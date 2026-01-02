How To Watch TGL Golf: Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles GC
Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf side have yet to win a match in TGL and have brought in a newcomer for their opening game of season 2
The second match of the second season of TGL Golf, the indoor golf league played on simulators by members of the PGA Tour, is Boston Common Golf versus Los Angeles GC. Golf Monthly has all the broadcast and streaming information right here in this guide.
Boston Common Golf versus Los Angeles GC key information
• Date: Friday, January 2, 2026
• Time: 7pm (ET), 12am Saturday (GMT), 11am Saturday AEDT
• TV & Streaming: ESPN (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
This match brings together last season’s table toppers, Los Angeles, against last season’s bottom side. Boston Common have yet to win a game in TGL and they succumbed 6-2 to LAGC last season.
Both teams have the same four-man roster as last year, but with Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama unavailable, Michael Thorbjornsen will make his debut for Boston Common Golf alongside Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley.
Ohio-born, to a Norwegian father and Zimbabwean mother, Thorbjornsen now lives in Wellesley Massachusetts, where he went to high school. Mark Lev, President & CEO of Boston Common Golf says of their Designated Alternate: “We’ve been consistently impressed not only by his elite talent, but by his character and work ethic. As a New Englander, Michael brings a connection to this community that our fans will truly appreciate."
Twenty-four-year old Michael Thorbjornsen is seen as a coming man on the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy says he is “excited to have Michael join us for our first match. You often see young talent coming up, but it’s rare to experience the future of the game as a teammate.”
Below we have all the information you need to catch the live TGL action wherever you are in the world.
Watch TGL Golf: Boston Common Golf versus Los Angeles GC from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now, thanks to its lightning speeds, flawless security, and ability to unblock streaming services.
Watch TGL Golf: Boston Common Golf versus Los Angeles GC in the US
Fans in the US can watch TGL Golf on ESPN 2 on TV and online via ESPN Select.
ESPN Select is the streaming platform that houses all of ESPN's sporting coverage. A subscription costs $29.99 per month and, until January 5, you can also bundle with other services, such as Disney+ and Hulu, at no extra cost, a saving of 44%.
Watch TGL Golf: Boston Common Golf versus Los Angeles GC in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch the TGL action on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf.
How to watch TGL Golf: Boston Common Golf versus Los Angeles GC in Australia
Boston Common versus Los Angeles will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and streamed on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports currently has a seven-day free trial for new customers.
How to watch TGL Golf: Boston Common Golf versus Los Angeles GC around the world
- Canada: Sportsnet, Sportsnet+
- China: iQIYI
- Czechia: Golf Channel CZ
- France: Canal+
- Germany: Sky Germany
- India: FanCode
- Italy: Sky Italy
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Latin America: Claro
- Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- New Zealand: Sky NZ
- Nordics: Disney+
- Pacific Islands: Digicel
- Slovakia: Golf Channel
- Southeast Asia: beIN Sport
- South Korea: JTBC Golf
- Sub-Saharan Africa: Canal+
- Thailand: Golf Channel Thailand
Boston Common Golf versus Los Angeles GC: teams
- Boston Common Golf: Keegan Bradley. Rory McIlroy and Michael Thorbjornsen.
- Los Angeles GC: Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala.
Changes to TGL this season
- The putting surface has been increased by 38%, and is now roughly the size of an average PGA Tour green, at 5,270 square feet.
- This new green now has 12 different pin locations, up from seven.
- The undulations on the putting surface have been softened slightly to create more natural slopes.
- One of the greenside bunkers has been removed, and the other two increased by 50%.
- The hitting boxes that golfers use to hit into the screen have been enlarged.
- The sand trays have also been enlarged and can also include larger bunker lips to increase the difficulty of fairway bunker shots.
Full 2026 TGL Fixture List
All times in ET (GMT is five hours ahead of ET)
- December 28: New York GC lost 6-4 to Atlanta Drive GC
- January 2: Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles GC (7pm)
- January 6: The Bay GC vs Atlanta Drive GC (5pm)
- January 13: Jupiter Links vs New York GC (7pm)
- January 20: Jupiter Links vs Los Angeles GC (7pm)
- January 26: Boston Common Golf vs The Bay GC (7pm)
- February 2: Atlanta Drive GC vs Jupiter Links (5pm)
- February 9: The Bay GC vs Los Angeles GC (7pm)
- February 23: Atlanta Drive GC vs Boston Common Golf (5pm); Los Angeles GC vs Atlanta Drive GC (2am)
- February 24: New York GC vs The Bay GC (5pm); Boston Common Golf vs New York GC (9pm)
- March 1: Jupiter Links vs Boston Common Golf (9pm)
- March 2: Los Angeles GC vs New York GC (7pm)
- March 3: The Bay GC vs Jupiter Links (2am)
- March 17: Semi-final one (5.30pm); Semi-final two (8pm)
- March 23: SoFi Cup Final match one (1am)
- March 24: SoFi Cup Final match one match two (7pm), match three (if needed) (9pm)
Boston Common Golf v Los Angeles GC: TV Schedule
Friday 2nd January
US (ET): 7pm–9pm (ESPN)
Saturday 3rd January
UK (GMT): 12am–2am (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEDT): 11am–1pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
