The FedEx Cup Playoffs are over for another season, and it's now time for the FedEx Cup Fall series to take centre stage until Christmas and the new year when it starts all over again.

How Does The FedEx Cup Fall Series Work?

But what is the FedEx Cup Fall series and how does it work? In short, it is a block of eight PGA Tour tournaments running from September to November during which golfers in positions 51st and downwards on the FedEx Cup rankings can finalize playing eligibility for the 2025 campaign.

All points from the regular season and first Playoff tournament carry over into the FedEx Cup Fall, and the events still offer all of the same benefits as a regular-season tournament, with 500 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption for winning, plus a spot in The Players, The Sentry, the PGA Championship, and The Masters.

The top-125 players in the final standings secure full playing rights on the PGA Tour for the following term, although, those who ended the FedEx St Jude Championship between 51st and 70th already have their cards locked up as a result of reaching the Playoffs.

Golfers in positions 126th to 150th after the RSM Classic will earn conditional status on the PGA Tour for the 2025 campaign. Anyone in that category can improve or regain their PGA Tour status via Q-School, too.

Ludvig Aberg won the RSM Classic in 2023 for his first PGA Tour title (Image credit: Getty Images)

The aim for everyone involved in the FedEx Cup Fall is to finish as high up the rankings as possible, with the top-10 players on the points list at the culmination of the season - who are not already eligible for the Signature Events - qualifying for the first two Signature Events after The Sentry in 2025 (Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational).

Anyone inside the FedEx Cup top-50 is permitted to tee it up over the final eight events, should they wish, with prize money, world-ranking points, and - of course - titles still up for grabs.

However, those who ended inside the FedEx Cup's top-50 after the BMW Championship while not be able to collect any further FedEx Cup points in order to improve their position.

Tom Kim began the FedEx Cup Fall in 51st position and - along with players like Justin Rose (55th) and Min Woo Lee (60th) - has plenty to lose but not as much to gain during the closing series.

FedEx Cup Fall Schedule