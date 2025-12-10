PGA Tour Q-School 2025: Format, Big Names Playing And How To Watch

The PGA Tour's Q-School is upon us and provides players with a final-chance of earning full status for the circuit's 2026 season.

Taking place December 11-14th, a mix of young upcoming talent and experienced PGA Tour winners will be present in Florida, as two courses are in play for the four days of action.

Last year, Lanto Griffin topped the leaderboard but, for 2025, he makes his return after only finishing 125th in the FedEx Cup Fall. He is among several former PGA Tour winners in the field, as the intense week of action should make for some thrilling viewing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take a look at all the full details you need to know about the PGA Tour's Q-School below...

How Many Players Feature At PGA Tour Q-School?

A total of 176 players will tee it up at PGA Tour Q-School. These are made up of those who lost their PGA Tour cards from 2025, as well as individuals from the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Americas circuit and first and second stage medalists.

Who Are The Notable Names At PGA Tour Q-School?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are several recognizable names in the field, including PGA Tour winners Griffin, Camilo Villegas, Cameron Champ, Adam Hadwin, Russell Knox and Luke List to name some.

Doug Ghim, Harry Higgs, Taylor Moore, Henrik Norlander and Alejandro Tosti are among the former PGA Tour players teeing it up at Q-School, while 20-time Japan Golf Tour winner, Ryo Ishikawa, and two former LIV Golfers in Travis Smyth and Turk Pettit are also competing.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where Is The PGA Tour Q-School Staged?

The location for the compelling week of action is Sawgrass Country Club and TPC Sawgrass, home to the PGA Tour's Flagship Event, The Players Championship.

Although none of the four rounds will be played on the Stadium Course, TPC Sawgrass' Dye’s Valley Course will be used for two rounds, while the other two rounds will be at Sawgrass Country Club.

What Is The PGA Tour Q-School Format?

As mentioned, the four rounds will be shared at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club.

To begin with, there is no cut for the four days of action, and players will compete in the same groups for the first two rounds before being re-paired for the third round and final day.

The top half of the field (through 36 holes) will play the third round at Sawgrass Country Club and the fourth at Dye’s Valley, while the bottom half will play the opposite layouts.

How Many Players Earn PGA Tour Cards From Q-School?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The top five finishers will earn full PGA Tour status for 2026, while the next 40 and ties can wrap up full Korn Ferry Tour status.

Full guidelines are listed below...

Top Five Finishers: PGA Tour membership for the 2026 season

PGA Tour membership for the 2026 season Next 40 Finishers and Ties: Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle (occurs after 14th event), and any remaining finishers being subject to the second reshuffle (occurs after 10th event)

Korn Ferry Tour membership for the 2026 season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle (occurs after 14th event), and any remaining finishers being subject to the second reshuffle (occurs after 10th event) All Remaining Finishers: Conditional membership for the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour season and subject to the reshuffle (first reshuffle occurs after sixth event); membership on PGA Tour Americas for the 2026 season and subject to the reshuffle (first reshuffle occurs after sixth event)

How Can I Watch PGA Tour Q-School?

*all times are ET