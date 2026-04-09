How To Listen To The Masters 2026 From Anywhere In The World
Can't watch The Masters? Don't worry we've found an easy way for you to listen on the go
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The Masters returns today and Golf Monthly has got you covered on just how you can listen to every minute of the action live from Augusta.
Listen to the Masters 2026 key information
• Masters 2026: April 9-12
• Listen in the US: SiriusXM
• Listen in the UK: BBC Radio 5 Live / 5 Live Extra
• Listen from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN
Last year, we saw Rory McIlroy finally complete the career Grand Slam with his first triumph at Augusta. However, he will be hard-pressed to win it again this time, with no player having retained the title since Tiger Woods in 2002.
Among the favourites are Scottie Scheffler, a resurgent Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau. But don’t discount the European contingent either, with Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, and serial runner-up Justin Rose sure to be in the conversation.
In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to listen to Masters 2026 coverage wherever you are in the world.
How to Listen to Masters 2026 coverage in the US and UK
In the US, SiriusXM will broadcast coverage of The Masters from 2pm ET to the close of play each day.
To access SiriusXM, you have multiple options: the SiriusXM satellite radio in vehicles, the SiriusXM app (iOS/Android), and the SiriusXM web player.
Taylor Zarzour will handle lead play‑by‑play, with Kevin Kisner providing weekend analysis, while Brad Faxon and Brendon de Jonge cover Thursday and Friday, and on‑course reporting comes from Emilia Doran, John Maginnes, and Brian Katrek.
In the UK, BBC Radio 5 Live and sister station 5 Live Extra will have the UK feed.
Their feed is not quite as comprehensive with live radio commentary available from 8pm BST every day. Find the full UK schedule at the foot of the page.
To access you have multiple options BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app (iOS/Android) are also available.
To listen, you will need a BBC account — register here.
Outside either the US or UK this weekend? You need a VPN — NordVPN is our favourite to unblock SiriusXM or BBC Radio 5 Live.
Listen to The Masters 2026 from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the listening services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, huge location list
➕ 30-day money-back guarantee
🔓 Unlocks BBC Radio 5 Live
UK Radio Schedule
Date
Time (UK)
Radio Coverage
Thursday, 9 April
8pm-1am
Live radio commentary on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds
Friday, 10 April
8:30-10pm
Live radio commentary on 5 Live and BBC Sounds
Friday, 10 April
10pm–1am
Live radio commentary on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds
Saturday, 11 April
9pm-1am
Live radio commentary on 5 Live and BBC Sounds
Sunday, 12 April
8pm-1am
Live radio commentary on 5 Live and BBC Sounds
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jacob manages how to watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He is a First Class Sports Journalism graduate and spends many summer evenings playing golf at his local club.
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