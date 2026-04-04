Which Players Would Secure A Masters Spot With Victory At The Valero Texas Open?

The Valero Texas Open is an important event for more than one reason. As well as the $9.8m prize money, FedEx Cup points and world ranking points available at the tournament, there are also implications for the first Major of the year, The Masters.

For some players in the TPC San Antonio field, the event offers an opportunity to work on their games before turning their attention to the Augusta National Major, with their places already secured.

Among that group are the likes of 36-hole leader Robert MacIntyre and others contending for the title such as Ludvig Aberg, Marco Penge and Michael Kim.

While the likes of Rickie Fowler and Tom Kim missed the cut at the event, ending their chances of an appearance at The Masters, for others, there was still a chance to earn an invite, with the final spot set aside for a player who wins the event if not otherwise exempt.

The third round was suspended for the day on Saturday due to inclement weather, but even with plenty of golf still to play, at that point, we had an idea of which players were likely to remain in contention over the final round.

Here are some of the players still hoping for a Masters invite who are in with a chance of winning the Valero Texas Open.

Matt Wallace

Matt Wallace is looking for his fourth start at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wallace finished T51 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, leaving him 96th in the world rankings and needing his second PGA Tour win to claim a fourth Masters appearance.

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He is giving himself a chance at the Valero Texas Open, in T3 at 11 under through 14 holes of his third round, four behind leader MacIntyre.

Ryo Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune missed the cut at the 2024 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hisatsune, who is ranked 64th in the world, has only one Masters start to his name, and it ended in disappointment when he missed the cut in 2024.

The Japanese star still has a chance to earn his place at the 2026 edition. After two rounds of 68, he was level with Wallace on 11 under through eight holes of his third round.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau hasn't missed The Masters since 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six-time PGA Tour winner Finau hasn’t missed The Masters since 2017, but the American, who has three top-10 finishes at the Major, is in danger of seeing that run end in 2026.

A T39 at last week’s Texas Children’s Houston Open wasn’t nearly enough to get him into the world’s top 50 to secure a place that way, meaning he’s relying on victory at the Valero Texas Open to secure his place.

With play was suspended, he was placed T5 on 10 under, five behind MacIntyre.

Chris Kirk

Chris Kirk needs his seventh PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Finau, Kirk wasn’t able to reach the world’s top 50 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, leaving him needing his seventh PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open to secure his Masters place.

Kirk was tied for fifth with Finau when the poor weather intervened during the third round at TPC San Antonio, as his bid for a fourth consecutive Masters appearance remained intact.

Chandler Phillips

Chandler Phillips has never played in The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phillips has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he’ll need to change that in his 69th appearance on the circuit if he’s to book his place at The Masters for the first time in his career.

Phillips remained in contention at TPC San Antonio during the third round, sitting in T5 on 10 under.

Davis Thompson

Davis Thompson finished T46 at the 2025 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to victory at the 2024 John Deere Classic, Thompson made his Masters debut a year ago.

He played all 72 holes at Augusta National on the way to placing T46. However, another PGA Tour win has not been forthcoming, while he was 70 places beneath the cut-off to book his place via the world rankings after the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

With one more chance to claim his place, Thompson was six behind MacIntyre through 13 of his third round.

Stephan Jaeger

Stephan Jaeger is looking for his second Mastres appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open, but there was no repeat in 2026 - a feat that would have sealed his Masters place.

Jaeger placed T28 at the event, leaving him 99th in the world rankings and needing victory at TPC San Antonio to earn his second Masters start, having finished T52 a year ago.

Like Thompson, he was on nine under in T9 during the third round after completing 11 holes.

Kevin Yu

Kevin Yu played in the 2025 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Victory at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship earned Yu his Masters place in 2025, where he missed the cut.

At 117th in the world rankings, Yu couldn’t qualify via that route, but he’s still in contention wat the Valero Texas Open.

After 11 holes of his third round, Yu was also on nine under when play was suspended.

Alex Smalley

Alex Smalley is still waiting for his Masters debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another six behind MacIntyre when the hooter signalled the suspension of play was Smalley.

The American has yet to play in The Masters and, after a T21 at the Texas Children’s Houston Open left him 113th in the world rankings, he appeared destined to miss out again.

That could yet change, but can he do enough over his remaining 29 holes to secure his maiden Masters appearance?

Andrew Putnam

Andrew Putnam made his maiden Masters appearance in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Putnam’s sole Masters start of his career so far resulted in a missed cut six years ago.

With the American stranded in 114th in the world rankings after the Texas Children’s Houston Open, it didn’t seem likely that he’d book his second appearance at the 2026 event.

Nevertheless, with 29 holes to play of the Valero Texas Open, the dream was still alive, with Putnam in also six back of MacIntyre.

Kevin Roy

Kevin Roy is looking for his maiden PGA Tour win at the 70th time of asking (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy has never won on the PGA Tour, but to appear in The Masters, he’ll need that to change in his 70th start on the circuit.

Roy was also six behind the leader when the poor weather intervened at TPC San Antonio, leaving the possibility of a maiden Masters appearance within reach.