11 Ways You Can Play Augusta National Golf Club (No.4 Is My Most Realistic Chance)

Augusta National is perhaps the most well-known golf club in the world, with it's history, traditions and unrivalled majesty making it a dream destination for golfers to visit... but is it possible to play the course?

As someone who is desperate to tee it up on the course that has hosted the Masters for almost a century, I set about researching all the possible avenues that could help me get through the gates and down Magnolia Lane with my golf clubs.

To my surprise, there were actually 11 ways that you or I can play Augusta National - even if some are far more realistic than others...

11 Ways You Can Play Augusta National Golf Club

I can't believe there are 11 ways you (or I) can play Augusta National - even if the chances are pretty slim (Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Qualify for the Masters

Let's start with the most obvious... I didn't say it would be easy.

Take this seriously, though, as it may end up as your best bet. You don’t have to turn professional - the British Amateur Champion gets an automatic invitation along with a number of other amateur golfers.

The US Amateur Championship winner and runner-up earn invites, as do the Asia-Pacific and Latin America Amateur Champions. An invite also goes out to the US Mid-Amateur Champion.

2. Become a member

In theory, this is relatively straightforward if you're someone with a lot of money.

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However, the club does not accept membership applications, as membership is by invitation only to powerful figures within the business world.

The reported list of the most famous members of Augusta National is made up of titans of business, icons in world sport and has even included a former President of the United States in the past.

3. Join Augusta Country Club

When members of Augusta National need a fourth to make up a fourball, they have been known to phone Augusta CC, which neighbours their property, to see if one of their members is free to pop over.

And you're hardly going to say no if that call comes through, are you?

4. Get a press pass

This could be my most realistic chance of playing Augusta National Golf Club, especially as a number of my colleagues have done so via this route.

A limited number of tee spots for media are available for the day after the Masters, awarded by ballot. But when we say a few, we mean it. Golf Monthly staffers Neil Tappin, Joel Tadman, Tom Clarke, David Taylor and Dan Parker have all managed to play via this route through the years - but they are the lucky ones.

Hundreds of journalists attend The Masters each year - possibly as many as 500 to 600 - while only 20 or 30 people are drawn out to play on the Monday after everything has wrapped up. Still, you've got to be in it to win it.

5. Work there as a caddie

Caddie's white boiler suits are an iconic feature of the Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a part-time job - Augusta National is closed between May and October due to the extremely hot Georgian summers.

But caddies, who are instantly recognisable by their famous white jumpsuits at The Masters, are reportedly allowed to actually play one round per year as well as having the honor of walking the fairways as many times as they are required.

6. Work as a volunteer at the Masters

It is almost as hard to become a volunteer at the Masters as it is to become a member at Augusta, as vacancies rarely occur and there is a long waiting list for these jobs.

Volunteers reportedly can play the course in May as part of the club's 'appreciation day'.

7. Know a member

Do you know an Augusta National Golf Club member, or perhaps have a loose acquaintance through a friend of a friend (of a friend)? If so, you could be in luck.

Wangle an invite and you could find yourself teeing it up on the hallowed turf. Pulling in a favor of that magnitude would be a monumental achievement, so all the best with that.

8. Work for Augusta National

Staff at The Masters pouring beers during the 2023 tournament at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a similar vein to the volunteering category, full-time employees are said to be allowed one round a year on the course.

We wouldn't mind betting that number could increase by one or two if things are particularly quiet, though...

9. Play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur

The Augusta National Women's Amateur takes place the week before The Masters, with competitors getting a practice round and one competition round at Augusta National.

The field is made up of some of the world's best female amateurs and has been in operation since 2019. Spaniard, Carla Bernat Escudar is the reigning champion.

10. Attend a local university

College golf students from the local Augusta/Georgia/South Carolina area are known to play the course occasionally in tournaments and on special invites.

The Georgia universities have produced some of the game's very best over the years, many of whom have played ANGC during their formative golfing days.

11. Know a Masters competitor

Players invited into The Masters field each year are allowed trips to Augusta National to play the course - and what's more, they're allowed to bring guests.

You almost sympathize with the players who are trying to choose which people to ask along. I said 'almost.'