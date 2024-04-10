Anna Jackson: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Golf Channel Presenter

Anna Jackson hits a tee shot with a driver
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anna Jackson (formerly Whiteley) works for NBC Sports, as well as the Golf Channel. Having been part of the golf broadcast scene for a number of years, she is a keen golfer herself and worked with Sky Sports during their 2024 Masters coverage.

Here are 10 things you might not have known about her...

1. Jackson attended Farnborough Sixth Form College and attended Oxford Brookes University from 2008 - 2011. She earned First Class Honours in Media, Communication and Culture & Performing Arts

2. Her first role came at Global Radio, where she worked as an Assistant Radio Producer

3. Jackson has held a number of roles in golf broadcasting, with Jackson hosting Golfing World weekly on Sky Sports, as well as the European Tour's Season Pass and the Ladies European Tour.

A post shared by Anna Jackson (Whiteley) (@annajacksongc)

A photo posted by on

4. She married Tom Jackson, who is Head of Ryder Cup Productions, in October 2020

5. Jackson described attending The 150th Open Championship as "something I will never forget", with Jackson claiming her favorite golfer is Rory McIlroy

6. In 2019, Jackson joined NBC as a Sports Broadcaster. She currently covers the Golf Channel's programming, including pre and post game coverage

7. Along with golf, Jackson also covers NBC's 'Premier League Live' and NBC Olympics 'Stifel Snow Show', and has been seen covering Wimbledon

8. Jackson is a keen golfer and featured in the 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open Pro-Am

Anna Jackson lines up a putt with her caddie stood behind her

Jackson during the 2017 Ricoh Women's British Open Pro-Am

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Jackson previously hosted a podcast with Golf Channel's Amy Rogers called Spill The Tee. The podcast had the likes of Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis feature on it

10. In 2024, Jackson was part of Sky Sport's Masters coverage

