Vince Whaley Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
It didn't take Vince Whaley long to earn a PGA Tour card after turning professional, but there's more to the American than his accomplishments on the course
Vince Whaley was in good company during his childhood, playing golf alongside players who, like him, went onto successful careers on the PGA Tour. He also had a successful college career before turning professional, where his game continues to progress.
Here are 15 things to know about the American.
1. Vince Whaley was born on 14 March 1995 in Lexington, Kentucky.
2. He then moved to West Palm Beach, Florida, and began playing the game at the age of four after his parents sent him to a golf summer camp.
3. His earliest memory in the game is his grandpa caddying for him at an event when he was seven.
4. After another family move, this time to McKinney in Texas, he began playing with local juniors including Jordan Spieth and his childhood friend Scottie Scheffler.
5. He attended McKinney Boyd High School, where he helped the golf team to four district championships.
6. Despite golf playing a big part in his early life, he considered basketball his favorite sport, although he never made it onto his high school team.
7. He enrolled at Georgia Tech, where he studied business administration between 2013 and 2017, and secured two college victories.
8. He credits Ollie Schniederjans with helping him develop his came while at the university. He told PGATour.com: “When I got [to Georgia Tech], I really wasn’t that great of a player. I just hitched my wagon to Ollie Schniederjans because he was No.1 [amateur] in the world at the time.”
9. In his senior year at Georgia Tech, he played Augusta National, but he fell ill with suspected food poisoning from something he'd eaten before he arrived and was sick on the 16th and 17th holes.
10. After turning professional, he initially played on the All Pro Tour, where he was named the 2018 Rookie of the Year.
11. He began playing on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and, in just his second start, he finished runner-up at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. Two more top-10 finishes came that season, helping him earn his first PGA Tour card.
13. His Georgia Tech profile lists tennis, pool, blackjack and poker among his interests.
12. He has been trading stocks and options since the age of 16. In the future, he’d like to start a hedge fund.
14. One of his superstitions is to always mark his ball with the quarter heads up.
15. Among his favorite courses are Pebble Beach and Torrey Pines.
Born
Lexington, Kentucky - 14 March 1995
Height
(6ft 1in) 1.88 m
Former Tours
All Pro Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Highest OWGR
114th
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
