The RSM Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025
For the final FedEx Cup Fall event of the season, the second-highest total prize money payout since the Tour Championship is on offer at Sea Island Golf Club
For much of the field in this week's RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the 2025 season has had so much riding on it - and not just from a financial aspect.
Only the top-100 players after the closing FedEx Cup finale will retain their place on the historic circuit for 2026, and there were hoards of notable names stood on the wrong side of the line before a ball was struck on Thursday.
In a low-scoring tournament at Sea Island Golf Club, the likes of Doug Ghim (60), Andrew Putnam (61) and Rico Hoey (62) all made excellent starts in terms of achieving their long-term goals.
However, it was Sami Valimaki who led the way through 54 holes on 19-under. The Finn was two strokes ahead of Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers with 18 holes left to play.
While prize money might not be the primary concern for most of the pros who made the cut, there is still a particularly healthy payout on offer which is well worth fighting for.
Five of the seven FedEx Cup Fall events so far this term have offered $6 million in total prize money, whereas The RSM Classic is putting up $7 million - bettered only by the $8 million no-cut Baycurrent Classic in Japan.
This week's champion will guarantee their status on the PGA Tour for at least the next two seasons as well as banking a check for $1.26 million.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer's guides from our team of experienced experts.
Solo second will secure a player over $750,000 while finishing third alone will result in a payout of just under $500,000. Anyone who ends inside the top-18 on Sunday should collect a six-figure sum, too.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 RSM Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.
The RSM Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,260,000
2nd
$763,000
3rd
$483,000
4th
$343,000
5th
$287,000
6th
$253,750
7th
$236,250
8th
$218,750
9th
$204,750
10th
$190,750
11th
$176,750
12th
$162,750
13th
$148,750
14th
$134,750
15th
$127,750
16th
$120,750
17th
$113,750
18th
$106,750
19th
$99,750
20th
$92,750
21st
$85,750
22nd
$78,750
23rd
$73,150
24th
$67,550
25th
$61,950
26th
$56,350
27th
$54,250
28th
$52,150
29th
$50,050
30th
$47,950
31st
$45,850
32nd
$43,750
33rd
$41,650
34th
$39,900
35th
$38,150
36th
$36,400
37th
$34,650
38th
$33,250
39th
$31,850
40th
$30,450
41st
$29,050
42nd
$27,650
43rd
$26,250
44th
$24,850
45th
$23,450
46th
$22,050
47th
$20,650
48th
$19,530
49th
$18,550
50th
$17,990
51st
$17,570
52nd
$17,150
53rd
$16,870
54th
$16,590
55th
$16,450
56th
$16,310
57th
$16,170
58th
$16,030
59th
$15,890
60th
$15,750
61st
$15,610
62nd
$15,470
63rd
$15,330
64th
$15,190
65th
$15,050
