Steven Fisk Facts: 18 Things To Know About The American Golfer

Steven Fisk is an up-and-coming pro with status on the PGA Tour after a breakout year on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Steven Fisk facts:

1. Fisk is from Stockbridge, Georgia to the south east of Atlanta.

2. He began playing golf at the age of 5.

3. He had a unique start in the game as his parents built and own a par-3 course and driving range called Rum Creek Golf Course. He credits growing up on a par-3 course as the reason for his strong iron play.

4. He never had a golf lesson until he turned pro.

5. Fisk attended Georgia Southern University near Savannah, where he majored in Interdisciplinary studies.

6. He won nine collegiate titles, a school record, during his time at Georgia Southern including six in his Senior year (2018-19).

7. He shot a course and school record 12-under-par 60, missing a 16-footer for the first 59 in college golf history on the 18th green, at the 2017 Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational at Makai Golf Club in Hawaii.

Steven Fisk with a great effort from about 16 feet on his last hole that narrowly missed. Shot 60. @GaSouthernGolf pic.twitter.com/UpMjFjuGi4October 30, 2017

8. He finished 2nd to Matthew Wolff in the 2019 NCAA Division 1 Championship.

9. Rocco Mediate once let him use one of his irons and his putter during a practice round at TPC Sugarloaf near Atlanta.

10. He played on the 2019 US Walker Cup team at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, sitting 12th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking at the time. He lost all three of his matches but the US won 15.5-10.5.

11. He turned professional in 2019 after his Walker Cup debut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

12. He had an issue with carpometacarpal bossing in his left hand that required surgery during 2019, and he volunteered as an assistant coach back at Georgia Southern during his recovery.

13. He played on the GProTour and in Korn Ferry Tour Monday Qualifiers as well as the Frome Tour after turning pro before earning status on the PGA Tour Canada in 2021.

14. He earned his 2022 Korn Ferry Tour card after a T10 finish at Q-School.

A post shared by Edith Elizabeth Fisk (@edithefisk) A photo posted by on

15. He and his now-wife Edith married in Augusta in March 2024.

16. He had his breakout year in 2024 when he won his first pro title on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Club Car Championship in Savannah, near where he attended college. He birdied three of the final four holes before beating Rob Oppenheim in a playoff.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

17. He earned his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season after finishing inside the Korn Ferry Tour's top 30.

18. He is sponsored by Mizuno.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Steven Fisk bio Born April 17, 1997, Stockbridge, Georgia College Georgia Southern University Turned pro 2019 Current tour PGA Tour