David Lipsky Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro

David Lipsky had a successful college career before turning professional in 2011, and since then, he has played on several tours. He's had some notable successes along the way, too, but what else is there to know about the American? Here are 15 facts about the player.

David Lipsky Facts

1. David Lipsky was born on July 14, 1988 in Los Angeles California.

2. He attended the same high school as Collin Morikawa, La Canada High School in California.

3. His parents introduced him to the game at the age of 10.

4. Lipsky was a college golfer at Northwestern University, where he majored in political science and history.

5. He finished his college career with the fourth-best stroke average in the program's history, behind Luke Donald, Tom Johnson and Jess Daley.

6. He counts Donald and his mom as major influences on his career.

7. He turned professional in 2011, initially joining the Asian Tour, where he won in just his third start – the 2012 Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic.

Lipsky won on the Asian Tour in his third appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. He has described his favorite golf memory as making a hole-in-one at the iconic par-3 seventh at Pebble Beach.

9. In 2014, he won the Asian Tour Order of Merit, which booked him a spot in his first Major, the 2015 Open, where he finished T58.

10. Lipsky’s maiden DP World Tour win came at the 2014 Omega European Masters.

David Lipsky's maiden DP World Tour title came at the 2014 Omega European Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. In the 2019 PGA Championship, he received a two-stroke penalty for arriving late to his tee time for the second round, but still managed to make the cut.

12. He earned his PGA Tour card in 2021 via the Korn Ferry Tour.

Lipsky earned his PGA Tour card in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

13. Away from golf, he is a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, the Los Angeles Kings and the Oakland Raiders.

14. He is also a fan of hip hop and rap.

15. He has a Jewish father and a Korean mother.

Swipe to scroll horizontally David Lipsky bio Born July 14, 1988 - Los Angeles, California Height 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Former Tours European Tour Asian Tour Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 4 Highest OWGR 98th

Swipe to scroll horizontally David Lipsky Professional Wins Tour Event Winning Score Asian Tour 2012 Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic -15 (playoff) DP World Tour/Asian Tour 2014 Omega European Masters -18 (playoff) DP World Tour 2018 Alfred Dunhill Championship -14 (two strokes) Korn Ferry Tour 2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge -25 (four strokes)