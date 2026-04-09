Watch the Masters 2026 for free wherever you are in the world as the first Major of the season tees off at the pristine Augusta National. Golf Monthly will bring you all the information on TV channels and live streaming for the 2026 Masters.

The Masters 2026 key information • Dates: April 9-12, 2026 • Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA • Free Stream: Masters.com (US) • TV Channels: ESPN, CBS, Prime Video (US) | Sky (UK) | Kayo (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN

The azaleas, the sounds, sunlit memories of Rory McIlroy slipping on that Green Jacket – they've all got us in the mood for romance at the 90th edition of The Masters, and there wouldn't be a more popular winner than Justin Rose, a two-time runner-up who last won a Major in 2013.

Aged 45, it's unlikely that Rose will get too many more opportunities to stake his claim for the title, an added pressure that's of no concern to his rivals this week.

Scottie Scheffler hasn't been at his peerless best this year and he's coming off an extended break due to the birth of his second child, but he's still the hot favourite at Augusta. Victory would make him the fourth player, after Tiger Woods (2001, 2002, 2005), Jack Nicklaus (1963, 1965, 1966) and Arnold Palmer (1960, 1962, 1964), to earn three Green Jackets in five years.

2023 champion Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who collapsed down the stretch last year, are bringing strong form and words into The Masters, while Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young and Tommy Fleetwood are in good company. 38 winners of The Masters had never won a Major previously. Slightly under the radar, Robert MacIntyre is a sleeper pick well worth keeping an eye out for.

McIlroy tees off at 3.31pm BST, alongside Young and amateur Mason Howell (US*), Rose at 6.20pm BST in the company of Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka, and Scheffler at 6.44pm BST with MacIntyre and Gary Woodland.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch The Masters 2026 online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world. Scroll down for the Round 1 tee times.

Watch The Masters 2026 for free

The masters is free-to-air in the US courtesy of the Masters.com, which is live streaming the full main feed broadcast.

You can also access the free stream in the States via the Masters app which is available on iOS and Android.

Its multi-feed streaming offering will also include Featured Groups and Featured Holes. It sounds too good to be true, but it isn't. Don't miss out.

‼️ Outside the US at the moment? Use a VPN to stream The Masters free-of-charge from anywhere in the world – more details below.

US Broadcasting Schedule

All times EDT

Swipe to scroll horizontally Day Round Service Thursday, 9th April Round One 1pm-7.30pm (Masters.com) / 1pm–3pm (Prime Video), 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN, ESPN Unlimited) Friday, 10th April Round 2 1pm-7.30pm (Masters.com) / 1pm–3pm (Prime Video), 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN, ESPN Unlimited) Saturday, 11th April Round 3 12pm-7pm (Masters.com) / 12pm–2pm (Paramount+), 2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+) Sunday, 12th April Round 4 12pm-7pm (Masters.com) / 12pm–2pm (Paramount+), 2pm-7pm (CBS, Paramount+)

Watch The Masters 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

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How to watch The Masters 2026 in the US

In the US, coverage of The Masters is spread across ESPN, Prime Video and CBS. The full TV schedule is listed just above.

The opening two rounds go out on ESPN and ESPN Unlimited, with early coverage on Prime Video. ESPN Select and ESPN Unlimited are also showing Featured Holes 4, 5 & 6, Amen Corner, Featured Holes 15 & 16 and Featured Groups across all four days.

The final two rounds are on CBS and its streaming platform Paramount+, with early coverage on Paramount+. Paramount+ is also showing Amen Corner, Featured Holes 15 & 16 and Featured Groups across all four days.

All four rounds, plus Featured Groups and Featured Holes coverage, are also free-to-air on the Masters website.

If you don't have cable, you can watch the entirety of The Masters 2026 through Masters.com, or via ESPN Unlimited, Prime Video and Paramount+.

Another option is a cable alternative that carries ESPN and CBS. DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu+Live TV and Fubo are the best options.

How to watch The Masters 2026 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch The Masters on Sky Sports. The main feed is being shown on the network's dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, and some of the action will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event too.

Sky Sports+ will show Featured Holes 11, 12 and 13 at Amen Corner.

Prices start at £22/month for Sky Sports on top of an existing Sky TV plan, while you can also stream all the action on NOW Sports. Prices start at £14.99/day.

How to watch The Masters 2026 in Canada

The Masters is being shown live on TSN in Canada. The main feed is being shown on TSN1, Featured Holes 11, 12 and 13 at Amen Corner are on TSN3, and Featured Groups are on TSN4.

All of the action, plus coverage of holes 4, 5 and 6 and extended Featured Groups coverage, can be live streamed on TSN+. Prices start at $8/month and rise all the way to $80 for a full annual plan.

How to watch The Masters 2026 in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch The Masters on Fox Sports and Kayo. The main feed is being shown on Fox Sports 503, while Featured Holes 11, 12 and 13 at Amen Corner are on Fox Sports 505.

All of the action can be live streamed on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports plans start at AU$30/month, though you can get a 7-day trial for just AU$1.

