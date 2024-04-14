Johnson Wagner: 16 Facts You Didn't Know About The Golf Channel Analyst
Get to know Golf Channel analyst Johnson Wagner a little bit better with these 16 facts about his life and career
Johnson Wagner has spent the majority of his life in golf, going from a part-time caddie to a professional on the PGA Tour and now is an analyst on TV. If you want to know more about him, you're in the right place.
Keep reading to discover plenty more facts about Wagner's life on and off the golf course.
1. His full name is Montford Johnson Wagner.
2. Wagner was born on March 23, 1980 in Amarillo, Texas but grew up in upstate New York.
3. He captained his high school hockey team as a junior and senior.
4. He spent three summers caddying at Hudson National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York.
5. Wagner attended Virginia Tech and was a member of the golf team, going on to be a two-time All-Big East Conference selection and individual medalist at the 2002 Big East Conference Championship. He later earned a spot in the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame.
6. While at college, Wagner met his wife, Katie - who was a member of the women's soccer team. The pair have two children together.
7. Wagner's grandfather, M.T. Johnson, was a former treasurer of the USGA.
8. Johnson Wagner turned professional in 2002. After three seasons on the Nationwide Tour (now Korn Ferry) between 2003 and 2006, Wagner earned his PGA Tour card by finishing second on the Nationwide Tour's money list.
9. Wagner's first PGA Tour victory arrived at the 2008 Shell Houston Open. He would go on to win two more PGA Tour titles - the Mayakoba Golf Classic (2011) and the Sony Open in Hawaii (2012).
10. His best finish at a Major arrived at the 2008 Masters - T36.
11. Wagner almost won a fourth PGA Tour title in 2015 after losing full PGA Tour playing privileges the previous year, but - having been given a sponsor's exemption - he lost in a playoff at the Shell Houston Open to J.B. Holmes. Nevertheless, the result helped him earn full PGA Tour rights once again.
12. He was the first player in the 105-year history of the Metropolitan Golf Association to hold the Ike (the MGA's premier stroke-play amateur), Met Amateur and Met Open titles at the same time.
13. Wagner is now an analyst for the Golf Channel and covered his first Masters on-site at the 2024 tournament.
14. According to the PGA Tour, he has career earnings of $12,591,106.
15. His hobbies include listening to music and skiing.
16. Wagner is easily recognizable on TV broadcasts by his iconic moustache.
|Full name
|Montford Johnson Wagner
|Born
|Amarillo, Texas
|Date of birth
|March 23, 1980
|College
|Virginia Tech
|Turned pro
|2002
|Former tours
|Nationwide Tour/PGA Tour
|PGA Tour wins
|3
|Net worth
|$12,591,106
