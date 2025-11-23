Which Players Made The Biggest Moves In The 2025 FedEx Cup Fall?

The 2025 PGA Tour season is officially over and everyone knows where they stand ahead of the new campaign.

The RSM Classic was the final opportunity for PGA Tour members to earn or confirm status for next year via strong finishes, with only the top-100 being guaranteed starts alongside Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and co. in 2026.

Sami Valimaki won The RSM Classic to sign off in style, and although there could only be one winner at Sea Island Golf Club, there were plenty more players around the course celebrating or being commiserated after the final putt had been sunk.

Some pros had achieved what they needed to long before the last FedEx Cup Fall event of the year while others required a best finish of the campaign to guarantee a full card.

Below, we've listed some of the biggest winners and losers from throughout the 2025 FedEx Cup Fall.

FEDEX CUP FALL RISERS

SAMI VALIMAKI

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki entered the FedEx Cup Fall in 87th and knowing he would have to produce at least a couple of good performances to ensure he stuck around once again.

But early on, the signs were not promising. Valimaki missed the cut at the Procore and the Sanderson Farms Championship before finishing T72nd at the Baycurrent Classic.

However, the flying Finn managed to turn it around in style, going T2nd (World Wide Technology Championship) and T18th (Butterfield Bermuda Championship) prior to his RSM Classic win.

As a result of his victory and surge in form right at the end, Valimaki ended 51st in the FedEx Cup Fall rankings and has earned starts in the first two Signature Events of 2026.

GARRICK HIGGO

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo was right on the bubble prior to the Procore Championship, sitting in 99th. However, top-10s in all four of his FedEx Cup Fall starts helped the South African left-hander fire all the way up to 53rd in the end.

He did already have PGA Tour status due to his Corales Puntacana win, but ending 53rd in the rankings will provide a little extra help to his future prospects.

RICO HOEY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rico Hoey began the FedEx Cup Fall 106th and with only two top-10s on his 2025 resume. Yet, the Filipino ends the year with five top-10s after recording finishes of T9th, T4th and second in the Fall series.

Hoey's runner-up result at the Bank of Utah Championship, in particular, went a long way in the 30-year-old signing off 54th and helping him become one of the biggest winners from the FedEx Cup Fall.

MAX MCGREEVY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Max McGreevy started September just inside the top-100 of the FedEx Cup rankings (97th) before dropping down as far as 107th after a couple of missed cuts in a row.

With two Fall events to go and hardly any progress made, McGreevy stepped on the gas pedal and wrapped up 60th place in the FedEx Cup via a T3rd finish in Bermuda and a solo runner-up result at the RSM Classic, giving him the final spots in the first two Signature Events next term.

Vince Whaley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vince Whaley was stood on the outside looking in prior to the Procore Championship, sat in 101st.

But after playing every round of all seven FedEx Cup Fall events, managing T3rds at the Sanderson Farms Championship and Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the American comfortably retained his playing rights for 2026, ending the year 75th.

STEVEN FISK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One way of ensuring safety was by winning a FedEx Cup Fall event. And that's exactly what Steven Fisk did.

The 28-year-old was 140th before the FedEx Cup Fall began but claimed a two-stroke victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship to end the year 73rd. The rest of his FedEx Cup Fall appearances were nothing to shout about, but it mattered not as he'd already lifted the iconic chicken trophy.

ADAM SCHENK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What a win it was for Adam Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The weather conditions were incredibly tough and he even succeeded putting one-handed.

133rd at the start of the seven-tournament sprint, Schenk finished the year inside the top-70 (69th) thanks - in no small part - to his victory.

KARL VILIPS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Karl Vilips didn't move in the right direction during the FedEx Cup Fall, but he ultimately ended on the right side of the cut-off mark.

The Australian was 83rd with seven events to play and finished with the final full-time card thanks to four made cuts from four starts.

FEDEX CUP FALLERS

LEE HODGES

Coming up just short.Lee Hodges misses his final birdie bid and finishes just outside the top 100 at 101st in the #FedExCup Fall. pic.twitter.com/2un2SjCvwRNovember 23, 2025

Someone had to finish 101st, and it was Lee Hodges in 2025. The American had shown no sort of form for a while and knew he needed a very high finish to survive at the 11th hour.

While a T4th at the RSM Classic was very good, it proved to be just two points too little for Hodges, who left a birdie putt on the 72nd green painfully short.

It's not all bad news, though, as Hodges is one of 25 players with conditional PGA Tour status next season.

RICKY CASTILLO

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similar to Hodges, Ricky Castillo knew it was win or bust at the RSM Classic. And he very nearly pulled off the impossible, only to finish solo third.

Castillo was as low as 135th before this week, though, so although he wasn't successful in earning full status, it could have been a lot different and he will no doubt see the positives in finishing 102nd in the end.

MATT WALLACE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Wallace was inside the top-100 at the start of the FedEx Cup Fall, but despite initially holding safety and competing in six of the seven events, he wasn't able to produce enough strong enough finishes to save his status.

A best result of T10th at the Baycurrent Classic gave him hope going into the RSM Classic, but the Englishman ended T51st to end the year 103rd on the PGA Tour.

BEAU HOSSLER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beau Hossler followed a similar path to Wallace in that he was 89th after the Tour Championship but ended up finishing 104th.

Hossler, who is yet to win on the PGA Tour, managed a best of T17th at the World Wide Technology Championship but missed three cuts in the Fall series which severely dampened his chances of staying inside the top-100.

DAVID LIPSKY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From 91st to 107th, David Lipsky's FedEx Cup Fall series certainly did not go to plan. He missed three cuts and was never inside the top-30 of any tournament, sending him tumbling down the rankings until the final putt rolled home.

JOEL DAHMEN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was not meant to be for Netflix star Joel Dahmen, whose priorities are currently elsewhere after recently becoming a father to a baby boy.

He could have wrapped up his status via a win at the Corales Puntacana Championship earlier this year, but a late collapse saw him finish T2nd.

Dahmen then fell from 93rd to 122nd in the Fall series as a result of four missed cuts from six starts and a best of T40th at the World Wide Technology Championship.

PATRICK FISHBURN

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn's slide down the FedEx Cup rankings was not particularly dramatic, but it was enough to take his full-time PGA Tour status away.

Having started the Fall series in 95th, Fishburn ended the year 109th after two missed cuts and a handful of results just outside the top-30.

ANDREW PUTNAM

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While a few players really took their opportunity to move up in the standings, Andrew Putnam just could not find his best stuff when it mattered.

The 36-year-old went from 96th to 114th after three missed cuts in seven appearances and a best of T25th at the RSM Classic.

TAYLOR MOORE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Moore knew he was going to have to produce a result or two over the FedEx Cup Fall if he was to stick around on the PGA Tour, but the 2023 Valspar Championship winner wasn't able to do it.

From 100th before the Procore Championship to 121st after the RSM Classic, Moore's FedEx Cup Fall results featured four missed cuts and a best of T21st at the World Wide Technology Championship.

PGA TOUR FEDEX CUP FALL STANDINGS