How To Watch Abu Dhabi Championship 2025: TV & Streaming Info
Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Åberg are among those teeing it up at Yas Links
The 2025 Abu Dhabi Championship has attracted a stellar field of European Tour players, including three of the world’s top seven golfers, in Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre, and five more of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team. Golf Monthly is here with all the information on how to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship of 2025.
2025 Abu Dhabi Championship key information
• Dates: November 6-9, 2025
• Venue: Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
• TV & Streaming: The Golf Channel, Peacock, (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus)
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the DP World Tour penultimate event of the season. The top 70 available players in the Race to Dubai have qualified, plus those of the Ryder Cup team who have not already made it through via this route.
The top 50 in the Race to Dubai, plus the Ryder Cup players, will then go through to the final event, the Tour Championship, when the winner of the Race to Dubai will be crowned.
Rory McIlroy has raced out in front in quest of his seventh Harry Vardon Trophy, which would leave him just one Order of Merit title short of Colin Montgomerie’s record.
McIlroy has an impressive record in the Abu Dhabi Championship. Well up to a point. That point is actually winning it. He has 11 starts and nine top-three finishes. But these comprise four runner up finishes and five third-place ones.
In this guide Golf Monthly brings you all the details on how to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.
Are there any free live streams for the Abu Dhabi Championship?
Each day of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will have Featured Group coverage on the DP World Tour YouTube channel.
There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters for the main feed of the Abu Dhabi Championship, but that doesn't necessarily mean you can't watch it for free, with multiple free trials to be had.
You can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship for free by taking out a free trial with one of the broadcasters, with Fubo in the US and Kayo in Australia both offering seven-day free trials. (see below for more details). Note that free trials are reserved for new customers or those returning after an absence.
Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streams by using a VPN – more on that below.
Watch Abu Dhabi Championship golf from anywhere
If you are outside your usual country, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
Watch Abu Dhabi Championship golf in the US
Abu Dhabi Championship on the Golf Channel and Peacock
The Abu Dhabi Championship is being broadcast across the Golf Channel, and the Peacock streaming service ($10.99 per month).
To watch the Golf Channel online you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service, which gets you cable channels in a flexible streaming package.
Fubo: Watch the Abu Dhabi Championship for free
New customers get a 7-day free trial, so Fubo – usually priced at $84.99 per month – is a good option for those who want to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship but are unsure whether they'll get full value out of a monthly sub.
Sling: the cheapest option long-term
Starting from $45.99 per month, plus the $11 Sports Extra add-on, Sling TV is the cheapest cord-cutter option to watch the Golf Channel. You also get 50% off your first month.
DirecTV: The best value for golf fans
We reckon the best-value cord-cutter for US golf fans across a season is DirecTV. $69.99 per month gets you the MySports package which has NBC, Golf Channel, Fox, ESPN, and also a sub to ESPN+. It currently has a five-day free trial for new subscribers. It also has a $10 discount on the first two months' subscription.
Watch Abu Dhabi Championship in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sky Sports. The action will be shown on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf, with much of the coverage also on Sky Sports Main Event.
You can get a TV package with Sky, that includes Sky Sports and Netflix, for £35 per month, and that comes with a streaming puck. You can also add Sky Sports to your TV deal with the likes of Virgin and EE.
Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service on short-term plans. Now TV’s sports package costs £34.99 per month right now, or a day membership is available for £14.99.
► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team? Presenters, Pundits, Commentators For 2025
How to watch the Abu Dhabi Championship in Australia
Golf fans in Australia can watch the Abu Dhabi Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming.
Kayo subscriptions start at $30 a month, but there's currently a free trial available. That gets you a live stream for the main Fox Sports coverage as well as the multiple Featured feeds.
