How To Listen To The Masters 2026 From Anywhere In The World

The Masters returns today and Golf Monthly has got you covered on just how you can listen to every minute of the action live from Augusta.

Last year, we saw Rory McIlroy finally complete the career Grand Slam with his first triumph at Augusta. However, he will be hard-pressed to win it again this time, with no player having retained the title since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Among the favourites are Scottie Scheffler, a resurgent Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau. But don’t discount the European contingent either, with Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, and serial runner-up Justin Rose sure to be in the conversation.

In this guide, Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to listen to Masters 2026 coverage wherever you are in the world.

How to Listen to Masters 2026 coverage in the US and UK

In the US, SiriusXM will broadcast coverage of The Masters from 2pm ET to the close of play each day.

To access SiriusXM, you have multiple options: the SiriusXM satellite radio in vehicles, the SiriusXM app (iOS/Android), and the SiriusXM web player.

Taylor Zarzour will handle lead play‑by‑play, with Kevin Kisner providing weekend analysis, while Brad Faxon and Brendon de Jonge cover Thursday and Friday, and on‑course reporting comes from Emilia Doran, John Maginnes, and Brian Katrek.

(Image credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the UK, BBC Radio 5 Live and sister station 5 Live Extra will have the UK feed.

Their feed is not quite as comprehensive with live radio commentary available from 8pm BST every day. Find the full UK schedule at the foot of the page.

To access you have multiple options BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app (iOS/Android) are also available.

To listen, you will need a BBC account — register here.

Outside either the US or UK this weekend? You need a VPN — NordVPN is our favourite to unblock SiriusXM or BBC Radio 5 Live.

Listen to The Masters 2026 from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the listening services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

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UK Radio Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Time (UK) Radio Coverage Thursday, 9 April 8pm-1am Live radio commentary on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds Friday, 10 April 8:30-10pm Live radio commentary on 5 Live and BBC Sounds Friday, 10 April 10pm–1am Live radio commentary on 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds Saturday, 11 April 9pm-1am Live radio commentary on 5 Live and BBC Sounds Sunday, 12 April 8pm-1am Live radio commentary on 5 Live and BBC Sounds