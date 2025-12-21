AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Ryan Gerard And Jayden Schaper Tied With Masters Berth In Sight For The American

The PGA Tour pro is attempting to hold off the charge of two South Africans as he looks to claim a win which would book his spot at Augusta next April...

We're into the back nine of the 2025 Mauritius Open at Heritage La Reserve Golf Links and PGA Tour pro Ryan Gerard is favorite to win his first outright DP World Tour title.

The primary reason he's playing is because he knew, coming into the event, that if he finished T4th or better then he would end the year inside the OWGR top-50 - consequently admitting him into The Masters for the very first time.

At the turn, he had a six-stroke cushion to those in fourth, so it appears as though it's a three-way fight for the title between Gerard, last week's winner Jayden Schaper and 54-hole co-leader Casey Jarvis.

MAURITIUS OPEN LEADERBOARD

  • -21 Ryan Gerard
  • -21 Jayden Schaper
  • -17 Casey Jarvis
  • -15 John Parry
  • -15 Alexander Levy
  • -15 Zander Lombard (62)
  • -15 Andreas Halvorsen
  • -14 Manuel Elvira
  • -12 Scott Jamieson (64)
  • -12 JC Ritchie (65)
  • -12 Brandon Stone
  • -12 Anthony Quayle
  • -12 Oihan Guillamoundeguy (66)

HEART OF THE GREEN

BIG PAR SAVE

IN THE BALANCE

CHANCE FOR GERARD

SCHAPER TIED FOR THE LEAD

PRESSURE ON

SAFE

SCHAPER WITHIN ONE

FORCED LAY-UP

LEVY ON THE WAY BACK

THREE EXCELLENT SHOTS

NO DRAMA

SAVE FROM SCHAPER

LOW ROUTE

DRIVEABLE PAR 4

GERARD DRAINS IT

LEADER MISSES FOR EAGLE

