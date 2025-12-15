How The 3 Relegated LIV Golfers Fared In 2025

The 2024 LIV Golf season marked the end of the road for three of the full-time players who finished in the Drop Zone, Kalle Samooja and brothers Scott and Kieran Vincent.

Since then, all three have picked up their careers elsewhere, with varying degrees of success in 2025.

Here is how they have fared over the last 12 months.

Kalle Samooja

Kalle Samooja

Samooja, who earned his LIV Golf contract via the 2023 Promotions event, joined Martin Kaymer’s Cleeks GC for the 2024 season, but it didn’t go as planned for the Finn, eventually finishing in the Drop Zone of the Individual Championship, placing 49th.

That wasn’t helped by a bogey-double, bogey finish in his final LIV Golf individual event, in Chicago, and it meant his career on the League lasted just one season.

Since then, Samooja’s appearances have been few and far between.

He played in two of the Asian Tour’s International Series events in 2024 following his LIV Golf departure, as well as the final stage of DP World Tour Q-School and the LIV Golf Promotions event, where he was eliminated at the second stage.

However, he has played in just four ranking tournaments in 2025.

The first resulted in a missed cut at the International Series India, before he fared better at the International Series Macau, placing T26.

He then made two HotelPlanner Tour starts, at the Challenge de Espana and Swiss Challenge, missing the cut in both.

There was one other notable appearance from Samooja in 2025. He was one of four on-site LIV Golf reserves ahead of its Singapore tournament, which was held in March.

The quartet took part in an 18-hole qualifying playoff to decide who would replace Iron Heads GC’s Jinichiro Kozuma, who was injured.

However, in the step-ladder elimination process, Samooja only managed six holes, with John Catlin going on to secure the place.

Scott Vincent

Scott Vincent

While Samooja’s career has been sporadic since his LIV Golf relegation, that’s certainly not been the case for Zimbabwean former Iron Heads GC player Vincent.

After finishing 50th in the 2024 LIV Golf Individual Championship, Vincent immediately turned his attention to the Asian Tour, playing a string of tournaments throughout the remainder of the year – a trend that continued into 2025.

Vincent, who also missed out on an immediate LIV Golf return via the 2024 Promotions event, made appearances on the Japan Golf Tour this year, as well as one Major start with a missed cut in the US Open at Oakmont.

However, he found most success on the Asian Tour. Crucially, much of that came in its elevated International Series events, which offered LIV Golf contracts to the top two in its season-long rankings.

Helped by victory at the International Series Morocco, Vincent finished top of the rankings after playing in all nine events, ensuring a swift LIV Golf return.

Kieran Vincent

Kieran Vincent

Scott’s younger brother Kieran, who joined Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII after earning his card via the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event, was the third full-time player relegated in 2024.

He finished 54th in the Individual Championship to ensure his LIV Golf career lasted just one year.

Like Scott, he immediately turned to the Asian Tour to rebuild his career, and that continued in 2025 after he failed to regain his card via the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions event.

This year, Vincent’s best finish came with T3 at the Jakarta International Championship on the International Series. However, unlike his brother, he didn’t regain his card via that route, finishing 19th in the standings.

Vincent has also played DP World Tour events in 2025, including placing sixth at the Joburg Open, with further appearances on the Sunshine Tour.

The three weren’t the only players to finish in the Drop Zone in 2024, but for two of them, Branden Grace and Bubba Watson, it didn’t mark the end of their LIV Golf careers, with both kept on by their respective teams for “business reasons.”

Reserve player Laurie Canter also finished in the Drop Zone, having only played in two events.

After plying his trade on the DP World Tour in 2025, Canter earned a PGA Tour card via the Race to Dubai Rankings, helped by victory at the Bahrain Championship.

However, rather than head to the PGA Tour, he will return to LIV Golf in 2026 as the replacement for the relegated Majestics GC player Henrik Stenson.