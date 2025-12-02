Crown Australian Open Round One And Two Tee Times 2025

Immediately after a thoroughly entertaining Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane, which was won by Spain's David Puig, Royal Melbourne Golf Club hosts the prestigious Australian Open.

As well as the honor of triumphing at such a historic tournament, the winner this week will earn spots in The Masters and The Open Championship next year, so there is plenty on the line for all of those involved.

The high-profile event - which is co-sanctioned by the PGA of Australasia and the DP World Tour - features a plethora of big names including Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Joaquin Niemann who are all competing for the Stonehaven Cup.

Both McIlroy and Scott have been paired together over the first two days, with the well-known group complimented by the immensely popular Australian, Min Woo Lee.

They will begin from the 10th at 7:05am local time on Thursday morning at Royal Melbourne (Wednesday afternoon in the US) before switching to the first tee in round two and beginning at 12:05pm local time (Wednesday evening in the US).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other notable groups over the first two days include Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett and Cameron Smith (7:15am R1/12:15pm R2), Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim and Niemann (12:05pm R1/7:05am R2) and Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier and Puig (7:15am R1/12:15pm R2).

Check out the full list of round one and round-two tee times for the 2025 Crown Australian Open below. Local time is 11 hours ahead of GMT and 16 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

Local time - Thursday (ET - Wednesday)

1st hole

6:45am (2:45pm): Tim Hart, Jak Carter, Jack Yule

Tim Hart, Jak Carter, Jack Yule 6:55am (2:55pm): James Conran, Blake Proverbs, Adri Arnaus

James Conran, Blake Proverbs, Adri Arnaus 7:05am (3:05pm): Matthew Baldwin, Davis Bryant, Alexander Simpson

Matthew Baldwin, Davis Bryant, Alexander Simpson 7:15am (3:15pm): Rafael Campos, Richard Green, Curtis Luck

Rafael Campos, Richard Green, Curtis Luck 7:25am (3:25pm): Jordan Doull, Nathan Kimsey, Haydn Barron

Jordan Doull, Nathan Kimsey, Haydn Barron 7:35am (3:35pm): David Micheluzzi, Oliver Bekker, Eddie Pepperell

David Micheluzzi, Oliver Bekker, Eddie Pepperell 7:45am (3:45pm): Ben Campbell, Freddy Schott, Adam Bland

Ben Campbell, Freddy Schott, Adam Bland 7:55am (3:55pm): Mike Toorop, John Senden, Michael Wright

Mike Toorop, John Senden, Michael Wright 8:05am (4:05pm): Daniel Young, Josh Berry, Tyler Hodge

Daniel Young, Josh Berry, Tyler Hodge 8:15am (4:15pm): Rod Pampling, Brett Rumford, Fifa Laopakdee

Rod Pampling, Brett Rumford, Fifa Laopakdee 8:25am (4:25pm): Ben Henkel, William Bruyeres, Gregorio De Leo

Ben Henkel, William Bruyeres, Gregorio De Leo 8:35am (4:35pm): Sadom Kaewkanjana, Andres German Gallegos, Corey Lamb

Sadom Kaewkanjana, Andres German Gallegos, Corey Lamb 8:45am (4:45pm): Siddharth Nadimpalli, Andrew Evans, Blake Phillips

Siddharth Nadimpalli, Andrew Evans, Blake Phillips 11:45am (7:45pm): Anthony Quayle, Karl Vilips, Jason Scrivener

Anthony Quayle, Karl Vilips, Jason Scrivener 11:55am (7:55pm): Jose Luis Ballester, Matt McCarty, Romain Langasque

Jose Luis Ballester, Matt McCarty, Romain Langasque 12:05pm (8:05pm): Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann

Ryan Fox, Si Woo Kim, Joaquin Niemann 12:15pm (8:15pm): Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier, David Puig

Lucas Herbert, Daniel Hillier, David Puig 12:25pm (8:25pm): Cam Davis, Abraham Ancer, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Cam Davis, Abraham Ancer, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 12:35pm (8:35pm): Wenyi Ding, Matt Jones, Ryo Hisatsune

Wenyi Ding, Matt Jones, Ryo Hisatsune 12:45pm (8:45pm): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jye Halls, Kazuma Kobori

