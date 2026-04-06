The Masters 2026 Weather Forecast: Dry, Warm Conditions Expected At Augusta National

The most important date in the golfing calendar is upon us, with The Masters commencing this week at Augusta National.

All eyes will be on the famous golf course from Thursday onwards as round one begins, while plenty of top golfers will be strutting their stuff during the practice rounds earlier in the week.

Can Rory McIlroy defend his title after his monumental win last year? Or will we see a Green Jacket handed to a new contender come Sunday evening?

After the Valero Texas Open was interrupted by bad weather this past weekend, we're all hoping for better conditions over the next few days.

So, here's a look at the weather forecast around Augusta, Georgia this week.

Weather Forecast For The Masters

Obviously, the weather is always unpredictable, and we're sure conditions will change over the course of the next few days, but according to the PGA Tour website, things are looking promising right now.

The report there states: "Cooler and drier air will settle in for much of the upcoming week, bringing morning lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

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"Afternoon relative humidity values will be around 25%-40% Monday through Wednesday making for very dry conditions. Moderating temperatures are forecast for late week into next weekend with dry weather persisting."

In short, it'll be dry in Georgia this week, which is the most important thing. It'll also be relatively warm, which is always a nice bonus, though there will be a slight breeze.

There isn't too much wind to worry about, either. On the Thursday, we may see 20mph gusts, but those winds will drop to 12mph on the Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters 2026: Full Forecast

Here is a breakdown of the day by day weather report for the next few days around Augusta.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler; Temperatures between 53-72°F; NE winds at 10-15 mph

Partly cloudy, breezy, cooler; Temperatures between 53-72°F; NE winds at 10-15 mph Tuesday: Cool start, with cloudy and breezy conditions; Temperatures between 51-75°F; NE winds at 10-15 mph

Cool start, with cloudy and breezy conditions; Temperatures between 51-75°F; NE winds at 10-15 mph Wednesday: Cool start making way for sunny and breezy conditions; Temperatures between 48-68°F; ENE winds at 12-16 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph

Cool start making way for sunny and breezy conditions; Temperatures between 48-68°F; ENE winds at 12-16 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph Thursday: Cool start, with breezy and cloudy conditions to follow; Temperatures between 49-73°F; ENE winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

Cool start, with breezy and cloudy conditions to follow; Temperatures between 49-73°F; ENE winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph Friday: Sunny and warmer; Temperatures between 54-78°F; Easterly winds at 6-12 mph

The weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday has not officially been released yet, but if we look at Google Weather, we can see that those dry and warm conditions should continue.

On Saturday, there will be much lower winds at roughly 3-4 mph. Temperatures will range between 53-80°F, and will be at least 71°F during the majority of the action on the penultimate day.

Sunday will be slightly windier at 7-8 mph, while we should get similar temperatures at around 73-80°F while play is underway.

Augusta Sunrise And Sunset Times

Thursday: Sunrise at 07:05 and Sunset at 19:54

Sunrise at 07:05 and Sunset at 19:54 Friday: Sunrise at 07:04 and Sunset at 19:55

Sunrise at 07:04 and Sunset at 19:55 Saturday: Sunrise at 07:03 and Sunset at 19:56

Sunrise at 07:03 and Sunset at 19:56 Sunday: Sunrise at 07:02 and Sunset at 19:56

Barring any severe and surprising changes in the weather, we should have a clear run at four rounds of uninterrupted and smooth golf this week at Augusta National.