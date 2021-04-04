Get to know nine-time PGA Tour winner Matt Kuchar better with these 15 things you didn't know about him.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar has been one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour for the last decade or so. The American has won nine titles including a WGC and the Players Championship and is often referred to as a ‘top-10 machine’.

Get to know him a little better with these 15 facts…

1. He was born in Winter Park, Florida and started playing golf when he was 11-years old after his mum upgraded their country club membership to include golf activities.

2. Kuchar won the US Amateur in 1997 beating Joel Kribel 2&1.

3. He then turned pro in 2000 which was the same year he got his bachelors degree in management.

4. However, originally he wanted to become a professional tennis or basketball player.

5. He has nine wins on the PGA Tour including the Memorial Tournament, The Barclays, The Players, and the WGC-Accenture Matchplay.

6. At Georgie Tech University, whilst playing on the golf team, he was a two-time First-Team All American and also won the Fred Haskins Award in 1998, which celebrates the best collegiate player in the country.

7. The American won bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games narrowly finishing behind Henrik Stenson and winner Justin Rose.

8. Kuchar clearly came from a sporting family. For example his father was a tennis player and was once ranked number 1 in doubles across the state of Florida.

9. He has had four top-5’s in Majors and three of those have come at Augusta National.

10. On his eight birthday, he went to a baseball game at Fenway Park (home of the Boston Red Sox). At that game he got two baseballs and has been a fan of the team since that day.

11. Kuchar married Sybi Parker in 2003 and they have two sons together, Carson and Cameron.

12. His 2019 Sony Open victory was his 100th top-10 on the PGA Tour since 2001. That meant he joined Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh.

13. He and Sybi won the consolation title in the 2009 USTA National Husband/Wife Doubles Championship at the ATP Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

14. He cites his interests as sports, boats, planes, hiking, skiing.

15. He is the 10th-highest earner in PGA Tour history with over $52m.

