Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Final Round Tee Times

South Africa's Garrick Higgo is going in search of his third PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday with a two-stroke lead as a buffer at The Country Club of Jackson.

The left-hander fired a five-under 67 on Saturday to open up the gap over Danny Walker and Steven Fisk and has vowed to maintain his aggressive approach as he looks to win for the second time in 2025, following his success at the Corales Puntacana Championship in April.

Fisk has the honor of playing alongside Higgo in the final group on Sunday, with the pair heading out at 12:25pm ET. One group and 10 minutes in front, Taylor Montgomery partners Walker.

Matt Kuchar and Frankie Capan III will begin Sunday's action four strokes behind Higgo and in the third-last group while Max Homa and Vince Whaley follow Tom Kim and Eric Cole in a chasing pack full of star power.

While Higgo will be desperate to win for a number of reasons, his PGA Tour status is already locked up after his earlier victory, while many of those below him in this week's leaderboard need a big result to stick around on the historic US circuit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a total of 500 FedEx Cup points on offer at the Sanderson Farms Championship, although the winner of FedEx Cup Fall events no longer receives an invite to The Masters.

Below is the full list of final-round tee times at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship.

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

ET (BST)

All players to begin on the first hole.