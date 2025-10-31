Which LIV Golfers Are Qualified For The Masters?
The Masters doesn’t take place until next April, but a healthy number of LIV Golfers have already secured their places in the field for Augusta National
Major season may still seem a long way off, with the first of the four big events, The Masters, not getting underway until April 9th, but the field is already taking shape for the Augusta National tournament.
Among the players confirmed for the event are 12 LIV Golfers. That’s already the same number as teed it up in 2025, while there is scope for more players from the circuit to claim their spots in the months to come.
One admittedly limited way for LIV Golf to have further representation is to qualify via the world rankings.
Another, as was the case with Joaquin Niemann in 2025, is to receive a special invitation from the Masters Committee.
There’s also a path that guarantees entry, and it comes at the Hong Kong Open, which, for the first time, is offering a place at The Masters and The Open to the winner.
While we won’t know exactly how many LIV Golfers will feature at the 2026 Masters for several months, here are the 12 who have already guaranteed their places, and how they got there.
Bryson DeChambeau
The Crushers GC captain has known he is safely in the 2026 Masters field since 2024 thanks to his win at that year’s US Open, which guaranteed his place at the Augusta National Major for the next five years.
Even without that, he would have taken his place thanks to finishing in the top 12 and ties of the previous year’s edition, while another guaranteed route would have come as a result of being one of the top four and ties at the 2025 PGA Championship.
It could have been even better for DeChambeau if he’d won the 2025 Masters rather than see his momentum stall in the final round as he placed T5. Had he claimed the Green Jacket, he’d have a place for life.
Sergio Garcia
Unlike DeChambeau, one LIV Golfer who has the luxury of a lifetime exemption to The Masters is Sergio Garcia.
The Fireballs GC captain beat Justin Rose in a playoff at the event in 2017, meaning that there are no concerns over qualifying for him in 2026 or any other year.
He’ll be looking for an improvement on his 2025 performance, where he missed the cut.
Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrell Hatton has generally been one of the more impressive LIV Golfers in recent Majors, none more so than at the 2025 US Open, where he was in contention for victory deep into a rain-drenched final round at Oakmont before settling for T4.
While that meant an elusive maiden Major title would have to wait, it did ensure his qualification for The Masters, where he produced a career-best finish of T14 in 2025.
Dustin Johnson
DJ suffered a largely woeful Major season in 2025, with a T23 at The Open at Royal Portrush the one bright spot amid three more missed cuts.
Still, when it comes to his future at The Masters, that didn’t matter in the slightest, thanks to his Augusta National victory in 2020.
Given Johnson’s Major form, that seems a long time ago, but in recent months, he has spoken repeatedly about his confidence that he’s close to returning to his best.
He’ll get another chance to prove it on one of the biggest stages of all in 2026.
Brooks Koepka
It has not been a successful year for the Smash GC captain, going winless on LIV Golf and with only a T12 at the US Open to show for his efforts in the four Majors.
Still, a place at The Masters won’t be a concern just yet, thanks to his PGA Championship win in 2023, which granted him eligibility for the next five years.
A win at Augusta National would bag him a spot for life and take him three-quarters of the way to his career Grand Slam. Is 2026 the year he finally slips on the Green Jacket?
Phil Mickelson
Another former Masters champion is Phil Mickelson, who won the event in 2004, 2006 and 2010.
Lefty already holds the record for the oldest winner of a men’s Major, which he claimed with his 2021 PGA Championship victory at the age of 50. Because of that, even without his Masters titles, he would still be eligible this year.
If Mickelson, now aged 55, is ever to add to his haul of six Majors, you would bank on it being The Masters, and he finished runner-up as recently as the 2023 event.
Whether he can go one better again remains to be seen, but thanks to his previous victories, he’s guaranteed as many opportunities as he wants.
Carlos Ortiz
There was disappointment for Carlos Ortiz when he slipped out of contention at the US Open to settle for T4. Still, it brought the considerable consolation of a place at The Masters.
The Mexican has only played in the event once before, in 2021, where he missed the cut, and he’ll be determined to take advantage of his second chance five years after that failure.
As things stand, Ortiz is the only new face from LIV Golf in the 2026 Masters field from the previous edition. His Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann is the one LIV Golfer from the 2025 field yet to qualify.
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm’s 2021 US Open win at Torrey Pines meant his place at The Masters was already secured for 2026, but he took away any doubts over his participation beyond that by winning at Augusta National in 2023.
The Legion XIII captain has yet to add to his Major haul, but his record in the events is generally excellent, and, once again, big things will be expected of him at the 2026 Masters.
Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed is another LIV Golfer who can be supremely relaxed about his Masters future, having won it in 2018.
The 4Aces GC player hardly ever disappoints at Augusta National, including a T3 in 2025 – a performance that would have earned him a slot for 2026 even if he hadn’t already guaranteed his place for life.
Reed has five top-10 finishes at The Masters, and his most recent was as close as he’s come to winning any Major since he beat Rickie Fowler seven years ago.
Charl Schwartzel
The Stinger GC player beat Adam Scott and Jason Day by two at the 2011 Masters, and ever since then, he has been guaranteed his place in the field.
In the years that have followed his victory, he has placed in the top 10 twice, with third in 2017 and T10 in 2022 – just two months before he joined LIV Golf.
Schwartzel finished T36 at the 2025 edition, and he will be hoping to roll back the years with a stronger performance 12 months on.
Cameron Smith
The Ripper GC captain is indebted to his victory at the 2022 Open for his Masters place, but that won’t be enough to keep his spot beyond 2027.
As a result, he’ll be determined to start the 2026 Major season in style, particularly after a dreadful run in 2025 when he missed the cut in all four events.
Smith seems as likely to excel at The Masters as any other Major, having amassed five top-10 placings through the years. Will 2026 be the year he rediscovers his Major form, starting with the Green Jacket?
Bubba Watson
Like Phil Mickelson, Range Goats GC captain Bubba Watson is a multiple Masters champion, having won the tournament in 2012 and 2014.
The only other time he has really come close to a third title was in 2018, when he placed T5, but there was encouragement in 2025 when he finished T14.
Watson also had his best LIV Golf season in 2025, coming 11th in the Individual Championship, and he’ll be hoping to build on that good form when he returns to the scene of his greatest successes in 2026.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
