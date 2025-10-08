Which Korn Ferry Tour Players Have Secured 2026 PGA Tour Cards?
From past amateur stars to former college teammates of Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland, we look at which Korn Ferry Tour pros are graduating to the big league next year...
Each year, the PGA Tour gets a new wave of fresh blood from the Korn Ferry Tour, its official feeder circuit, with 20 players graduating up to the big league for 2026.
That number has been reduced from 30 to 20, and 11 players have already secured their status ahead of this week's Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
Those players include exciting prospects like Johnny Keefer, former leading amateurs like Christo Lamprecht and Neal Shipley as well as college teammates of Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland.
From up-and-coming stars to returning players, we take a look at who has earned a PGA Tour card for next year...
Johnny Keefer
- Born: Baltimore, Maryland
- College: Baylor University
- Turned pro: 2024
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 2
Korn Ferry Tour rookie Johnny Keefer looks destined for a glittering career after winning twice on the KFT this season.
The Baltimore man graduated from Baylor University and only turned pro last year yet he is already on the verge of reaching the world's top 50.
As well as his two wins this year, Keefer also has two runners-up finishes and made his Major debut at the PGA Championship. One to watch next year, for sure.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Austin Smotherman
- Born: Loomis, California
- College: Southern Methodist University
- Turned pro: 2016
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 3
Smotherman was teammates with Bryson DeChambeau at SMU and has three career Korn Ferry Tour wins including two this season.
The Californian, who now lives in Dallas, has played 77 PGA Tour events and will be returning to the circuit in 2026 after winning twice in June in a year that included five other top-10s.
Neal Shipley
- Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- College: Ohio State University
- Turned pro: 2024
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 2
Shipley famously won the Masters Silver Cup and US Open Silver Medal in 2024, and even got to play with Tiger Woods in the final round at Augusta National.
The Ohio State man has had an excellent season on the KFT with two wins plus a third-place finish to earn his PGA Tour card.
The popular Pennsylvanian was featured in Netflix's Full Swing docuseries and will be a fan-favorite in 2026.
Emiliano Gonzalez
- Born: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
- College: St Mary's University
- Turned pro: 2020
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 1
Emilio Gonzalez is in his third Korn Ferry Tour season this year and it has been the best of his short career so far to earn promotion via one win, a runner-up and five other top-10s.
Hank Lebioda
- Born: Orlando, Florida
- College: Florida State University
- Turned pro: 2016
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 1
Left-hander Hank Lebioda will return to the PGA Tour in 2026 after winning his maiden title this year on the Korn Ferry Tour. He also had a runner-up finish and four other top-10s.
The Floridian also has a win on the PGA Tour Canada in 2017 after being named ACC Player of the Year while at Florida State University.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Born: Villers-la-Ville, Belgium
- College: University of Illinois
- Turned pro: 2023
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 1
Dumont de Chassart followed his countrymen Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry in studying at the University of Illinois, and he looks to be another high class Belgian player.
He won in his professional debut at the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am and just recently won his second Korn Ferry Tour title at the Compliance Solutions Championship where he shot a record score of 33-under-par.
Chandler Blanchet
- Born: Gainesville, Florida
- College: University of West Florida
- Turned pro: 2018
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 1
Blanchet has been playing on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2020 and has finally made his way up to the PGA Tour this year following his first victory and four other top-10s this season.
SH Kim
- Born: Changwon, South Korea
- College: Korea National Sport University
- Turned pro: 2017
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 1
SH Kim looks to be another promising Korean star to take to the PGA Tour.
Kim won the Korean PGA Championship in 2020 and then the Japan PGA Championship in 2021 before winning his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title this season. He also had two runners-up finishes this year.
Zach Bauchou
- From: Edmond, Oklahoma
- College: Oklahoma State University
- Turned pro: 2019
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 1
Bauchou was teammates with Viktor Hovland and even had the Norwegian on the bag during US Open qualifying in 2023 a day after he won the Memorial Tournament.
Now Bauchou will be competing against his good friend again after winning his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title this season, which also featured four other top-10s.
Davis Chatfield
- Born: Attleboro, Massachusetts
- College: University of Notre Dame
- Turned pro: 2022
- Best Korn Ferry Tour finish: 2nd (twice)
Chatfield is yet to win on the Korn Ferry Tour since joining in 2023 but two runners-up finishes and four other top-10s in 2025 ensure a well earned promotion up to the PGA Tour for 2026.
Prior to turning pro, Chatfield spent five years at Notre Dame and won the Rhode Island Amateur Championship as well as reaching the quarter-final stage of the 2021 US Amateur.
Christo Lamprecht
- From: George, South Africa
- College: Georgia Tech University
- Turned pro: 2024
- Korn Ferry Tour wins: 1
Former World No.1 Christo Lamprecht, who is 6'8" tall and known for his monster hitting, had a glittering career prior to turning pro, including winning the British Amateur Championship and Open Championship Silver Medal.
The former Georgia Tech man joins the PGA Tour after winning his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title in his second season. He also recorded a runner-up finish in 2025.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.