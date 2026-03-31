Jack Nicklaus To Be Headline Guest For Amazon's First Masters TV Broadcast

Six-time Green Jacket winner Jack Nicklaus will join Amazon Prime Video's inaugural broadcast of The Masters next week.

Prime Video will kick off Masters coverage in 2026 with a new two-hour window between 1:00pm and 3:00pm ET prior to rounds one and two.

Coverage will originate from the iconic Butler Cabin and include live action from both the morning wave and the afternoon starters. In addition to Amazon's own commentary, the broadcast will be complemented by CBS Sports’ on-air team.

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NBC/Golf Channel reporter Terry Gannon will anchor Prime Video's coverage on both days, but instead of working with a regular analyst next to him, Amazon's TV arm has opted to cycle through a wave of special guests - including the Golden Bear.

In a press release sharing the news, it was not confirmed which day or at what time Nicklaus may appear, nor for how long he might stay on the mic.

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Amazon also did not reveal who else might appears - only that there would be "current stars and special guests" joining Gannon in the booth.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Nicklaus' final Masters triumph, when a then 46-year-old icon lit up the back nine at Augusta National to become the oldest Green Jacket winner of all time - a record which still stands to this day.

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As well as inhabiting the broadcast booth for Prime Video, the 18-time Major winner is also expected to complete his traditional duty as an honorary starter on Thursday morning alongside three-time Masters champion Gary Player and two-time winner Tom Watson.

Once The Masters begins, Prime subscribers will also be able to engage with the streaming platform's "analytics-driven viewing experience of holes 11-13" titled 'Inside Amen Corner' or follow featured groups anywhere on the course.

A dedicated broadcast team including Justin Kutcher, Geoff Ogilvy, Smylie Kaufman, John Wood and Michael Breed will be on hand to share their various expertise on the 'Inside Amen Corner' broadcast between 10:45am and 6:00pm ET over the first two rounds and 11:45am to 6:00pm at the weekend.

Alternatively, fans can lock in to holes 15 and 16 during that time while enjoying any of Prime Video's interactive broadcast enhancements such as 'Rapid Recap', which "offers a curated highlight reel of the most impactful moments, bringing viewers up to speed in two minutes or less in the event they join coverage in progress."