After three rounds of the Genesis Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea, two players share the lead.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Nacho Elvira carded a 69 in the third round to move to eight under alongside Mikael Lindberg, who is looking for his maiden win on the circuit.

As a result, they, along with Andy Sullivan on six under, begin the final round at 11.30am local time.

Two more players are level with Sullivan ahead of the final round, Alex Fitzpatrick and Li Haotong. They are grouped with Yuto Katsuragawa, with a tee time of 11.19am.

Arguably the biggest name in the field is 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama. He's three back of the leaders on five under and gets his challenge for his 21st professional win under way at 11.08am, alongside Thomas Detry and Garam Jeon.

Hideki Matsuyama is three off the lead with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another high-profile player in contention is Adam Scott. He begins the final round on four under in pursuit of his 12th DP World Tour title. He's grouped with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Seungbin Choi, with a tee time of 10.57am.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the Genesis Championship.

Genesis Championship Tee Times: Final Round

All times local (13 hours ahead of ET, 8 hours ahead of GMT)*

*UK clocks go back at 2am GMT