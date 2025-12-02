Crown Australian Open Round One And Two Tee Times 2025
Rory McIlroy has been paired with a fellow Masters champion and another incredibly popular Australian in the first two rounds at Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Immediately after a thoroughly entertaining Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane, which was won by Spain's David Puig, Royal Melbourne Golf Club hosts the prestigious Australian Open.
As well as the honor of triumphing at such a historic tournament, the winner this week will earn spots in The Masters and The Open Championship next year, so there is plenty on the line for all of those involved.
The high-profile event - which is co-sanctioned by the PGA of Australasia and the DP World Tour - features a plethora of big names including Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Joaquin Niemann who are all competing for the Stonehaven Cup.
Both McIlroy and Scott have been paired together over the first two days, with the well-known group complimented by the immensely popular Australian, Min Woo Lee.
They will begin from the 10th at 7:05am local time on Thursday morning at Royal Melbourne (Wednesday afternoon in the US) before switching to the first tee in round two and beginning at 12:05pm local time (Wednesday evening in the US).
Other notable groups over the first two days include Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett and Cameron Smith (7:15am R1/12:15pm R2), Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim and Niemann (12:05pm R1/7:05am R2) and Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier and Puig (7:15am R1/12:15pm R2).
Check out the full list of round one and round-two tee times for the 2025 Crown Australian Open below. Local time is 11 hours ahead of GMT and 16 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
Local time - Thursday (ET - Wednesday)
1st hole
- 6:45am (2:45pm): Tim Hart, Jak Carter, Jack Yule
- 6:55am (2:55pm): James Conran, Blake Proverbs, Adri Arnaus
- 7:05am (3:05pm): Matthew Baldwin, Davis Bryant, Alexander Simpson
- 7:15am (3:15pm): Rafael Campos, Richard Green, Curtis Luck
- 7:25am (3:25pm): Jordan Doull, Nathan Kimsey, Haydn Barron
- 7:35am (3:35pm): David Micheluzzi, Oliver Bekker, Eddie Pepperell
- 7:45am (3:45pm): Ben Campbell, Freddy Schott, Adam Bland
- 7:55am (3:55pm): Mike Toorop, John Senden, Michael Wright
- 8:05am (4:05pm): Daniel Young, Josh Berry, Tyler Hodge
- 8:15am (4:15pm): Rod Pampling, Brett Rumford, Fifa Laopakdee
- 8:25am (4:25pm): Ben Henkel, William Bruyeres, Gregorio De Leo
- 8:35am (4:35pm): Sadom Kaewkanjana, Andres German Gallegos, Corey Lamb
- 8:45am (4:45pm): Siddharth Nadimpalli, Andrew Evans, Blake Phillips
- 11:45am (7:45pm): Anthony Quayle, Karl Vilips, Jason Scrivener
- 11:55am (7:55pm): Jose Luis Ballester, Matt McCarty, Romain Langasque
- 12:05pm (8:05pm): Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann
- 12:15pm (8:15pm): Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier, David Puig
- 12:25pm (8:25pm): Cam Davis, Abraham Ancer, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 12:35pm (8:35pm): Wenyi Ding, Matt Jones, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:45pm (8:45pm): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jye Halls, Kazuma Kobori
- 12:55pm (8:55pm): Carlos Ortiz, Bernd Wiesberger, Wade Ormsby
- 1:05pm (9:05pm): Jack Buchanan, Tom Vaillant, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 1:15pm (9:15pm): Lachlan Barker, Matthew Griffin, Stefano Mazzoli
- 1:25pm (9:25pm): Benjamin Follett-Smith, Dylan Gardner, Rocco Repetto Taylor
- 1:35pm (9:35pm): Jack Munro, Robin Williams, Ryan Van Velzen
- 1:45pm (9:45pm): Tapio Pulkkanen, Nathan Barbieri, Jason Norris
10th hole
- 6:45am (2:45pm): Matias Sanchez, Austin Bautista, Jeff Guan
- 6:55am (2:55pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Peake
- 7:05am (3:05pm): Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy
- 7:15am (3:15pm): Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett, Cam Smith
- 7:25am (3:25pm): Joel Girrbach, Marc Leishman, Ugo Coussaud
- 7:35am (3:35pm): Charley Hoffman, Harrison Crowe, Sebastian Munoz
- 7:45am (3:45pm): Nick Voke, Caleb Surratt, Andrew Martin
- 7:55am (3:55pm): Jordan Gumberg, Jack Thompson, Andrew Johnston
- 8:05am (4:05pm): Quim Vidal, Josh Geary, Connor McKinney
- 8:15am (4:15pm): James Marchesani, Quinnton Croker, Hunter Logan
- 8:25am (4:25pm): Jasper Stubbs, Andreas Halvorsen, Filippo Celli
- 8:35am (4:35pm): Chris Malec, Will Florimo, Jay Mackenzie
