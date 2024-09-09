What Is The FedEx Cup Fall?
Despite the FedEx Cup Playoffs having been completed, the 2024 PGA Tour season is not over just yet...
The FedEx Cup Playoffs are over for another season, and it's now time for the FedEx Cup Fall series to take centre stage until Christmas and the new year when it starts all over again.
How Does The FedEx Cup Fall Series Work?
But what is the FedEx Cup Fall series and how does it work? In short, it is a block of eight PGA Tour tournaments running from September to November during which golfers in positions 51st and downwards on the FedEx Cup rankings can finalize playing eligibility for the 2025 campaign.
All points from the regular season and first Playoff tournament carry over into the FedEx Cup Fall, and the events still offer all of the same benefits as a regular-season tournament, with 500 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption for winning, plus a spot in The Players, The Sentry, the PGA Championship, and The Masters.
The top-125 players in the final standings secure full playing rights on the PGA Tour for the following term, although, those who ended the FedEx St Jude Championship between 51st and 70th already have their cards locked up as a result of reaching the Playoffs.
Golfers in positions 126th to 150th after the RSM Classic will earn conditional status on the PGA Tour for the 2025 campaign. Anyone in that category can improve or regain their PGA Tour status via Q-School, too.
The aim for everyone involved in the FedEx Cup Fall is to finish as high up the rankings as possible, with the top-10 players on the points list at the culmination of the season - who are not already eligible for the Signature Events - qualifying for the first two Signature Events after The Sentry in 2025 (Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational).
Anyone inside the FedEx Cup top-50 is permitted to tee it up over the final eight events, should they wish, with prize money, world-ranking points, and - of course - titles still up for grabs.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, those who ended inside the FedEx Cup's top-50 after the BMW Championship while not be able to collect any further FedEx Cup points in order to improve their position.
Tom Kim began the FedEx Cup Fall in 51st position and - along with players like Justin Rose (55th) and Min Woo Lee (60th) - has plenty to lose but not as much to gain during the closing series.
FedEx Cup Fall Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Course
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|Silverado Resort
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|The Country Club Of Jackson
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|Black Desert Resort Golf Course
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|TPC Summerlin
|October 24-27
|Zozo Championship
|Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|El Cardonal At Diamante
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Port Royal Golf Course
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
How Ping Changed The Landscape Of Women’s Golf Forever
PING has a longstanding association with women's golf, but the brand's commitment extends way beyond equipment and apparel
By Alison Root Published
-
Amgen Irish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
Rory McIlroy headlines as players compete for the largest purse of a non-Rolex Series event this season
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former PGA Tour Pro Opens Up On Battles With Alcoholism
Steve Wheatcroft has opened up on his issues, which came to the surface in 2019, three years after he retired from the game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: PGA Tour's McIlroy And Scheffler To Face LIV Golf's DeChambeau And Koepka In TV Match
A report from Eamon Lynch at Golfweek states that the four stars are set to appear in a made-for-TV contest to be held in Las Vegas in mid-December
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Wins 59th Mini Tour Event To Claim $1,333 First Prize
Eric Cole shot a 10-under 61 at the Abacoa September Classic on Florida-based developmental tour the Minor Golf League
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Names Missing The Presidents Cup
Who are the notable players to miss out on the US and International teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Thomas Reacts To Missing First US Team In Eight Years After Presidents Cup Omission
In a lengthy social media post, Thomas said he was "very bummed" to miss out on the Presidents Cup while also announcing he is set to become a father in November
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which 10 DP World Tour Players Are In Line For A 2025 PGA Tour Card?
Due to the DP World Tour's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, 10 European-based golfers are set for a US-based season in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Collin Morikawa Happy To Finish Top Of ‘Fake’ Tour Championship Leaderboard After FedEx Cup Runner-Up
The two-time Major winner is taking comfort from being the top performer at the East Lake event, even if it didn’t give him the FedEx Cup title
By Mike Hall Published
-
'At The Very Least, The FedEx Cup Playoffs Need A Re-Think'
Is it time for the FedEx Cup finale to look at alternative formats, or does the staggered start work? We discuss...
By Elliott Heath Published