Genesis Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Nacho Elvira and Mikael Lindberg lead the way with a round to play at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea
After three rounds of the Genesis Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea, two players share the lead.
Two-time DP World Tour winner Nacho Elvira carded a 69 in the third round to move to eight under alongside Mikael Lindberg, who is looking for his maiden win on the circuit.
As a result, they, along with Andy Sullivan on six under, begin the final round at 11.30am local time.
Two more players are level with Sullivan ahead of the final round, Alex Fitzpatrick and Li Haotong. They are grouped with Yuto Katsuragawa, with a tee time of 11.19am.
Arguably the biggest name in the field is 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama. He's three back of the leaders on five under and gets his challenge for his 21st professional win under way at 11.08am, alongside Thomas Detry and Garam Jeon.
Another high-profile player in contention is Adam Scott. He begins the final round on four under in pursuit of his 12th DP World Tour title. He's grouped with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Seungbin Choi, with a tee time of 10.57am.
Below are the tee times for the final round of the Genesis Championship.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Genesis Championship Tee Times: Final Round
All times local (13 hours ahead of ET, 8 hours ahead of GMT)*
*UK clocks go back at 2am GMT
- 7.00am: Joakim Lagergren, Hongtaek Kim
- 7.10am: Yujun Jung, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 7.20am: Joe Dean, Rikuya Hoshino, Yetaek Lim
- 7.30am: Dongmin Kim, Richard T Lee, Maximilian Kieffer
- 7.40am: Taehoon Ok, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Hillier
- 7.51am: Scott Jamieson, David Micheluzzi, Doyeon Hwang
- 8.02am: Alejandro Del Rey, David Ravetto, Casey Jarvis
- 8.13am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Connor Syme, Dylan Frittelli
- 8.24am: Aaron Cockerill, Kyungnam Kang, Jorge Campillo
- 8.40am: Sungjae Im, MK Kim, Junggon Hwang
- 8.51am: Johannes Veerman, Baekjun Kim, Joost Luiten
- 9.02am: Doyeob Mun, Marcus Armitage, Adrian Otaegui
- 9.13am: Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant, Andrea Pavan
- 9.24am: Guido Migliozzi, Calum Hill, Joel Girrbach
- 9.35am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Sanghee Lee, Ben Schmidt
- 9.46am: Martin Couvra, Ugo Coussaud, Minhuyk Song
- 9.57am: Yongjun Bae, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 10.13am: Ewen Ferguson, Jordan Gumberg, Keita Nakajima
- 10.24am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Scrivener, Marcus Kinhult
- 10.35am: Junghwan Lee, Angel Ayora, Laurie Canter
- 10.46am: Richard Sterne, Si Woo Kim, Eugenio Chacarra
- 10.57am: Adam Scott, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Seungbin Choi
- 11.08am: Thomas Detry, Hideki Matsuyama, Garam Jeon
- 11.19am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 11.30am: Andy Sullivan, Nacho Elvira, Mikael Lindberg
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.