women’s golf teams at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Frank Nobilo - Analyst

Frank Nobilo is an analyst with CBS Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Zealander claimed 14 professional wins over a career spanning 24 years. However, after retiring in 2003, he joined the Golf Channel, where he worked as a studio analyst.

Between 2012 and 2014, he was also occasionally seen on NBC standing in for Peter Jacobsen, before joining CBS Sports as an analyst in 2015, becoming a full-time analyst in 2020.

Dottie Pepper – Lead On-Course Reporter

Dottie Pepper had a successful LPGA Tour career before turning to broadcasting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time Major winner Pepper claimed a total of 17 victories on the LPGA Tour between 1988 and her retirement from the professional game in 2004. From there, she moved into broadcasting, initially joining the Golf Channel and becoming its lead analyst.

She was also an on-course commentator/analyst for NBC Sports between 2004 and 2012, and, after a spell with ESPN, she signed for CBS Sports in 2016 as an on-course reporter and analyst and is nowadays the broadcaster’s lead on-course reporter.

Mark Immelman – On-Course Reporter

Mark Immelman is an on-course reporter for CBS Sports (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike his younger brother Trevor, Mark didn’t reach the professional ranks, but still represented Columbus State as an amateur before moving into golf instruction, with Larry Mize, Loren Roberts, Scott Brown and Patton Kizzire among those who have benefitted from his tuition.

He also held the role of Head Men’s Coach and Director of Golf at Columbus State University between 2001 and 2021.

Nowadays, he is best known as an analyst and on-course reporter for CBS Sports after gaining valuable experience working on SuperSport TV in South Africa and Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

Colt Knost – On-Course Reporter

Former pro Colt Knost is now an on-course reporter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colt Knost spent 13 years as a professional, winning twice on the Korn Ferry Tour after previously claiming victory at the 2007 US Amateur, but it’s as one of the on-course reporters for CBS Sports that he has really begun making his name.

The American dabbled in on-course reporting for the broadcasting giant in 2019, a year before he quit the professional game, and he impressed enough to be given a more regular role ahead of the 2021 PGA Championship.

The former World No.1 amateur also co-hosts GOLF’s Subpar podcast and has a show on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

Amanda Renner – Reporter

Amanda Renner signed for CBS Sports in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After graduating from Hofstra University with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, Amanda Renner began her career as a sideline reporter for Verizon Fios Channel 1 on college sports, then moved to MSG Network as a reporter.

In 2011, she joined the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter, before performing a similar role at Callaway Golf from 2016.

In 2017, she signed for CBS Sports, initially as a reporter on select golf tournaments, before taking on the role full time the following year. She has also worked as a sideline reporter on CBS Sports’ NFL coverage and is also a reporter on The Match at Turner Sports.

Andrew Catalon – Play-By-Play Announcer

Andrew Catalon has been with CBS Sports for over a decade (Image credit: Getty Images)

After graduating from Syracuse University, Catalon began his broadcasting career as sports director at Vermont TV station WVNY before becoming primary sports anchor at WNYT in Albany, New York.

Since joining CBS Sports full-time in 2013, Catalon has worked as play-by-play announcer on golf coverage, the NFL and NCAA men’s basketball. He began hosting PGA Tour events in 2020 and has been the broadcaster’s announcer for The Masters since 2021.

Verne Lundquist - Announcer

Verne Lundquist is one of the most loved sports broadcasters in America (Image credit: Getty Images)

The veteran is one of America’s most beloved and recognisable sports broadcasters, and has become synonymous with CBS Sports’ coverage of The Masters, missing only one edition in 40 years.

During Lundquist's time with CBS, which he joined in 1983, he has broadcast on 20 sports, including NFL, college football and NCAA basketball. He was the lead play-by-play announcer for figure skating at the 1992, 1994, and 1998 Winter Olympics, too, and occasionally worked with lead analyst John Madden on the broadcaster’s NFL coverage.

His talents were recognised in 2007 when he was inducted into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame. Nine years later, he claimed another prestigious award – the Sports Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

In November 2022, Lundqvist announced his coverage of the 2024 Masters will “likely be my last”.