The Masters Tee Times 2026: First And Second Round Pairings

The year's first Major is finally upon as and Augusta National is in tip-top shape as always ahead of the 2026 Masters.

Last year's tournament was one of the most entertaining of all time as Rory McIlroy secured the career grand slam in dramatic fashion, and he is out in the morning on Thursday and the afternoon wave on Friday.

The defending champion plays alongside Players Championship winner Cameron Young and US Amateur champion Mason Howell at 10.31am local on Thursday and 1.44pm in round two.

Bryson DeChambeau is out at 10.07am on Thursday and 1.20pm on Friday with Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele, while Scottie Scheffler goes late-early at 1.44pm in round one and 10.19am on day two with Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland.

Take a look at all of the 2026 Masters tee times below:

Masters Tee Times: Round one

(All times EDT)

7.40am: John Keefer, Haotong Li

7.50am: Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz

8.02am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter

8.14am: Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a)

8.26am: Charl Schwazrtzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

8.38am: Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard

8.50am: Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

9.02am: Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a)

9.19am: Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

9.31am: Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor

9.43am: Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

9.55am: Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

10.07am: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

10.19am: Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

10.31am: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

10.43am: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

11.03am: Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im

11.15am: Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell

11.27am: Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a)

11.39am: Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard

11.51am: Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a)

12.03pm: Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

12.15pm: Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

12.27pm: Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

12.44pm: Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan

12.56pm: JJ Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton

1.08pm: Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

1.20pm: Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

1.32pm: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

1.44pm: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

1.56pm: Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim

The Masters featured groups: Round one

10.07am: Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

10.31am: Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

1.08pm: Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

1.44pm: Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

The Masters tee times: Round two

All times EDT

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors