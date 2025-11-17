RSM Classic 2025: Who Are Our Betting Experts Backing At The PGA Tour Finale?

Following a lengthy PGA Tour season, it all comes down to this at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course, as players don't just battle it out for the victory, but also their PGA Tour careers.

The RSM Classic produced plenty of drama last season, as Joel Dahmen kept his card by the smallest of margins. In terms of the winner, Maverick McNealy held off amateur star, Luke Clanton, to bag his first title on the circuit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McNealy was among the favorites last year and, the year prior, Ludvig Aberg blew the competition away with a 29-under tournament total, signalling his intentions on the PGA Tour via a four shot victory.

Going into the RSM Classic, Golf Monthly's tipsters have found their form as, not only did our experts back winner Ben Griffin at the World Wide Technology Championship, but also Matt Fitzpatrick at the DP World Tour Championship last week.

Looking to make it a hattrick of wins, we have taken a look at which players we're backing this week, where plenty of drama is in-store at St. Simons Island, Georgia.

RSM Classic 2025: Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Michael Thorbjornsen (+2500) To Win @ BetMGM

The young American is deservedly among the favorites for the final event of the season, where he will have one last chance to pick up a win. He's shown flashes of form throughout the campaign and was third at the Baycurrent Classic, so he's playing reasonably well at the moment.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

His recent appearances have also seen Thorbjornsen combine power and accuracy off the tee while he has gained strokes in terms of putting more often than not of late. A T8th finish at this event last year tells me he enjoys the layout and his recent form gives Thorbjornsen a fighting chance of reigning supreme in this evenly-matched field.

Pick Two: Sami Valimaki (+5500) To Win @ BetMGM

The Finn doesn't have an awful lot to gain this week, unless of course he picks up a win, and given he's dealing with far less pressure on his shoulders than the majority of his rivals, there is every chance Valimaki could make it happen.

He's coming off a T2nd and a T8th in his past two starts as well, so the form is there. Although he's never played this event before, and he isn't among the longer hitters, Valimaki is usually very accurate and that's never a bad thing when mistakes can be so costly. I'm backing the free-wheeling Finn to enjoy another top-10 this week.

BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win <p>Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: JT Poston (+3300) To Win @ BetMGM

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Poston knows how to win and, at the RSM Classic, I think he's showing enough recent good form to make it victory number four on the circuit.

At last year's RSM Classic, he finished T5th via six and seven-under-par rounds at the weekend. What's more, he hasn't been outside the top 30 in his last four PGA Tour starts, with the American's game suiting the course nicely. He's among the favorites, but still represents good value for the tournament.

Pick Two: Chandler Phillips (+6600) To Win @ BetMGM

The American enjoyed an excellent runner-up result at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with Phillips finishing one shot back of Adam Schenk, who produced a clutch par at the 72nd hole for a maiden PGA Tour title.

Having missed two cuts prior to his second place finish, Phillips is finding some form and, crucially, returns to a course where he enjoyed success last year - finishing T8th. Going into the event, he sits 92nd in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings so, although he is likely safe, he will want to make sure of his playing status for 2026 this week.

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025