Anna Jackson: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Golf Channel Presenter
Get to know sports broadcaster and host, Anna Jackson, a little bit better here
Anna Jackson (formerly Whiteley) works for NBC Sports, as well as the Golf Channel. Having been part of the golf broadcast scene for a number of years, she is a keen golfer herself and worked with Sky Sports during their 2024 Masters coverage.
Here are 10 things you might not have known about her...
1. Jackson attended Farnborough Sixth Form College and attended Oxford Brookes University from 2008 - 2011. She earned First Class Honours in Media, Communication and Culture & Performing Arts
2. Her first role came at Global Radio, where she worked as an Assistant Radio Producer
3. Jackson has held a number of roles in golf broadcasting, with Jackson hosting Golfing World weekly on Sky Sports, as well as the European Tour's Season Pass and the Ladies European Tour.
A post shared by Anna Jackson (Whiteley) (@annajacksongc)
A photo posted by on
4. She married Tom Jackson, who is Head of Ryder Cup Productions, in October 2020
5. Jackson described attending The 150th Open Championship as "something I will never forget", with Jackson claiming her favorite golfer is Rory McIlroy
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. In 2019, Jackson joined NBC as a Sports Broadcaster. She currently covers the Golf Channel's programming, including pre and post game coverage
7. Along with golf, Jackson also covers NBC's 'Premier League Live' and NBC Olympics 'Stifel Snow Show', and has been seen covering Wimbledon
8. Jackson is a keen golfer and featured in the 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open Pro-Am
9. Jackson previously hosted a podcast with Golf Channel's Amy Rogers called Spill The Tee. The podcast had the likes of Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis feature on it
10. In 2024, Jackson was part of Sky Sport's Masters coverage
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Why Are Masters Fans Called Patrons?
Fans attending the Augusta National Major are referred to as “patrons” – but who came up with the name, and why?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Incredible Augusta Airport Video Shows Huge Number Of Private Jets In Town For The Masters
Over 1,500 private jets are expected to be parked up at Augusta Regional Airport for the first Major of the year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Are Masters Fans Called Patrons?
Fans attending the Augusta National Major are referred to as “patrons” – but who came up with the name, and why?
By Mike Hall Published
-
From White Boiler Suits To Numbers, The Traditions Surrounding The Masters Caddies
The Masters' caddies all bear a striking resemblance in an ode to Augusta National's long and storied history
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How To Get 2025 Masters Tickets
Tickets for Augusta are not easy to come by - but here's how you can secure yours
By Michael Weston Published
-
Masters Par 3 Course Yardage, Scorecard and Scoring Record
The par 3 contest is one of the most eagerly-anticipated Masters traditions - we explain how long the course is and who holds the lowest-round record
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Two Most Famous Cabins At Augusta National - Including The One Where This Year's Masters Champions Will Slip On The Green Jacket
A number of famous buildings line the course at Augusta National and provide lodging for members and their guests
By Ben Fleming Published
-
What Is The Average Winning Score At The Masters?
The average winning total at The Masters has steadily declined since its first tournament in 1934 - but not by much
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which Golfers Have Won Back-To-Back Masters?
Last year's Spanish champion Rahm will be aiming to join a select group as he returns to Augusta
By James Nursey Published
-
Masters Champions Dinner: Memorable Menus From Down The Years
We recap the history of the pre-Masters feast and look back at some iconic menus
By Andrew Wright Published