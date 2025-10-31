Which LIV Golfers Are Qualified For The Masters?

Major season may still seem a long way off, with the first of the four big events, The Masters, not getting underway until April 9th, but the field is already taking shape for the Augusta National tournament.

Among the players confirmed for the event are 12 LIV Golfers. That’s already the same number as teed it up in 2025, while there is scope for more players from the circuit to claim their spots in the months to come.

One admittedly limited way for LIV Golf to have further representation is to qualify via the world rankings.

Another, as was the case with Joaquin Niemann in 2025, is to receive a special invitation from the Masters Committee.

There’s also a path that guarantees entry, and it comes at the Hong Kong Open, which, for the first time, is offering a place at The Masters and The Open to the winner.

While we won’t know exactly how many LIV Golfers will feature at the 2026 Masters for several months, here are the 12 who have already guaranteed their places, and how they got there.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is one of LIV Golf's biggest names (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crushers GC captain has known he is safely in the 2026 Masters field since 2024 thanks to his win at that year’s US Open, which guaranteed his place at the Augusta National Major for the next five years.

Even without that, he would have taken his place thanks to finishing in the top 12 and ties of the previous year’s edition, while another guaranteed route would have come as a result of being one of the top four and ties at the 2025 PGA Championship.

It could have been even better for DeChambeau if he’d won the 2025 Masters rather than see his momentum stall in the final round as he placed T5. Had he claimed the Green Jacket, he’d have a place for life.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia won The Masters in 2017, hence his appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike DeChambeau, one LIV Golfer who has the luxury of a lifetime exemption to The Masters is Sergio Garcia.

The Fireballs GC captain beat Justin Rose in a playoff at the event in 2017, meaning that there are no concerns over qualifying for him in 2026 or any other year.

He’ll be looking for an improvement on his 2025 performance, where he missed the cut.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton will have high hopes at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyrell Hatton has generally been one of the more impressive LIV Golfers in recent Majors, none more so than at the 2025 US Open, where he was in contention for victory deep into a rain-drenched final round at Oakmont before settling for T4.

While that meant an elusive maiden Major title would have to wait, it did ensure his qualification for The Masters, where he produced a career-best finish of T14 in 2025.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson believes he can find his best form, despite recent Major disappointments (Image credit: Getty Images)

DJ suffered a largely woeful Major season in 2025, with a T23 at The Open at Royal Portrush the one bright spot amid three more missed cuts.

Still, when it comes to his future at The Masters, that didn’t matter in the slightest, thanks to his Augusta National victory in 2020.

Given Johnson’s Major form, that seems a long time ago, but in recent months, he has spoken repeatedly about his confidence that he’s close to returning to his best.

He’ll get another chance to prove it on one of the biggest stages of all in 2026.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka had a poor Major season in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has not been a successful year for the Smash GC captain, going winless on LIV Golf and with only a T12 at the US Open to show for his efforts in the four Majors.

Still, a place at The Masters won’t be a concern just yet, thanks to his PGA Championship win in 2023, which granted him eligibility for the next five years.

A win at Augusta National would bag him a spot for life and take him three-quarters of the way to his career Grand Slam. Is 2026 the year he finally slips on the Green Jacket?

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has three Masters titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former Masters champion is Phil Mickelson, who won the event in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Lefty already holds the record for the oldest winner of a men’s Major, which he claimed with his 2021 PGA Championship victory at the age of 50. Because of that, even without his Masters titles, he would still be eligible this year.

If Mickelson, now aged 55, is ever to add to his haul of six Majors, you would bank on it being The Masters, and he finished runner-up as recently as the 2023 event.

Whether he can go one better again remains to be seen, but thanks to his previous victories, he’s guaranteed as many opportunities as he wants.

Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz's performance at the US Open ensured his Masters place (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was disappointment for Carlos Ortiz when he slipped out of contention at the US Open to settle for T4. Still, it brought the considerable consolation of a place at The Masters.

The Mexican has only played in the event once before, in 2021, where he missed the cut, and he’ll be determined to take advantage of his second chance five years after that failure.

As things stand, Ortiz is the only new face from LIV Golf in the 2026 Masters field from the previous edition. His Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann is the one LIV Golfer from the 2025 field yet to qualify.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm won The Masters in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm’s 2021 US Open win at Torrey Pines meant his place at The Masters was already secured for 2026, but he took away any doubts over his participation beyond that by winning at Augusta National in 2023.

The Legion XIII captain has yet to add to his Major haul, but his record in the events is generally excellent, and, once again, big things will be expected of him at the 2026 Masters.

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed has a good record at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Reed is another LIV Golfer who can be supremely relaxed about his Masters future, having won it in 2018.

The 4Aces GC player hardly ever disappoints at Augusta National, including a T3 in 2025 – a performance that would have earned him a slot for 2026 even if he hadn’t already guaranteed his place for life.

Reed has five top-10 finishes at The Masters, and his most recent was as close as he’s come to winning any Major since he beat Rickie Fowler seven years ago.

Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel won The Masters 14 years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Stinger GC player beat Adam Scott and Jason Day by two at the 2011 Masters, and ever since then, he has been guaranteed his place in the field.

In the years that have followed his victory, he has placed in the top 10 twice, with third in 2017 and T10 in 2022 – just two months before he joined LIV Golf.

Schwartzel finished T36 at the 2025 edition, and he will be hoping to roll back the years with a stronger performance 12 months on.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith missed the cut in all four of the 2025 Majors (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ripper GC captain is indebted to his victory at the 2022 Open for his Masters place, but that won’t be enough to keep his spot beyond 2027.

As a result, he’ll be determined to start the 2026 Major season in style, particularly after a dreadful run in 2025 when he missed the cut in all four events.

Smith seems as likely to excel at The Masters as any other Major, having amassed five top-10 placings through the years. Will 2026 be the year he rediscovers his Major form, starting with the Green Jacket?

Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson is a two-time Masters champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Phil Mickelson, Range Goats GC captain Bubba Watson is a multiple Masters champion, having won the tournament in 2012 and 2014.

The only other time he has really come close to a third title was in 2018, when he placed T5, but there was encouragement in 2025 when he finished T14.

Watson also had his best LIV Golf season in 2025, coming 11th in the Individual Championship, and he’ll be hoping to build on that good form when he returns to the scene of his greatest successes in 2026.