11 Things You Didn't Know About Beau Hossler

1. He's from Mission Viejo, California, to the south of Los Angeles.

2. Hossler now lives in Austin, Texas.

3. He attended the University of Texas, and had a hugely successful time playing for the Longhorns. He won the Haskins Award in 2016, which goes to the most outstanding US college player of the year.

4. Hossler was on the 2015 Walker Cup team. The US side featured the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Denny McCarthy and Maverick McNealy but they lost 16.5-9.5 to GB&I at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

4. His coach was the late Jim Flick, the legendary teacher whose students included Jack Nicklaus and Tom Lehman.

5. He turned pro in 2016, deciding to skip his senior year at college.

6. Despite turning pro in 2016, Hossler was well known before that after his stunning performance at the 2012 US Open at the Olympic Club. There, at the age of 17, he became the youngest player to make the cut at a US Open. He ended up T29th.

At the age of 17, Hossler rose to fame as the youngest player in history to make the cut at the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. In his debut season on the Web.com Tour (now Korn Ferry), he finished 23rd in the rankings to earn his PGA Tour card for 2018.

8. He had two runners-up finishes in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, with a T2nd at the Travelers Championship and most notably a 2nd at the Houston Open - where he lost to Ian Poulter in a playoff.

9. His career-best world ranking is 64th.

10. He is yet to win as a professional.

11. The strength of his game throughout his professional career has consistently been his putting. He was sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting in 2017/18, 10th in 2018/19 and ranked 4th for 2012/22 as of the 2022 US Open.