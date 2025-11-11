DP World Tour Championship 2025 Round One Tee Times

Round one tee times for the 2025 DP World Tour Championship have been released, and there are a number of fascinating battles set to begin at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course on Thursday.

Not only will Rory McIlroy and Marco Penge continue their fight to win the Race To Dubai in the closest of quarters as the final pair, but many of the players hoping to snatch one of the final remaining PGA Tour cards on offer to DP World Tour members are teeing off within minutes of each other.

Shortly before McIlroy and Penge commence at 12:40pm local time, the likes of Jordan Smith and Martin Couvra will take to the Earth Course.

Smith currently possesses the final of 10 PGA Tour cards on offer and knows he simply must hold off Couvra and co. if he is not to suffer the same heartbreak he endured 12 months ago. The Anglo-French duo are set to tee off at 11:25am local time (2:25am ET).

Meanwhile, Aaron Rai and Tommy Fleetwood - the final two from last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - are in the same group on Thursday after their heroics caused them to sit side by side in the Race To Dubai rankings.

Aaron Rai (left) and Tommy Fleetwood at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tee times for round one of the DP World Tour Championship have been decided largely by the Race To Dubai rankings, with those lower down the pecking order beginning earlier on and the leading pair last to go.

However, Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg did not automatically qualify for the top-50 and received exemptions as a result of their inclusion in Team Europe at the most recent Ryder Cup. They will therefore go off as the first pair of the day at 8:15am local time.

Below is the full list of round-one tee times at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship. Local time is four hours ahead of GMT and nine hours in front of ET.

DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

Local Time (ET)