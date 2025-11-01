Link Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Round Tee Times

With just 18 holes remaining of the Link Hong Kong Open, it's Tom McKibbin who leads by a single shot going into Sunday.

Carding a course record on Thursday, firing a 10-under 60, the 22-year-old is on course to not just claim a maiden Asian Tour victory, but also a spot at The Masters and Open Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting one clear of MJ Maguire, McKibbin also leads several LIV Golf stars, including Peter Uihlein, who is 18-under and searching for a third International Series victory in 18 months.

As mentioned, there's not just the historic title on the line, but also spots in the Majors for 2026, that's because for the first time this year the winner will earn his place at Augusta National and Royal Birkdale next year.

McKibbin has led since the first round and will get his Sunday underway at 11.36am local time. He plays alongside Maguire and Uihlein.

HONG KONG OPEN FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

Local Time (ET)

7.25am (7.25pm): Ian Snyman, Jason Kokrak

Ian Snyman, Jason Kokrak 7.35am (7.35pm): Paul Casey, Ben Campbell, Denzel Ieremia

Paul Casey, Ben Campbell, Denzel Ieremia 7.46am (7.46pm): Jeunghun Wang, Chang, Wei-lun, Ajeetesh Sandhu

Jeunghun Wang, Chang, Wei-lun, Ajeetesh Sandhu 7.57am (7.57pm): Kevin Na, Yubin Jang, Guntaek Koh

Kevin Na, Yubin Jang, Guntaek Koh 8.08am (8.08pm): John Catlin, Shun Yat Hak, Maverick Antcliff

John Catlin, Shun Yat Hak, Maverick Antcliff 8.19am (8.19pm): Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), SSP Chawrasia, Talor Gooch

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), SSP Chawrasia, Talor Gooch 8.30am (8.30pm): Wei-hsuan Wang, Anthony Kim, Settee Prakongvech

Wei-hsuan Wang, Anthony Kim, Settee Prakongvech 8.41am (8.41pm): Eugenio Chacarra, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Eugenio Chacarra, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Suradit Yongcharoenchai 8.52am (8.52pm): Sam Horsfield, Kensei Hirata, Sarit Suwannarut

Sam Horsfield, Kensei Hirata, Sarit Suwannarut 9.08am (9.08pm): Bjorn Hellgren, Patrick Reed, Sarut Vongchaisit

Bjorn Hellgren, Patrick Reed, Sarut Vongchaisit 9.19am (9.19pm): Soomin Lee, Scott Vincent, Travis Smyth

Soomin Lee, Scott Vincent, Travis Smyth 9.30am (9.30pm): Kazuki Higa, Richard Bland, Ashun Wu

Kazuki Higa, Richard Bland, Ashun Wu 9.41am (9.41pm): Rattanon Wannasrichan, Ekpharit Wu, Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Rattanon Wannasrichan, Ekpharit Wu, Suteepat Prateeptienchai 9.52am (9.52pm): Hiroshi Iwata, Kieran Vincent, Kyungnam Kang

Hiroshi Iwata, Kieran Vincent, Kyungnam Kang 10.03am (10.03pm): Harold Varner III, Miguel Tabuena, Josele Ballester

Harold Varner III, Miguel Tabuena, Josele Ballester 10.14am (10.14pm): Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Anirban Lahiri, David Puig

Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Anirban Lahiri, David Puig 10.30am (10.30pm): Ervin Chang, James Piot, Charl Schwartzel

Ervin Chang, James Piot, Charl Schwartzel 10.41am (10.41pm): Yosuke Asaji, Jazz Janewattananond, Wenyi Ding

Yosuke Asaji, Jazz Janewattananond, Wenyi Ding 10.52am (10.52pm): Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Austen Truslow, Thomas Pieters

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Austen Truslow, Thomas Pieters 11.03am (11.03pm): Matt Jones, Tomoyo Ikemura, Micah Shin

Matt Jones, Tomoyo Ikemura, Micah Shin 11.14am (11.14pm): Poom Saksansin, Charles Porter, Louis Oosthuizen

Poom Saksansin, Charles Porter, Louis Oosthuizen 11.25am (11.25pm): Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Scott Hend

Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Scott Hend 11.36am (11.36pm): Peter Uihlein, MJ Maguire, Tom McKibbin