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jye Halls, Kazuma Kobori 12:55pm (8:55pm): Carlos Ortiz, Bernd Wiesberger, Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz, Bernd Wiesberger, Wade Ormsby 1:05pm (9:05pm): Jack Buchanan, Tom Vaillant, Maximilian Steinlechner

Jack Buchanan, Tom Vaillant, Maximilian Steinlechner 1:15pm (9:15pm): Lachlan Barker, Matthew Griffin, Stefano Mazzoli

Lachlan Barker, Matthew Griffin, Stefano Mazzoli 1:25pm (9:25pm): Benjamin Follett-Smith, Dylan Gardner, Rocco Repetto Taylor

Benjamin Follett-Smith, Dylan Gardner, Rocco Repetto Taylor 1:35pm (9:35pm): Jack Munro, Robin Williams, Ryan Van Velzen

Jack Munro, Robin Williams, Ryan Van Velzen 1:45pm (9:45pm): Tapio Pulkkanen, Nathan Barbieri, Jason Norris

10th hole

6:45am (2:45pm): Matias Sanchez, Austin Bautista, Jeff Guan

Matias Sanchez, Austin Bautista, Jeff Guan 6:55am (2:55pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Peake

Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Peake 7:05am (3:05pm): Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy

Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy 7:15am (3:15pm): Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett, Cam Smith

Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett, Cam Smith 7:25am (3:25pm): Joel Girrbach, Marc Leishman, Ugo Coussaud

Joel Girrbach, Marc Leishman, Ugo Coussaud 7:35am (3:35pm): Charley Hoffman, Harrison Crowe, Sebastian Munoz

Charley Hoffman, Harrison Crowe, Sebastian Munoz 7:45am (3:45pm): Nick Voke, Caleb Surratt, Andrew Martin

Nick Voke, Caleb Surratt, Andrew Martin 7:55am (3:55pm): Jordan Gumberg, Jack Thompson, Andrew Johnston

Jordan Gumberg, Jack Thompson, Andrew Johnston 8:05am (4:05pm): Quim Vidal, Josh Geary, Connor McKinney

Quim Vidal, Josh Geary, Connor McKinney 8:15am (4:15pm): James Marchesani, Quinnton Croker, Hunter Logan

James Marchesani, Quinnton Croker, Hunter Logan 8:25am (4:25pm): Jasper Stubbs, Andreas Halvorsen, Filippo Celli

Jasper Stubbs, Andreas Halvorsen, Filippo Celli 8:35am (4:35pm): Chris Malec, Will Florimo, Jay Mackenzie

Chris Malec, Will Florimo, Jay Mackenzie 8:45am (4:45pm): Andrew Campbell, Yannik Paul, Fabrizio Zanotti

Andrew Campbell, Yannik Paul, Fabrizio Zanotti 11:45am (7:45pm): Jack Senior, Jake McLeod, Aaron Cockerill

Jack Senior, Jake McLeod, Aaron Cockerill 11:55am (7:55pm): Chris Wood, Kaito Sato, Renato Paratore

Chris Wood, Kaito Sato, Renato Paratore 12:05pm (8:05pm): Brad Kennedy, Sean Crocker, Brendan Jones

Brad Kennedy, Sean Crocker, Brendan Jones 12:15pm (8:15pm): Nicolas Colsaerts, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jediah Morgan

Nicolas Colsaerts, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jediah Morgan 12:25pm (8:25pm): Sebastian Garcia, Sam Bairstow, Cameron John

Sebastian Garcia, Sam Bairstow, Cameron John 12:35pm (8:35pm): David Law, Kerry Mountcastle, Ben Eccles

David Law, Kerry Mountcastle, Ben Eccles 12:45pm (8:45pm): Greg Chalmers, Harry Takis, Ricardo Gouveia

Greg Chalmers, Harry Takis, Ricardo Gouveia 12:55pm (8:55pm): Peter Lonard, Stephen Allan, Stephen Leaney

Peter Lonard, Stephen Allan, Stephen Leaney 1:05pm (9:05pm): Daniel Gale, Shubhankar Sharma, Tobias Jonsson

Daniel Gale, Shubhankar Sharma, Tobias Jonsson 1:15pm (9:15pm): Simon Hawkes, Clement Charmasson, Daniel Rodrigues

Simon Hawkes, Clement Charmasson, Daniel Rodrigues 1:25pm (9:25pm): James Morrison, Cameron Adam, Phoenix Campbell

