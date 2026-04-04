I Asked Golf Monthly Staff Members For Their Masters Picks. Here's Who We're Going For...

The year's first Major is finally upon us as the best from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf, along with a number of amateurs, tee it up at The Masters.

World No.1 and two-time champion Scottie Scheffler enters the week as overwhelming favorite once again, with defending champion Rory McIlroy also highly fancied as well as in-form LIV Golf stars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.

I asked the Golf Monthly team for their winner as well as an outsider to pick to assist you with your pre-Masters betting. A number of names popped up multiple times as you'd expect - with Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele looking like our favorites, and Tyrrell Hatton also selected multiple times as an outsider.

So which players do our staff members fancy for the Green Jacket?

Take a look at our predictions, and let us know your picks in the comments section...

Masters Predictions: Who will win the Green Jacket?

Neil Tappin Editor

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Jon Rahm

The Spaniard looks to be in the form of his life. So far this season, he has one win, three runner-up finishes and a 5th on LIV. More importantly, he is the man for the big occasion (remember how he played at last year's Ryder Cup).

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With the dust well and truly settled on his move LIV, and the bit between his teeth, I'm fully expecting strong showing from this past champion.



Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman is one of the most consistent performers in the game and is looking every inch like a major champion in waiting.

Importantly, every area of his game from tee-to-green is solid and having come close at last year's US Open, he now knows what it takes to get over the line.

Joel Tadman Deputy Editor

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Bryson DeChambeau

The two-time US Open champion is in unbelievable form with two straight LIV Golf wins and has a point to prove at Augusta, where he's had top-tens the last two years despite falling away in the final round on both occasions.



Tyrrell Hatton

He's not playing his best golf, but he's a player for the big occasion and has been inside the top 15 the last two years.

He's also one of the best iron players in the game and a prolific putter, two skills that are crucial in conquering Augusta National.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

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Xander Schauffele

I've liked what I've seen of Xander Schauffele so far in 2026. He looks to be playing much better golf after an injury-affected 2025 and he's produced top-five finishes in his last two events, including The Players at TPC Sawgrass. He also recoded a top-seven at the Genesis Invitational, so his performances in the big events have been encouraging.

He also got back in the winners' circle towards the back end of last year at the Baycurrent Classic, so all signs point to at least one Major challenge this season.

Corey Conners

If Corey Conners has a good week on the greens, he will contend at Augusta National. It's that simple given how prodigious his long game is.

He's a supreme ball-striker and he's notched four top-ten finishes in the last six years at Augusta. He looks generously priced to me.

David Taylor Production Manager

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Bryson DeChambeau

With all the bravado and silly statements over the years, it’s easy to overlook Bryson’s terrific recent form at The Masters. He’s finished T6 and T5 in his last two outings and is coming off the back of two LIV Golf wins in March.

His Major record has been brilliant since joining LIV, with one win and two second-place finishes in the last two seasons. He finally seems to have worked out Augusta, which should be a concern for the rest of the field.



Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton is the first to admit his Major record should be better than it is, but his T4th finish at last year’s US Open may be a sign of better things to come. He got his first top ten at The Masters in 2024 and backed that up with a T14th last year.

His strong all-round game seems perfectly suited to Augusta, and if it all clicks at the right time, he could be a serious contender.

Alison Root Women's Golf Editor

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Rory McIlroy

I’m going for Rory to make it back-to-back titles. Perhaps my heart is ruling my head because we all know his Masters build-up has not been ideal due to his recent back injury.

But last year he finally got the monkey off his back, and if he can bring his A-game, with the quality of his ball striking, he’s got every chance of doing the double.



Jason Day

The Australian has made a solid start this season with four top-ten finishes, and it’s great to see this former World No.1’s game is back on track.

He’s also had multiple top-ten finishes at Augusta, so with his high ball flight and experience in Major pressure, he should be a big threat if he stays healthy.

Elliott Heath News Editor

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Xander Schauffele

I was toying between Schauffele and Koepka, but I've chosen the two-time Major-winning Californian. He struggled with injury last year but reminded us all of his talent at the Baycurrent Classic, and his 2nd-place at The Players Championship shows he is close to his best.

His Masters record is very good, with five top-10s in his last seven appearances.

Russell Henley

I believe Henley is one of the most underrated golfers in the world, and at odds of +6600 I think he's a very astute outsider.

The World No.10 was T6 at Bay Hill and then T13 at TPC Sawgrass so he's in fine form, and he has plenty of experience at Augusta with a best finish of T4 in 2023 from nine starts.

Sam Tremlett E-commerce Editor

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Xander Schauffele

I can just see Xander putting the Green Jacket on at some point in his career, why not 2026? He clearly has form at the moment coming close to winning The Players and a T4 at the Valspar.

Not to mention he also plays well at Augusta. He has five top-ten finishes in his last seven starts at The Masters, so I wouldn't put it past him to collect his third Major win.



Shane Lowry

A thoroughly consistent performer at Augusta, (he hasn't missed a cut there since 2019 and his worst finish is T43), Lowry is a player you can get good odds on for a top-ten finish at the moment.

He may have missed the cut at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass, but if not for a couple of bad holes down the stretch he would've won the Cognizant so clearly has some form.

Joe Ferguson Staff Writer

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Bryson DeChambeau

Rather worryingly (as someone who is not a fan of hitting over houses and calling my friends bro) my top pick for the Masters is Bryson DeChambeau.

His form of late on LIV has been exceptional and his power game, sprinkled with his analytical brain is perfect for Augusta National.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

My dark horse is going to be Australian Open champion Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen. The Dane is talked about amongst his peers as one of the best ball strikers in the game already.

I can see him being good for an each-way bet.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

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Ludvig Aberg

Honestly, I'd love it to be Justin Rose, but I'm not sure he's perfectly primed to have a run at it. On the other hand, Ludvig Aberg has all the right ingredients to win.

His record in 2024 and 2025 reads 2nd and 7th and he gains strokes in all areas at Augusta National, so there's really no weak part to his game here.

Jason Day

Jason Day has a strong overall record at Augusta and he cracked the top-10 once more following a barren spell last year.

With a tweak to his Avoda irons having already proved to work at the Houston Open, I can see Day sneaking onto the first page of the leaderboard once more. And at the price he's at, it's got to be worth a punt.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

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Xander Schauffele



I think The Masters is quite open this year, given that a number of players are either in-form, or slightly out of it.



In terms of those in-form, Schauffele has been under the radar and, although he hasn't won in 2026, his recent run of results, combined with his love of Augusta National (five top-tens in eight starts), means he's my favorite pick.



Robert MacIntyre



Left-handers love Augusta National, and MacIntyre enjoyed an excellent first two results when he teed it up in The Masters, finishing T12th and T23rd.



He may have missed the cut last year, but the Scot is showing excellent form this season, highlighted by a solo forth at The Players Championship and no missed cuts.