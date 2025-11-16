Which DP World Tour Players Secured 2026 PGA Tour Cards?

After a thrilling final day at the DP World Tour Championship, we now know which 10 players have earned their PGA Tour cards for the 2026 season.

Brought in before the 2023 campaign, the '10 Cards Initiative' is a perk of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's strategic alliance.

It offers the leading group of European-based players the chance to play for significantly higher prize purses against many of the world's very best over the course of the following year.

MacIntyre has gone on to secure two PGA Tour wins since becoming a member from the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, the likes of Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Fox and Matthieu Pavon have gone on to win on the circuit and, for 2025, an additional 10 players will be looking to follow them on the circuit.

Among them are a mix of individuals who only earned their DP World Tour cards from the Challenge Tour in 2024, as well as experienced players who have forged impressive careers on the DP World Tour over the past few seasons.

All of the top 10 who have earned their PGA Tour cards for 2026 were inside the top 16 of the Race to Dubai standings, and you can take a look at the full list of players who will be PGA Tour members next year below...

Marco Penge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman has been one of the standout players on the DP World Tour in 2025, with three victories meaning Penge finished second in the overall Race to Dubai standings.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Claiming the Hainan Classic, Danish Golf Championship and Open de Espana, Penge's incredible season means he's the top player securing a PGA Tour card for 2026.

Not only does Penge claim one of the 10 cards but, with the top spot, he also earns starts at The Players Championship, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, which should help the 27-year-old in terms of his PGA Tour status.

Laurie Canter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a brief stint on the LIV Golf League, Canter is the first player from that circuit to secure a PGA Tour card after some excellent golf throughout 2025.

Earning a victory at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship in February, the Englishman followed it up with runner-up finishes at the Investec South Africa Open Championship and Genesis Championship.

At the DP World Tour Championship, a tied-third place finish meant Canter vaulted up the standings, ending his season seventh in the Race to Dubai and becoming the second player to earn a PGA Tour card.

Kristoffer Reitan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out the final podium spot is Reitan, who produced an incredible final half of the DP World Tour season to earn his PGA Tour card for 2026.

Since the end of March, the Norwegian has missed just one cut, securing a win at the Soudal Open, runner-up finishes at the Hainan Classic, Austrian Alpine Open and five top fives in other events.

Going into the Challenge Tour's Grand Final in 2024, Reitan was well outside the required spots for a DP World Tour card but, having won that event, he was awarded his card. The jump up to the DP World Tour circuit clearly didn't affect the 27-year-old, as he can now call himself a PGA Tour member following an excellent year.

Adrien Saddier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Earning his first DP World Tour victory at the Italian Open, Saddier finishes inside the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings and fourth in the PGA Tour card race for 2026.

Along with the win, he just missed out on the DP World Tour's flagship event at the BMW PGA Championship, losing a playoff to former Ryder Cup player Alex Noren.

That result all-but secured him a PGA Tour card, with the Frenchman earning his playing rights on the circuit for next year.

Alex Noren

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to an incredible three-week stretch that included a victory at the British Masters and BMW PGA Championship, Noren was able re-gain his playing rights on the PGA Tour.

Finishing outside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings, Noren then returned to the DP World Tour in the offseason, making the most of the chance as he produced two big wins.

Not only did the Swede finish 10th in the Race to Dubai standings, but fifth in the PGA Tour card race, as Noren makes a welcome return to the circuit for 2026.

John Parry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Reitan, Parry secured his DP World Tour card via the Challenge Tour Grand Final, with the Englishman going on to claim the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open shortly afterwards.

A runner-up finish at the Magical Kenya Open in March helped his cause and, thanks to top five results in some notable tournaments, Parry was able to be the sixth player to earn a PGA Tour card.

The 38-year-old will look forward to teeing it up on the circuit for 2026, as Parry's superb run of results continued in 2025.

Haotong Li

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Li is one of the most charismatic players on the DP World Tour and, for 2026, he will now be able to ply his trade on the PGA Tour circuit following yet another great season.

Eagling his 72nd hole in regulation play at the DP World Tour Championship, the Chinese star was able to claim the seventh PGA Tour card for next season.

Winning the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, one of the most notable performances for Li came at The Open Championship, where he finished T4th, earning his place at The Masters for next year.

Keita Nakajima

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although he didn't claim a victory on the DP World Tour in 2025, Nakajima produced three runner-up finishes to earn his PGA Tour card for 2026.

Impressively, two of his runner-up finishes came in India, as the Japanese star was second at the Hero Indian Open and DP World India Championship.

Nakajima will be joining the likes of fellow countryman Hideki Matsuyama as a PGA Tour member next year, as the 25-year-old earns his playing rights for next season.

Rasmus Neergaard-Peteresen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neergaard-Peteresen vaulted a number of players at the DP World Tour Championship to move up the Race to Dubai rankings, earning the penultimate card on Sunday.

Producing three rounds of 68 and a 67 in Dubai, the Dane's tied third place finish helped him to 15th in the overall standings, with Neergaard-Peteresen jumping from the Challenge Tour to the PGA Tour in two seasons.

Finishing as the Road to Mallorca Rankings winner on the Challenge Tour in 2024, Neergaard-Peteresen rattled off eight top 10 finishes on the DP World Tour in 2025 to earn his card for the PGA Tour in 2026.

Jordan Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, Smith narrowly missed out on a PGA Tour card, with the Englishman finishing 11th in those standings.

Despite the heartbreak last year, Smith rebounded superbly in 2025, as strong results at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, BMW International Open and Volvo China Open helped him to the final PGA Tour card.

Finishing on 2,203.32 points, Smith finished just 31 points clear of fellow countryman, Daniel Brown, with Smith carding rounds of 64 and 69 over the weekend in Dubai to pip Brown to the final PGA Tour spot.