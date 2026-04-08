Masters Special Bets: Including First Round Leader Pick, Top Left-Hander And Hole-In-One

It's finally here! The first Major of the year is about to get under way as The Masters 2026 tournament tees off at Augusta National.

As the the most hyped-up Major of the four there's always plenty of betting action to be had, and we've got you covered here at Golf Monthly with our staff picks for the the Green Jacket.

We also have Baz Plummer's best bets and some sleeper picks for those looking outside of the main favorites to win The Masters.

And now it's time for some Masters special bets outside of just the winner or each-way markets to get your teeth into, with odds from BetMGM.

Back Justin Rose (again!) in first round leader betting

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One of the most popular specials and no doubt a popular pick here in Justin Rose, who led The Masters last year to make it a record five first-round leads for the Englishman.

It's an astonishing stat that shows just how the much the 45-year-old loves it around Augusta National - and with a wire-to-wire victory at Torrey Pines this year he's still in great form.

Going back-to-back isn't a concern as Jordan Spieth did it in 2015 and 2016 while one other player has held at least a share of the lead in consecutive Masters in the last 25 years.

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That man is Justin Rose - who did it back in 2007-08 - and after his play-off loss to Rory McIlroy last year he'll be desperate to make a flying start this year.

For those wanting a bit more security then Rose can also be backed at +750 (15/2) to be in the top five after the opening 18 holes but I think he'll bring enough juice with him to top the leaderboard once again.

Back Justin Rose first-round leader at +2800 (28/1) with BetMGM

Bryson DeChambeau to lead The Masters anytime

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You have to get Bryson DeChambeau onside in some form as he could easily win The Masters if he maintains the form that's seen him win back-to-back LIV Golf titles.

I'm still not sure his iron play and wedge game can win him a Green Jacket though, but he'll surely challenge as he did the last two years finishing sixth and fifth.

Capable of going low at any point, it's easy to see DeChambeau at least having a share of the lead after any of the first three days really - even if I'm not confident he can complete the job.

So backing him to top the leaderboard at some point after one of the rounds makes sense, which also covers you for him proving me wrong and getting over the line.

Back Bryson DeChambeau to lead/share the lead after any completyed round at +450 (9/2) with BetMGM.

Ludvig Aberg the pick for top five

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It could be sink or swim time for Ludvig Aberg if he finds himself in contention again at Augusta having squandered his final-round lead at The Players Championship.

He finished fifth at the Valero Texas Open though so his 5-5-3 form guide for his last three tournaments makes impressive reading - not as impressie as finishing second and seventh in his first two Masters appearances though.

Aberg certainly has the game to win a Green Jacket, but does he have the nerve? We'll find out this week but even if he doesn't win it this year he'll surely go close, so is well worth a top-five bet.

Back Ludvig Aberg top-five Masters finish at +335 (10/3) with BetMGM.

Top left hander

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With Brian Harman missing three cuts in four at Augusta I've got this down as a match bet with Robert MacIntyre - who is favorite in the market after just missing out on winning the Valero Texas Open on Sunday.

The Scotsman has finished second and fourth in his last two starts while Bhatia made the long trip to India only to miss the cut there, but he does have a win this season at a tough Bay Hill and I think he could have the edge here.

Bhatia has made both cuts in his two previous Masters but can't better MacIntyre's 23rd and 12th here, although he missed the cut 12 months ago, but two things point to Bhatia for me.

Mainly it's his iron play, which has been much better this season, ranking eighth in Strokes Gained: Approach on the PGA Tour while MacIntyre is way down in 123rd. Add the emotions of going close but not winning in Texas for Bob and I think Bhatia should take this one.

Back Akshay Bhatia top left-hander at The Masters at +225 (9/4) with BetMGM.

One of LIV's big boys to win The Masters

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The form they've been in and the form they've shown at Augusta National means Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are rightly among the tournament favorites.

And when you consider their PGA Tour counterparts have question marks against them then they have even stronger cases - with Scottie Scheffler just welcoming his second child and having a dip in form while Rory McIlroy has to handle defending champion duties.

They are both +1000 (10/1) so you could double your stakes and back them both at that price, or back a double chance on DeChambeau or Rahm slipping on the Green Jacket and save half your money to use elsewhere.

Back Rahm or DeChambeau to win The Masters at +500 (5/1) with BetMGM.

Jason Day the pick for top Australasian

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I like Jason Day for a bit of a dark horse at Augusta National and I love him in this market as we take on the favorite here Min Woo Lee - who has been simmering nicely with two top-three finishes this year.

His record isn't the best at Augusta though and Day finished eighth last year to notch his fifth top-10 at The Masters - including when he finished runner-up on debut back in 2011.

Day came sixth in his last PGA Tour start and here has to beat Lee and Adam Scott, a former champion of course with solid claims but he missed the cut last year.

Cameron Smith has brilliant Augusta form with five top-10s in eight years, but he also missed the cut last year and may not be in the best touch. If he is he could be the danger but the course and recent form edge goes to Day.

Back Jason Day top Australasian at The Masters at +350 (7/2) with BetMGM.

A hole-in-one at The Masters?

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The bookmakers fancy a hole-in-one at Augusta National this year and I agree with them pricing this one up as an odds-on shot at -150 (4/6).

We've gone three Masters tournaments now without one so I reckon we're due as we had at least one in six of seven years between 2016 and the last one in 2022, which was Stewart Cink at the 16th.

And it's the 16th and that Sunday pin where it's likely to happen - with that hole yielding THREE aces (just one short of a LIV Golf team) in 2016 and then two in 2019.

Shane Lowry hit one of those in 2016 and he's had one already this season, while there were 25 on the PGA Tour last season so given the right conditions we could be in for a treat again.

And it has to be on 16 really, there's been 24 holes-in-one on that hole and just the 10 combined on the other three par-3s at Augusta National.

Back a hole-in-one at The Masters at -150 (4/6) with BetMGM