The Masters Tee Times: Round 1

(Image credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Times in EDT (BST)

7.40am (12.40pm): John Keefer, Haotong Li

7.50am (12.50pm): Naoyuki Kataoka, Max Homa, Carlos Ortiz

8.02am (1.02pm): Jose Maria Olazabal, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Aldrich Potgieter

8.14am (1.14pm): Angel Cabrera, Sami Valimaki, Jackson Herrington (a)

8.26am (1.26pm): Charl Schwazrtzel, Max Greyserman, Ryan Fox

8.38am (1.38pm): Vijay Singh, Matt McCarty, Rasmus Hojgaard

8.50am (1.50pm): Kurt Kitayama, Kristoffer Reitan, Casey Jarvis

9.02am (2.02pm): Bubba Watson, Nicolas Echavarria, Brandon Holtz (a)

9.19am (2.19pm): Cameron Smith, Sam Burns, Jake Knapp

9.31am (2.31pm): Keegan Bradley, Ryan Gerard, Nick Taylor

9.43am (2.43pm): Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Jason Day

9.55am (2.55pm): Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Akshay Bhatia

10.07am (3.07pm): Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

10.19am (3.19pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, Russell Henley

10.31am (3.31pm): Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Mason Howell (a)

10.43am (3.43pm): Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren

11.03am (4.03pm): Samuel Stevens, Sungjae Im

11.15am (4.15pm): Andrew Novak, Tom McKibbin, Brian Campbell

11.27am (4.27pm): Mike Weir, Wyndham Clark, Mateo Pulcini (a)

11.39am (4.39pm): Zach Johnson, Michael Kim, Nicolai Hojgaard

11.51am (4.51pm): Danny Willett, Davis Riley, Ethan Fang (a)

12.03pm (5.03pm): Adam Scott, Daniel Berger, Brian Harman

12.15pm (5.15pm): Fred Couples, Min Woo Lee, Fifa Laopakdee (a)

12.27pm (5.27pm): Sergio Garcia, Aaron Rai, Jacob Bridgeman

12.44pm (5.44pm): Harry Hall, Corey Conners, Michael Brennan

12.56pm (5.56pm): JJ Spaun, Maverick McNealy, Tyrrell Hatton

1.08pm (6.08pm): Jon Rahm, Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Aberg

1.20pm (6.20pm): Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka

1.32pm (6.32pm): Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas

1.44pm (6.44pm): Scottie Scheffler, Robert MacIntyre, Gary Woodland

1.56pm (6.56pm): Harris English, Marco Penge, Si Woo Kim

8am (1pm) – Brooke Biermann, Ai Goto, Emily Odwin

8am (1pm) Tee No.10 – Andie Smith, Eunseo Choi, Aira Nagasawa

8.12am (1.12pm) – Rocio Tejedo, Catherine Rao, Charlotte Back

8.12am (1.12pm) Tee No.10 – Paula Martin Sampedro, Maria Jose Marin, Anna Davis

8.23am (1.23pm) – Grace Kilcrease, Vanessa Borovilos, Yurina Hiroyoshi

8.23am (1.23pm) Tee No.10 – Patience Rhodes, Asterisk Talley, Aphrodite Deng

8.35am (1.35pm) – Huai-Chien Hsu, Catherine Park, Dianna Lee

8.35am (1.35pm) Tee No.10 – Megan Streicher, Megan Propeck, Kary Hollenbaugh

8.46am (1.46pm) – Nikki Oh, Raegan Denton, Elise Lee

8.46am (1.46pm) Tee No.10 – Avery Weed, Veronika Kedronova, Beth Coulter

8.58am (1.58pm) – Seojin Park, Mackenzie Lee, Clarisa Temelo

8.58am (1.58pm) Tee No.10 – Louise Landgraf, Karen Tsuru, Katelyn Kong

9.09am (2.09pm) – Prim Prachnakorn, Sara Brentcheneff, Chloe Kovelesky

9.09am (2.09pm) Tee No.10 – Bailey Shoemaker, Gyubeen Kim, Amelie Zalsman

9.21am (2.21pm) – Amanda Sambach, Arianna Lau, Elizabeth Rudisill

9.21am (2.21pm) Tee No.10 – Anna Fang, Anna Iwanaga, Ava Merrill

9.32am (2.09pm) – Marie Eline Madsen, Jasmine Koo, Camille Min-Gaultier

9.32am (2.32pm) Tee No.10 – Ashley Yun, Macy Pate, Yunseo Yang

9.44am (2.44pm) – Kiara Romero, Andrea Revuelta, Eila Galitsky

9.44am (2.44pm) Tee No.10 – Meja Örtengren, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Farah O’Keefe

9.55am (2.55pm) – Soomin Oh, Rianne Malixi, Megha Ganne

9.55am (2.55pm) Tee No.10 – Scarlett Schremmer, Lauren Kim, Yujie Liu

10.07am (3.07pm) – Tsubasa Kajitani, Lily Reitter, Reagan Zibilski

10.07am (3.07pm) Tee No.10 – Kyra Ly, Achiraya Sriwong, Kelly Xu

The Masters 2026 TV Schedule

Thursday 9th April – Round One:

US (ET): 1pm-7.30pm (Masters.com) / 1pm–3pm (Prime Video), 3pm-7.30pm (ESPN, ESPN Select)

UK (BST): 2pm-12.30am (Sky Sports Golf)

Australia (AEDT): 11pm-9.30am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Canada (ET): From 10am