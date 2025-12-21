AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Ryan Gerard And Jayden Schaper Tied With Masters Berth In Sight For The American

Refresh

HEART OF THE GREEN Ryan Gerard has plunged his ball into the middle of the putting surface and will have a decent look at birdie once again. Up ahead, Jayden Schaper has fired his drive down the middle of the 18th fairway and he can go for the green in two...

BIG PAR SAVE Ooh that's a big putt from Jayden Schaper! The 24-year-old neatly rolls his par putt into the hole and walks over to 18 knowing he has a chance to make a gain and pile the pressure on Gerard.

IN THE BALANCE Schaper's ball was in the rough and above his feet at the 17th, leaving him a really tough little pitch. The South African youngster did a pretty good job of rescuing the situation, but he will still have a tricky 10 foot par attempt coming up... On the 16th, Gerard sends a great putt towards the hole, but it somehow stays up and he stays at 21-under.

CHANCE FOR GERARD It's not a great chance, but it is an opportunity for Ryan Gerard to regain his lead. From 185 yards, the American fires one in low and it comes up 20 feet short and left of the hole. His cause might be helped anyway as Schaper comes up woefully short of the green at the par-3 17th.

SCHAPER TIED FOR THE LEAD Schaper confidently pours his birdie putt in - a just reward for such a world-class approach shot - and he moves to 21-under alongside Gerard. Back-to-back birdies. @schaperjayden joins the lead 💪The South African is looking for consecutive wins on Tour.#AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen pic.twitter.com/mVKCGRz7FbDecember 21, 2025

PRESSURE ON Gerard taps in for par at the par-5 15th, but Jayden Schaper has just produced a worldie at the par-4 16th. The South African mildly faded a long iron through the wind and up the green, leaving it maybe six feet right of the pin, hole high. That should be a birdie, and it would take Schaper right alongside Gerard at the sharp end of this tournament.

SAFE Gerard is playing very safe golf down the back nine. From the left edge of the fairway, a kind bounce has kicked his ball to the bottom third of the green, but he's still some 50 feet away. Two putts and he'll escape with a par. But Schaper is playing well and aggressively at that, so he will fancy his chances of catching the American.

SCHAPER WITHIN ONE Ahead on the 15th hole, Schaper wedges very close and will tap in for birdie to reach 20-under. Back down the same hole, Gerard has hacked an iron over to the left side of the fairway and still has a fair distance in... Jayden Schaper moves one shot off the lead with three holes to play!#AfrAsiaBankMauritiusOpen pic.twitter.com/oH8MbRwkTGDecember 21, 2025

FORCED LAY-UP Levy and Jarvis rip drives down the middle of the fairway at the par-5 15th, but Gerard has sailed one into the right rough. He won't be able to go for the green in two now, you'd have thought. A chance for the chasing pair to pile some pressure on...

LEVY ON THE WAY BACK After a triple-bogey at the sixth, Alexander Levy is finding his groove again. He's rolled one in for birdie, touching it down the hill and leaving a good foot or two of break. Gerard comes up short from a similar position, somehow, but he remains bogey-free with five birdies doing the job for him. Casey Jarvis also makes birdie and is now within three of the lead. Two-under for the day and 18-under for the week.

THREE EXCELLENT SHOTS The final group make the 178-yard par-3 back into the strong wind look easy with a hat-trick of excellent strikes. Alexander Levy - who needs a high finish to try and retain his playing rights - and Gerard are 15 feet past the flag while Casey Jarvis has 10 feet up the slope.

NO DRAMA Gerard can't make his birdie putt from six feet or so and he taps in for a par. While that might be slightly disappointing, the American still has a two-stroke cushion with five holes to play.

SAVE FROM SCHAPER At the par-3 14th, Schaper comes up short of the green into the wind and is forced to rely on his short game to escape with par. He duly does so after clipping a chip to within a few inches of the hole.

LOW ROUTE With the wind really driving on at the moment, Gerard goes low and a little left from off the 13th green, using the contours of the surface to help move his ball back towards the flag. It's a good effort and he will have a nice chance for birdie once more.

DRIVEABLE PAR 4 The 13th is 325-yard downhill par 4 which is certainly driveable with the wind behind today. Similar to TPC San Antonio, there is a little bunker right in the middle of the putting surface which players are trying to avoid sitting the wrong side of. Gerard has gone long and left with his tee shot, but he should be able to loft one over the sand and come away with par at worst.

GERARD DRAINS IT Gerard waits for the wind to die down a little before firmly pushing his birdie putt into the hole. He's up to 21-under. And that's massive for the American as Schaper pushes his birdie try at the 13th wide right. Gerard has a two-stroke lead once again.

LEADER MISSES FOR EAGLE Gerard reached the back of the 12th green in two and had a monster eagle try ahead of him. He's left himself an awkward birdie putt, but with Schaper in close a hole ahead, he might need to make this to retain his lead...

WELCOME Hello and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the 2025 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open final round. Ryan Gerard is on course to win his first outright DP World Tour title, following success at the co-sanctioned Barracuda Championship earlier this season, but he's being pushed hard by Jayden Schaper who won the Alfred Dunhill Championship last week. After waiting so long for his first DP World Tour title, could the South African win back-to-back? We're not far from finding out. Seven holes to play. Away from the leaders, South Africa's Zander Lombard has just finished his final round - it was a simply remarkable 10-under 62 to rocket himself up into the top-10.. He's currently T4th after finishing on 15-under.