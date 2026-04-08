Masters Par 3 Contest Tee Times 2026
Take a look at all of the groups and starting times for the 2026 Masters par 3 contest...
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The Masters is almost ready to get underway, but before the serious competition players get the chance to unwind and have some fun with the Par 3 Contest.
Fans can watch the Masters Par 3 contest live, but which groups will we be watching?
The majority of the field are teeing it up in the family friendly event, and there are some star groups including the all-European trio of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, where fans will be eager to see if Frankie Fleetwood can clear the water on 9.
As well as the world's top players, legends like Gary Player, Sir Nick Faldo, Ben Crenshaw and Sandy Lyle all have a tee time around the stunning par 3 course.
Take a look at all the 2026 Masters par 3 contest tee times below:
Masters par 3 contest tee times:
(All times local EDT)
- 11.53am: Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 12pm: Ian Woosnam, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
- 12.07pm: Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Mark O'Meara
- 12.14pm: Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Jose Maria Olazabal
- 12.21pm: Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland
- 12.28pm: Bernhard Langer, Russell Henley, Larry Mize
- 12.35pm: Bubba Watson, Jason Day, Brandon Holtz (a)
- 12.49pm: Gary Player, Aldrich Potgieter, Casey Jarvis
- 12.56pm: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Riley
- 1.03pm: Harry Hall, Nick Faldo, Naoyuki Kataoka
- 1.10pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia
- 1.17pm: Angel Cabrera, Ben Crenshaw, Sandy Lyle
- 1.24pm: Patrick Reed, Aaron Rai, Jon Rahm
- 1.38pm: John Keefer, Maverick McNealy, Matt McCarty
- 1.45pm: Kurt Kitayama, Ryan Gerard, JJ Spaun
- 1.52pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland
- 1.59pm: Tom Watson, Ethan Fang (a), Mason Howell (a)
- 2.06pm: Nico Echavarria, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)
- 2.13pm: Bryson DeChambeau, Haotong Li, Sungjae Im
- 2.27pm: Danny Willett, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson
- 2.34pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Robert MacIntyre, Sami Valimaki
- 2.41pm: Jackson Herrington (a), Zach Johnson, Mateo Pulcini (a)
- 2.48pm: Sepp Straka, Brian Harman, Harris English
- 2.55pm: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry
- 3.02pm: Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Ryan Fox
- 3.16pm: Tom McKibbin, Marco Penge, Kristoffer Reitan
- 3.23pm: Brian Campbell, Jake Knapp, Max Greyserman
- 3.30pm: Fred Couples, Brooks Koepka
- 3.37pm: Michael Brennan, Cameron Young, Samuel Stevens
- 3.44pm: Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim
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Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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