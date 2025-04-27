David Lipsky Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
David Lipsky has built a successful career since turning professional in 2011 – here are 15 things to know about him
David Lipsky had a successful college career before turning professional in 2011, and since then, he has played on several tours. He's had some notable successes along the way, too, but what else is there to know about the American? Here are 15 facts about the player.
David Lipsky Facts
1. David Lipsky was born on July 14, 1988 in Los Angeles California.
2. He attended the same high school as Collin Morikawa, La Canada High School in California.
3. His parents introduced him to the game at the age of 10.
4. Lipsky was a college golfer at Northwestern University, where he majored in political science and history.
5. He finished his college career with the fourth-best stroke average in the program's history, behind Luke Donald, Tom Johnson and Jess Daley.
6. He counts Donald and his mom as major influences on his career.
7. He turned professional in 2011, initially joining the Asian Tour, where he won in just his third start – the 2012 Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic.
8. He has described his favorite golf memory as making a hole-in-one at the iconic par-3 seventh at Pebble Beach.
9. In 2014, he won the Asian Tour Order of Merit, which booked him a spot in his first Major, the 2015 Open, where he finished T58.
10. Lipsky’s maiden DP World Tour win came at the 2014 Omega European Masters.
11. In the 2019 PGA Championship, he received a two-stroke penalty for arriving late to his tee time for the second round, but still managed to make the cut.
12. He earned his PGA Tour card in 2021 via the Korn Ferry Tour.
13. Away from golf, he is a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Kings and the Oakland Raiders.
14. He is also a fan of hip hop and rap.
15. He has a Jewish father and a Korean mother.
Born
July 14, 1988 - Los Angeles, California
Height
5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)
Former Tours
European Tour
Asian Tour
Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Professional Wins
4
Highest OWGR
98th
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Asian Tour
2012 Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic
-15 (playoff)
DP World Tour/Asian Tour
2014 Omega European Masters
-18 (playoff)
DP World Tour
2018 Alfred Dunhill Championship
-14 (two strokes)
Korn Ferry Tour
2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge
-25 (four strokes)
Year
Money
2021/22
$1,269,468
2022/23
$1,716,258
2024
$1,543,061
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