Watch Abu Dhabi Championship in other countries
- Austria: Sky Sports
- Belgium (French Speaking): VOOsport World
- Belgium (Flemish Speaking): Play Sport Golf
- Bosnia, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia: Golf Klub
- Bulgaria: Max Sport
- Canada: Golf Channel
- China: Hainan TV
- Czech Republic and Slovakia: Golf Channel CZ
- Denmark: Viasat Golf
- Finland: Viasat Golf
- France: Golf+
- Germany: Sky Sports
- Hong Kong: PCCW/Now Golf
- Ireland: Sky Sports
- Italy: Sky Sports
- India: FanCode, Sony Sports Ten 2
- Indonesia: Mola TV
- Japan: U-NEXT
- Malaysia: Astrosport
- Middle East & Africa Pan Middle East & North Africa: GolfLife
- Myanmar: SkyNet
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
- New Zealand: Sky Sports
- Norway: Viasat Golf
- Philippines: Tap Sports
- Poland: Polsat Sport Extra
- Portugal: Sport TV
- Singapore: Hub Sports
- South Africa: SuperSport Golf
- South Korea: SpoTV Golf & Health and SBS
- Spain: Movistar Golf
- Sweden: Viasat Golf
- Sub Saharan Africa (Excluding South Africa): SuperSport Golf Africa
- Taiwan: Boss Golf
- Thailand: Golf Channel
- Vietnam: VTVcab
Abu Dhabi Championship Tee Times: Round 1
All times local (Abu Dhabi is 4 hours ahead of GMT and 9 hours ahead of ET)
- 7.17am: Richard Sterne, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Mikael Lindberg
- 7.28am: Romain Langasque, Junghwan Lee, Ugo Coussaud
- 7.39am: Aaron Rai, Darius Van Driel, Alejandro Del Rey
- 7.50am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 8.01am: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 8.12am: Ewen Ferguson, Jorge Campillo, Grant Forrest
- 8.28am: Calum Hill, Kazuma Kobori, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8.39am: Andy Sullivan, Eugenio Chacarra, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 8.50am: Elvis Smylie, Jayden Schaper, Angel Ayora
- 9.01am: Jordan Smith, Joakim Lagergren, Daniel Hillier
- 9.12am: Laurie Canter, John Parry, Haotong Li
- 9.23am: Tyrrell Hatton, Marco Penge, Rory McIlroy
- 9.44am: Ryggs Johnston, Jeong won Ko, Joe Dean
- 9.55am: Andrea Pavan, Ben Schmidt, Manuel Elvira
- 10.06am: Ryan Gerard, Joel Girrbach, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 10.17am: Matthew Jordan, Dylan Naidoo, Francesco Laporta
- 10.28am: Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Adrien Saddier
- 10.39am: Nacho Elvira, Connor Syme, Marcel Schneider
- 10.55am: Oliver Lindell, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Johannes Veerman
- 11.06am: Michael Kim, Richard Mansell, Marcus Armitage
- 11.17am: Jacques Kruyswijk, Shaun Norris, Joost Luiten
- 11.28am: Patrick Reed, Daniel Brown, Thriston Lawrence
- 11.39am: Tom McKibbin, Keita Nakajima, Martin Couvra
- 11.50am: Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren, Kristoffer Reitan
Abu Dhabi Championship 2025: Format
The Abu Dhabi Championship is a 72-hole strokeplay competition. There is no halfway cut, so all 72 players play all four rounds.
Abu Dhabi Championship TV Schedule
Thursday 6th November - Round One:
US (ET): 2am–8am (Golf Channel)
UK (GMT): 4am–1pm (Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 3pm–12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Friday 7th November - Round Two:
US (ET): 2am–8am (Golf Channel)
UK (GMT): 4am–1pm (Sky Sports Golf); 5.30am–1pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 3pm–12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Saturday 8th November - Round Three:
US (ET): 2am–8am (Golf Channel)
UK (GMT): 4am–11.30am (Sky Sports Main Event); 6.30am–1pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm–12am (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
Sunday 9th November - Round Four:
US (ET): 1.30am–7.30am (Golf Channel)
UK (GMT): 3.30am–1pm (Sky Sports Golf); 3.30am-12.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Australia (AEDT): 6pm–11.30pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)