- 8:45am (4:45pm): Andrew Campbell, Yannik Paul, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 11:45am (7:45pm): Jack Senior, Jake McLeod, Aaron Cockerill
- 11:55am (7:55pm): Chris Wood, Kaito Sato, Renato Paratore
- 12:05pm (8:05pm): Brad Kennedy, Sean Crocker, Brendan Jones
- 12:15pm (8:15pm): Nicolas Colsaerts, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jediah Morgan
- 12:25pm (8:25pm): Sebastian Garcia, Sam Bairstow, Cameron John
- 12:35pm (8:35pm): David Law, Kerry Mountcastle, Ben Eccles
- 12:45pm (8:45pm): Greg Chalmers, Harry Takis, Ricardo Gouveia
- 12:55pm (8:55pm): Peter Lonard, Stephen Allan, Stephen Leaney
- 1:05pm (9:05pm): Daniel Gale, Shubhankar Sharma, Tobias Jonsson
- 1:15pm (9:15pm): Simon Hawkes, Clement Charmasson, Daniel Rodrigues
- 1:25pm (9:25pm): James Morrison, Cameron Adam, Phoenix Campbell
- 1:35pm (9:35pm): Michael Hollick, Clement Sordet, Jimmy Zheng
- 1:45pm (9:45pm): Brady Watt, Ollie Marsh, Lincoln Tighe
AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND TWO TEE TIMES
Local time - Friday (ET - Thursday)
1st hole
- 6:45am (2:45pm): Jack Senior, Jake McLeod, Aaron Cockerill
- 6:55am (2:55pm): Chris Wood, Kaito Sato, Renato Paratore
- 7:05am (3:05pm): Brad Kennedy, Sean Crocker, Brendan Jones
- 7:15am (3:15pm): Nicolas Colsaerts, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jediah Morgan
- 7:25am (3:25pm): Sebastian Garcia, Sam Bairstow, Cameron John
- 7:35am (3:35pm): David Law, Kerry Mountcastle, Ben Eccles
- 7:45am (3:45pm): Greg Chalmers, Harry Takis, Ricardo Gouveia
- 7:55am (3:55pm): Peter Lonard, Stephen Allan, Stephen Leaney
- 8:05am (4:05pm): Daniel Gale, Shubhankar Sharma, Tobias Jonsson
- 8:15am (4:15pm): Simon Hawkes, Clement Charmasson, Daniel Rodrigues
- 8:25am (4:25pm): James Morrison, Cameron Adam, Phoenix Campbell
- 8:35am (4:35pm): Michael Hollick, Clement Sordet, Jimmy Zheng
- 8:45am (4:45pm): Brady Watt, Ollie Marsh, Lincoln Tighe
- 11:45am (7:45pm): Matias Sanchez, Austin Bautista, Jeff Guan
- 11:55am (7:55pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Peake
- 12:05pm (8:05pm): Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy
- 12:15pm (8:15pm): Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett, Cam Smith
- 12:25pm (8:25pm): Joel Girrbach, Marc Leishman, Ugo Coussaud
- 12:35pm (8:35pm): Charley Hoffman, Harrison Crowe, Sebastian Munoz
- 12:45pm (8:45pm): Nick Voke, Caleb Surratt, Andrew Martin
- 12:55pm (8:55pm): Jordan Gumberg, Jack Thompson, Andrew Johnston
- 1:05pm (9:05pm): Quim Vidal, Josh Geary, Connor McKinney
- 1:15pm (9:15pm): James Marchesani, Quinnton Croker, Hunter Logan
- 1:25pm (9:25pm): Jasper Stubbs, Andreas Halvorsen, Filippo Celli
- 1:35pm (9:35pm): Chris Malec, Will Florimo, Jay Mackenzie
- 1:45pm (9:45pm): Andrew Campbell, Yannik Paul, Fabrizio Zanotti
10th hole
- 6:45am (2:45pm): Anthony Quayle, Karl Vilips, Jason Scrivener
- 6:55am (2:55pm): Jose Luis Ballester, Matt McCarty, Romain Langasque
- 7:05am (3:05pm): Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann
- 7:15am (3:15pm): Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier, David Puig
- 7:25am (3:25pm): Cam Davis, Abraham Ancer, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 7:35am (3:35pm): Wenyi Ding, Matt Jones, Ryo Hisatsune
- 7:45am (3:45pm): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jye Halls, Kazuma Kobori
- 7:55am (3:55pm): Carlos Ortiz, Bernd Wiesberger, Wade Ormsby
- 8:05am (4:05pm): Jack Buchanan, Tom Vaillant, Maximilian Steinlechner
- 8:15am (4:15pm): Lachlan Barker, Matthew Griffin, Stefano Mazzoli
- 8:25am (4:25pm): Benjamin Follett-Smith, Dylan Gardner, Rocco Repetto Taylor
- 8:35am (4:35pm): Jack Munro, Robin Williams, Ryan Van Velzen
- 8:45am (4:45pm): Tapio Pulkkanen, Nathan Barbieri, Jason Norris
- 11:45am (7:45pm): Tim Hart, Jak Carter, Jack Yule
- 11:55am (7:55pm): James Conran, Blake Proverbs, Adri Arnaus
- 12:05pm (8:05pm): Matthew Baldwin, Davis Bryant, Alexander Simpson
- 12:15pm (8:15pm): Rafael Campos, Richard Green, Curtis Luck
- 12:25pm (8:25pm): Jordan Doull, Nathan Kimsey, Haydn Barron
- 12:35pm (8:35pm): David Micheluzzi, Oliver Bekker, Eddie Pepperell
- 12:45pm (8:45pm): Ben Campbell, Freddy Schott, Adam Bland
- 12:55pm (8:55pm): Mike Toorop, John Senden, Michael Wright
- 1:05pm (9:05pm): Daniel Young, Josh Berry, Tyler Hodge
- 1:15pm (9:15pm): Rod Pampling, Brett Rumford, Fifa Laopakdee
- 1:25pm (9:25pm): Ben Henkel, William Bruyeres, Gregorio De Leo
- 1:35pm (9:35pm): Sadom Kaewkanjana, Andres German Gallegos, Corey Lamb
- 1:45pm (9:45pm): Siddharth Nadimpalli, Andrew Evans, Blake Phillips
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
