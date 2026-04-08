Masters Par 3 Contest Tee Times 2026

The Masters is almost ready to get underway, but before the serious competition players get the chance to unwind and have some fun with the Par 3 Contest.

Fans can watch the Masters Par 3 contest live, but which groups will we be watching?

The majority of the field are teeing it up in the family friendly event, and there are some star groups including the all-European trio of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, where fans will be eager to see if Frankie Fleetwood can clear the water on 9.

As well as the world's top players, legends like Gary Player, Sir Nick Faldo, Ben Crenshaw and Sandy Lyle all have a tee time around the stunning par 3 course.

Take a look at all the 2026 Masters par 3 contest tee times below:

Masters par 3 contest tee times:

(All times local EDT)

11.53am: Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

12pm: Ian Woosnam, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

12.07pm: Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Mark O'Meara

12.14pm: Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Jose Maria Olazabal

12.21pm: Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

12.28pm: Bernhard Langer, Russell Henley, Larry Mize

12.35pm: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brandon Holtz (a)

12.49pm: Gary Player, Aldrich Potgieter, Casey Jarvis

12.56pm: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Riley

1.03pm: Harry Hall, Nick Faldo, Naoyuki Kataoka

1.10pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia

1.17pm: Angel Cabrera, Ben Crenshaw, Sandy Lyle

1.24pm: Patrick Reed, Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm

1.38pm: John Keefer, Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty

1.45pm: Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, JJ Spaun

1.52pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland

1.59pm: Tom Watson, Ethan Fang (a), Mason Howell (a)

2.06pm: Nico Echavarria, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

2.13pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Haotong Li, Sungjae Im

2.27pm: Danny Willett, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

2.34pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Robert MacIntyre, Sami Valimaki

2.41pm: Jackson Herrington (a), Zach Johnson, Mateo Pulcini (a)

2.48pm: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Harris English

2.55pm: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

3.02pm: Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Ryan Fox

3.16pm: Tom McKibbin, Marco Penge, Kristoffer Reitan

3.23pm: Brian Campbell, Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman

3.30pm: Fred Couples, Brooks Koepka

3.37pm: Michael Brennan, Cameron Young, Samuel Stevens

3.44pm: Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim