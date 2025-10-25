Genesis Championship Tee Times: Final Round

Nacho Elvira and Mikael Lindberg lead the way with a round to play at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea

After three rounds of the Genesis Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea, two players share the lead.

Two-time DP World Tour winner Nacho Elvira carded a 69 in the third round to move to eight under alongside Mikael Lindberg, who is looking for his maiden win on the circuit.

Hideki Matsuyama at the Genesis Championship

Hideki Matsuyama is three off the lead with a round to play

Another high-profile player in contention is Adam Scott. He begins the final round on four under in pursuit of his 12th DP World Tour title. He's grouped with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Seungbin Choi, with a tee time of 10.57am.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the Genesis Championship.

Genesis Championship Tee Times: Final Round

All times local (13 hours ahead of ET, 8 hours ahead of GMT)*

*UK clocks go back at 2am GMT

  • 7.00am: Joakim Lagergren, Hongtaek Kim
  • 7.10am: Yujun Jung, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
  • 7.20am: Joe Dean, Rikuya Hoshino, Yetaek Lim
  • 7.30am: Dongmin Kim, Richard T Lee, Maximilian Kieffer
  • 7.40am: Taehoon Ok, Andrew Johnston, Daniel Hillier
  • 7.51am: Scott Jamieson, David Micheluzzi, Doyeon Hwang
  • 8.02am: Alejandro Del Rey, David Ravetto, Casey Jarvis
  • 8.13am: Jacob Skov Olesen, Connor Syme, Dylan Frittelli
  • 8.24am: Aaron Cockerill, Kyungnam Kang, Jorge Campillo
  • 8.40am: Sungjae Im, MK Kim, Junggon Hwang
  • 8.51am: Johannes Veerman, Baekjun Kim, Joost Luiten
  • 9.02am: Doyeob Mun, Marcus Armitage, Adrian Otaegui
  • 9.13am: Francesco Laporta, Tom Vaillant, Andrea Pavan
  • 9.24am: Guido Migliozzi, Calum Hill, Joel Girrbach
  • 9.35am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Sanghee Lee, Ben Schmidt
  • 9.46am: Martin Couvra, Ugo Coussaud, Minhuyk Song
  • 9.57am: Yongjun Bae, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Jacques Kruyswijk
  • 10.13am: Ewen Ferguson, Jordan Gumberg, Keita Nakajima
  • 10.24am: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Scrivener, Marcus Kinhult
  • 10.35am: Junghwan Lee, Angel Ayora, Laurie Canter
  • 10.46am: Richard Sterne, Si Woo Kim, Eugenio Chacarra
  • 10.57am: Adam Scott, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Seungbin Choi
  • 11.08am: Thomas Detry, Hideki Matsuyama, Garam Jeon
  • 11.19am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li, Yuto Katsuragawa
  • 11.30am: Andy Sullivan, Nacho Elvira, Mikael Lindberg
