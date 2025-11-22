Notable Names Miss The Cut At The RSM Classic As Fight For PGA Tour Cards Intensifies

Going into the final FedEx Cup Fall event of 2025, the RSM Classic, there was plenty to play for for a number of players.

Not only is the trophy up for grabs but, in some cases, player's PGA Tour cards, as whoever remains inside the top 100 of the overall standings, will remain on the circuit for the 2026 season.

Andrew Novak leads at the halfway stage of the RSM Classic, firing rounds of 61 and 65 to be 16-under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several notable names were within that category and, at the halfway stage of the tournament at Sea Island Golf Club, a number of big players failed to make it into the weekend.

The cutline was an incredible six-under, showing that scoring has been incredibly low in Georgia. Such was the cruelty of the cutline the four closest players to the top 100, who aren’t already fully exempt for next season, all failed to make it into the weekend.

Going into the final event, Ryo Hisatsune (95th), Thorbjorn Olesen (96th), Danny Walker (97th) and Takumi Kanaya (99th) all found their 2025s finishing early, as all four players missed the weekend, meaning that they will be enduring a tense few days.

Kanaya is projected to finish 100th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, but two rounds remain at the RSM Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's more, the drama is ramped up even more as both Matt Wallace and Beau Hossler, who occupy the 102nd and 103rd spots, both made the cut, as the duo look to push on into the weekend.

Check out the notable names who were sent home early from the RSM Classic below...

Notable Names Who Missed The Cut At The RSM Classic

Brian Harman (-6)

The former Major winner headed to the RSM Classic as one of the favorites but, following rounds of 67 and 69, Harman missed the cut by a single stroke, his third of 2025.

Sahith Theegala (-6)

Since returning from injury at The Open Championship, Theegala has struggled to re-find his form, with the American missing four cuts in eight starts.

Firing rounds of 70 and 66, Theegala is well outside the FedEx Cup Fall's top 100 but, thanks to his win at the 2023 Fortinet Championship, he has PGA Tour status locked up for next year regardless of his position in the overall standings.

Danny Walker (-6)

It will be a tense weekend for Walker, whose six-under tournament total meant he missed the cut by a single stroke. He was ranked 97th in the FedEx Cup Fall going into the week and, as of writing, is projected to move down to 98th.

There's still the weekend's play to go, so the American will be hoping to remain in the top 100.

Lanto Griffin (-6)

Griffin began the week 123rd in the standings and, needing a big result, he would miss the cut by a single stroke.

Not only did the American miss out on keeping his PGA Tour card, but could also miss out on conditional status on the circuit, with Griffin projected to finish 126th in the standings. The top 125 earn conditional status, so Griffin will need things to go his way this weekend.

Thorbjorn Olesen (-5)

Like Walker, Olesen is set to be in for a long few days, as the eight-time DP World Tour winner could only finish two back of the cutline. Producing rounds of 67 and 70, the Dane is currently projected to be 97th in the standings.

Joel Dahmen (-5)

Dahmen needed a big week to move inside the top 100 but, at the RSM Classic, he was unable to recreate his heroics from 12 months earlier.

Last year, the American saved his PGA Tour card via an incredible final round but, this season, rounds of 69 and 68 meant he missed the cut. Dahmen is projected to fall to around the 120th mark, which would give him conditional PGA Tour status.

Harry Higgs (-4)

Higgs fired rounds of 71 and 67 to miss the cut comfortably in Georgia, and the American is also projected to miss out on conditional PGA Tour status, with Higgs well outside the required top 125.

Takumi Kanaya (-3)

If it's going to be a tense weekend for Walker and Olesen, then spare a thought for Kanaya, who finds himself projected to be the player on the 100 number.

At last week's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the Japanese player bogeyed the final hole, when a par would have all-but secured his PGA Tour status. Instead, Kanaya will be watching with interest after missing the cut.

Ryo Hisatsune (-2)

Fellow countryman, Hisatsune, is another player who will be keeping an eye on the leaderboard on Saturday and Sunday, as the Japanese star comfortably missed the cut on Friday.

Hisatsune is projected to remain 95th in the standings, as of now, but with Wallace and Hossler making the weekend, anything could happen over the remaining 36 holes of play.

Frankie Capan III (-2)

Securing his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, Capan III needed a big week to keep his playing status for next season.

However, the American could only fire a two-under total, which meant he missed the cut by four strokes. What's more, Capan III is projected to go from 124th to 128th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, which would mean he misses out on PGA Tour conditional status.