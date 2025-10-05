Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 Final Round Tee Times
South Africa's Garrick Higgo takes a two-stroke lead into the final round at The Country Club of Jackson as he searches for his third PGA Tour title
South Africa's Garrick Higgo is going in search of his third PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday with a two-stroke lead as a buffer at The Country Club of Jackson.
The left-hander fired a five-under 67 on Saturday to open up the gap over Danny Walker and Steven Fisk and has vowed to maintain his aggressive approach as he looks to win for the second time in 2025, following his success at the Corales Puntacana Championship in April.
Fisk has the honor of playing alongside Higgo in the final group on Sunday, with the pair heading out at 12:25pm ET. One group and 10 minutes in front, Taylor Montgomery partners Walker.
Matt Kuchar and Frankie Capan III will begin Sunday's action four strokes behind Higgo and in the third-last group while Max Homa and Vince Whaley follow Tom Kim and Eric Cole in a chasing pack full of star power.
While Higgo will be desperate to win for a number of reasons, his PGA Tour status is already locked up after his earlier victory, while many of those below him in this week's leaderboard need a big result to stick around on the historic US circuit.
There is a total of 500 FedEx Cup points on offer at the Sanderson Farms Championship, although the winner of FedEx Cup Fall events no longer receives an invite to The Masters.
Below is the full list of final-round tee times at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship.
SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES
ET (BST)
All players to begin on the first hole.
- 7:55am (12:55pm): Anders Albertson
- 8:00am (1:00pm): Erik van Rooyen, Jesper Svensson
- 8:09am (1:09pm): Norman Xiong , Hayden Buckley
- 8:18am (1:18pm): Braden Thornberry, Rafael Campos
- 8:27am (1:27pm): Kevin Streelman, Quade Cummins
- 8:36am (1:36pm): Harry Higgs, Jeremy Paul
- 8:45am (1:45pm): Chandler Phillips, Patrick Fishburn
- 8:54am (1:54pm): Tim Widing, Zach Johnson
- 9:03am (2:03pm): Luke List, Will Chandler
- 9:12am (2:12pm): Gordon Sargent, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:21am (2:21pm): Thriston Lawrence, Sam Ryder
- 9:30am (2:30pm): Mark Hubbard, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 9:45am (2:45pm): Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
- 9:55am (2:55pm): Davis Thompson, David Lipsky
- 10:05am (3:05pm): Byeong Hun An, J.T. Poston
- 10:15am (3:15pm): Lee Hodges, Adam Schenk
- 10:25am (3:25pm): David Ford, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 10:35am (3:35pm): Luke Clanton, Matthew NeSmith
- 10:45am (3:45pm): Chan Kim, Kye Meeks
- 10:55am (3:55pm): Seamus Power, Kevin Roy
- 11:10am (4:10pm): Greyson Sigg, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11:20am (4:20pm): Kevin Yu, Vince Covello
- 11:30am (4:30pm): Pierceson Coody, Victor Perez
- 11:40am (4:40pm): Mac Meissner, Brice Garnett
- 11:50am (4:50pm): Takumi Kanaya, Doug Ghim
- 12:00pm (5:00pm): Trey Mullinax, Noah Goodwin
- 12:10pm (5:10pm): Thorbjorn Olesen, Kris Ventura
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Matthias Schmid, Doc Redman
- 12:35pm (5:35pm): Rasmus Hojgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:45pm (5:45pm): Tom Kim, Eric Cole
- 12:55pm (5:55pm): Vince Whaley, Max Homa
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Matt Kuchar, Frankie Capan III
- 1:15pm (6:15pm): Danny Walker, Taylor Montgomery
- 1:25pm (6:25pm): Garrick Higgo, Steven Fisk
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
