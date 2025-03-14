Danny Walker Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro

Danny Walker is a PGA Tour member who almost gave up on the game a few years before finally breaking through. Find out more about his life and career in the game via these facts.

DANNY WALKER FACTS

1. Walker was born in Bradenton, Florida on October 4, 1995. He now lives in Jacksonville, FL

2. Growing up, he watched Tiger Woods win the 2012 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. Walker says being at Bay Hill on that Sunday is his best early golf memory.

3. In terms of family, his parents are called Tessa and James. Walker has an older sister named Amanda and a younger sister called Sophie.

4. Walker attended Lakewood Ranch High School and was extremely successful, helping the team to three consecutive state titles between 2011 and 2013. Lakewood Ranch won the 2A title in 2011 and 2012 before scooping the 3A prize in 2013. From an individual standpoint, he won the Florida High School State 2A title as a freshman was subsequently named the Florida Dairy Farmers golfers of the year.

5. He went to the University of Virginia between 2014 and 2017 and claimed one title - the 2016 South Beach International Amateur. During his time at Virginia, Walker also helped UVA to a program-best 10th place at the NCAA Division 1 Men's Golf Championship.

6. Away from golf, Walker's favorite sports teams are the Tampa Bay Rays (MLB) and University of Virginia, while his favorite athlete is Tiger Woods. Per his PGA Tour bio, Walker would love to throw out the first pitch at a Tampa Bay Rays game.

7. Walker's two dream careers if he was not a pro golfer would be a Formula 1 racing driver or a lead guitarist/singer for a huge rock band. He is a fan of the Ferrari F1 team and has been playing guitar since he was 16. He did admit that the latter is particularly unlikely given he has never had any formal music lessons.

8. Walker turned pro in June 2018 and went on to play on the PGA Tour Canada.

9. His first professional title arrived in just his 12th start. Walker won the PGA Tour Canada's Freedom 55 Financial Championship - the season-ending event - by two strokes and consequently made the step up to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019.

10. Following a frustrating time on the Korn Ferry Tour and occasional appearances on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica after that, Walker briefly gave up the game near the end of 2020 and the start of 2021 and took a job as a waiter at a Bahama Breeze. However, he lasted just two weeks before deciding to give pro golf another go.

11. At another point in his career, Walker almost quit golf to pursue astrophysics due to his fascination with the subject. He apparently wants to visit an observatory one day.

12. A return to the PGA Tour Canada in 2022 spelt the rebirth of Walker's career. The Florida pro won the Osprey Valley Open in a playoff on his fourth start of the year and ultimately finished high enough for another crack at the Korn Ferry Tour.

13. Walker earned his PGA Tour card after finishing 28th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2024. The season before, he came within two strokes of earning his card via a T7th finish at PGA Tour Q-School.

14. Walker was first alternative for the 2025 Players Championship but was given a tee time hours before Thursday's first round after Jason Day pulled out with illness. Upon learning of his opportunity, the pro revealed he sat in his car and shed a tear. The American was put into a group with Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth, who he had never met before teeing off. Walker went on to shoot a one-over 73.

DANNY WALKER BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born October 4, 1995 - Bradenton, Florida Height 6ft (1.83m) College University of Virginia Turned Pro 2018 Former Tours PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Pro Wins 2 Highest OWGR 250th

DANNY WALKER PRO WINS