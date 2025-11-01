Link Hong Kong Open 2025 Final Round Tee Times
A tight finish is in store at Hong Kong Golf Club, where Tom McKibbin leads by a single stroke as he searches for a spot at The Masters and Open Championship
With just 18 holes remaining of the Link Hong Kong Open, it's Tom McKibbin who leads by a single shot going into Sunday.
Carding a course record on Thursday, firing a 10-under 60, the 22-year-old is on course to not just claim a maiden Asian Tour victory, but also a spot at The Masters and Open Championship.
Sitting one clear of MJ Maguire, McKibbin also leads several LIV Golf stars, including Peter Uihlein, who is 18-under and searching for a third International Series victory in 18 months.
As mentioned, there's not just the historic title on the line, but also spots in the Majors for 2026, that's because for the first time this year the winner will earn his place at Augusta National and Royal Birkdale next year.
McKibbin has led since the first round and will get his Sunday underway at 11.36am local time. He plays alongside Maguire and Uihlein.
HONG KONG OPEN FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
Local Time (ET)
- 7.25am (7.25pm): Ian Snyman, Jason Kokrak
- 7.35am (7.35pm): Paul Casey, Ben Campbell, Denzel Ieremia
- 7.46am (7.46pm): Jeunghun Wang, Chang, Wei-lun, Ajeetesh Sandhu
- 7.57am (7.57pm): Kevin Na, Yubin Jang, Guntaek Koh
- 8.08am (8.08pm): John Catlin, Shun Yat Hak, Maverick Antcliff
- 8.19am (8.19pm): Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), SSP Chawrasia, Talor Gooch
- 8.30am (8.30pm): Wei-hsuan Wang, Anthony Kim, Settee Prakongvech
- 8.41am (8.41pm): Eugenio Chacarra, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- 8.52am (8.52pm): Sam Horsfield, Kensei Hirata, Sarit Suwannarut
- 9.08am (9.08pm): Bjorn Hellgren, Patrick Reed, Sarut Vongchaisit
- 9.19am (9.19pm): Soomin Lee, Scott Vincent, Travis Smyth
- 9.30am (9.30pm): Kazuki Higa, Richard Bland, Ashun Wu
- 9.41am (9.41pm): Rattanon Wannasrichan, Ekpharit Wu, Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- 9.52am (9.52pm): Hiroshi Iwata, Kieran Vincent, Kyungnam Kang
- 10.03am (10.03pm): Harold Varner III, Miguel Tabuena, Josele Ballester
- 10.14am (10.14pm): Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Anirban Lahiri, David Puig
- 10.30am (10.30pm): Ervin Chang, James Piot, Charl Schwartzel
- 10.41am (10.41pm): Yosuke Asaji, Jazz Janewattananond, Wenyi Ding
- 10.52am (10.52pm): Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Austen Truslow, Thomas Pieters
- 11.03am (11.03pm): Matt Jones, Tomoyo Ikemura, Micah Shin
- 11.14am (11.14pm): Poom Saksansin, Charles Porter, Louis Oosthuizen
- 11.25am (11.25pm): Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Scott Hend
- 11.36am (11.36pm): Peter Uihlein, MJ Maguire, Tom McKibbin
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.