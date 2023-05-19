10 Things You Didn't Know About Eric Cole
We take a look at 10 facts on the American professional golfer.
1. Eric Cole was born on June 12, 1988 in Palm Springs, California.
2. Cole comes from a family of accomplished golfers. His mother, Laura Baugh, won the 1971 U.S. Women’s Amateur at 16 years of age and was a regular on the LPGA Tour in the 70s and 80s.
3. His father, Bobby Cole, a native of South Africa, registered 13 worldwide professional victories and tied for third in both the PGA Championship and The British Open in 1974 and 1975, respectively.
4. He turned professional in 2009.
5. Cole attended Nova Southeastern University, which is a private research university with its main campus in Fort Lauderdale-Davie, Florida. In fact Cole also currently resides in Delray Beach, Florida too.
6. At age 14, while playing high school golf, Cole became a friend of Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer. Cole also got to know Palmer, and the three of them played golf at Palmer’s home clubs, Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Florida and Latrobe Country Club in Pennsylvania.
7. He is one of seven siblings. Cole grew up on golf courses with both parents being tour golfers and started playing seriously at the age of 11. He never had other coaches than his parents.
8. In the 2022 season, he earned his first PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
9. Cole owns 54 Minor League Golf Tour wins and has played on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2017.
10. Cole has been to Q-School 11 times.
