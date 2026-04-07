I'm A Streaming Expert And These Are The TV Deals I'm Taking Advantage Of To Watch The Masters 2026

The Masters 2026 returns this week, with Rory McIlroy aiming to defend his title at Augusta.

Among those looking to challenge him are Scottie Scheffler and the steadily improving Xander Schauffele, while LIV Golf stars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau will be hoping to contend as well.

As always with the season’s first major, TV coverage can be confusing in the US, with Prime Video, ESPN, CBS, and Paramount+ all sharing broadcast rights this year.

Fortunately, we’ve found two excellent deals that let you stream the action on ESPN and Paramount+, with the latter offering extended coverage of rounds 3 and 4.

Stream the opening rounds of the Masters 2026 with this MEGA ESPN deal

The latter stages of rounds 1 and 2 of The Masters 2026 will be streamed live on ESPN, and right now US customers can get a Disney+, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited bundle for just $35.99/month.

ESPN Unlimited carries the linear channels which will be required for the main broadcast feed from 3-7:30pm ET on Thursday and Friday.

Stream round 3 and 4 of The Masters 2026 with this Paramount+ deal

Following ESPN's coverage of Rounds 1 and 2, CBS and its streaming service Paramount+ take over for Rounds 3 and 4, which is definitely when you’ll want to be watching.

Read more How to watch The Masters 2026 — stream for free

This stage promises all the action, and after Rory McIlroy’s playoff antics last year, you’ll want your streaming plans locked in so you don’t miss a moment.

The best way to watch is via Paramount+, which carries live coverage on the streaming platform from 12–2 PM and then simulcasts CBS’s feed from 2–7 PM.

You will need Paramount Premium ($13.99/month)

Paramount Plus Premium: at Paramount+ Paramount Plus Premium prices start at $13.99/month with access to CBS's simulcast provided. Opt for the cheaper $8.99 plan if you already CBS available on linear for you.

Watch The Masters 2026 from anywhere

Outside of the US this week and can't access your streaming deals for The Masters. Fear not, you can still watch all the coverage thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 75% off NordVPN with this deal NordVPN can help unlock your Masters 2026 deals from anywhere in the world.



🥇 No.1 VPN

💰 30-day money back guarantee

🆓 3 months extra free