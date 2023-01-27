12 Things You Didn't Know About Taylor Montgomery

1. Taylor Montgomery was born in Las Vegas, Nevada.

2. His dad Monte is longtime general manager at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, which explains some of the incredible experiences Montgomery has had as shown below. His dad also Monday qualified into the Farmers and finished T24 in his only Tour start back in 1994.

3. Montgomery has met Michael Jordan a few times and he recalled meeting MJ for the first time as a kid to PGA Tour.com. Montgomery said;

"This was the time that I was playing basketball, and I was all-in on basketball, and obviously it’s Michael Jordan, it’s the coolest thing ever, so I go in there and I don’t know what I was expecting. I wasn’t expecting much. I just knew I was super excited.

So I go up to meet him, and I used to wear these AND1 basketball shoes, they were cheaper, they weren’t $200 like his shoes were, and I’ll never forget it. He looks right at me, and it’s the same way he looks at everybody; he talks to everybody kind of the same, and he looks right at me, and he says, ‘Kid, what the F are those?’ And I didn’t know what to say. And I’ll never forget it. It’s something that has always stuck with me, and my dad just started laughing, and it was really cool."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. In 2017 Montgomery won the Major Series of Putting.

Of the experience he said; "There were probably six different events, and the first one was the biggest one, it was $75,000, so I ended up winning $15,000 from that one. After that, I sponsored myself into all the other ones, and Kurt Kitayama and I won the team match that year, the team event. So it was just an unreal experience. They had this stadium behind Planet Hollywood and TopGolf, and it was awesome. They had a leaderboard like you see out here on Tour, and guys playing music and stuff like that, so it was a really cool experience."

5. Montgomery is six foot three inches.

6. He played the Junior World Championship at Torrey Pines four times.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. His birthday was January 30, 1995.

8. Despite it taking place at his home club, he couldn't get a ticket for The Match in 2018 between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Instead he was asked to driver Natalie Gulbis and Reggie Bush around the course because he knew it so well.

9. He finished 26th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list in both the Regular Season and Finals, falling one spot short of PGA Tour graduation each time back in the 2020-2021 season.

10. He went on to go to the University of Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV). Whilst there he majored in communications.

11. His middle name is Allen.

12. He has some crazy stories, including one about legendary gambler Phil Ivey. Montgomery said; "Phil Ivey was making a lot of money, obviously one of the greatest poker players of all time, and he plays this guy on the ninth hole for a million dollars, and he won the hole, and the very next day, he shows up in a Mercedes McLaren, and my dad and I were walking in and we’re like, ‘Wow? What is that car?’ It must have been … my dad’s like, ‘What is that thing? That thing sounds hot!’ Like, it’s super-fast, you know a fast car when you hear one."