James Morrison, Cameron Adam, Phoenix Campbell 1:35pm (9:35pm): Michael Hollick, Clement Sordet, Jimmy Zheng

Michael Hollick, Clement Sordet, Jimmy Zheng 1:45pm (9:45pm): Brady Watt, Ollie Marsh, Lincoln Tighe

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ROUND TWO TEE TIMES

Local time - Friday (ET - Thursday)

1st hole

6:45am (2:45pm): Jack Senior, Jake McLeod, Aaron Cockerill

Jack Senior, Jake McLeod, Aaron Cockerill 6:55am (2:55pm): Chris Wood, Kaito Sato, Renato Paratore

Chris Wood, Kaito Sato, Renato Paratore 7:05am (3:05pm): Brad Kennedy, Sean Crocker, Brendan Jones

Brad Kennedy, Sean Crocker, Brendan Jones 7:15am (3:15pm): Nicolas Colsaerts, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jediah Morgan

Nicolas Colsaerts, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Jediah Morgan 7:25am (3:25pm): Sebastian Garcia, Sam Bairstow, Cameron John

Sebastian Garcia, Sam Bairstow, Cameron John 7:35am (3:35pm): David Law, Kerry Mountcastle, Ben Eccles

David Law, Kerry Mountcastle, Ben Eccles 7:45am (3:45pm): Greg Chalmers, Harry Takis, Ricardo Gouveia

Greg Chalmers, Harry Takis, Ricardo Gouveia 7:55am (3:55pm): Peter Lonard, Stephen Allan, Stephen Leaney

Peter Lonard, Stephen Allan, Stephen Leaney 8:05am (4:05pm): Daniel Gale, Shubhankar Sharma, Tobias Jonsson

Daniel Gale, Shubhankar Sharma, Tobias Jonsson 8:15am (4:15pm): Simon Hawkes, Clement Charmasson, Daniel Rodrigues

Simon Hawkes, Clement Charmasson, Daniel Rodrigues 8:25am (4:25pm): James Morrison, Cameron Adam, Phoenix Campbell

James Morrison, Cameron Adam, Phoenix Campbell 8:35am (4:35pm): Michael Hollick, Clement Sordet, Jimmy Zheng

Michael Hollick, Clement Sordet, Jimmy Zheng 8:45am (4:45pm): Brady Watt, Ollie Marsh, Lincoln Tighe

Brady Watt, Ollie Marsh, Lincoln Tighe 11:45am (7:45pm): Matias Sanchez, Austin Bautista, Jeff Guan

Matias Sanchez, Austin Bautista, Jeff Guan 11:55am (7:55pm): Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Peake

Alex Fitzpatrick, Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Peake 12:05pm (8:05pm): Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy

Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy 12:15pm (8:15pm): Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett, Cam Smith

Elvis Smylie, Danny Willett, Cam Smith 12:25pm (8:25pm): Joel Girrbach, Marc Leishman, Ugo Coussaud

Joel Girrbach, Marc Leishman, Ugo Coussaud 12:35pm (8:35pm): Charley Hoffman, Harrison Crowe, Sebastian Munoz

Charley Hoffman, Harrison Crowe, Sebastian Munoz 12:45pm (8:45pm): Nick Voke, Caleb Surratt, Andrew Martin

Nick Voke, Caleb Surratt, Andrew Martin 12:55pm (8:55pm): Jordan Gumberg, Jack Thompson, Andrew Johnston

Jordan Gumberg, Jack Thompson, Andrew Johnston 1:05pm (9:05pm): Quim Vidal, Josh Geary, Connor McKinney

Quim Vidal, Josh Geary, Connor McKinney 1:15pm (9:15pm): James Marchesani, Quinnton Croker, Hunter Logan

James Marchesani, Quinnton Croker, Hunter Logan 1:25pm (9:25pm): Jasper Stubbs, Andreas Halvorsen, Filippo Celli

Jasper Stubbs, Andreas Halvorsen, Filippo Celli 1:35pm (9:35pm): Chris Malec, Will Florimo, Jay Mackenzie

Chris Malec, Will Florimo, Jay Mackenzie 1:45pm (9:45pm): Andrew Campbell, Yannik Paul, Fabrizio Zanotti

10th hole