The RSM Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

For much of the field in this week's RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the 2025 season has had so much riding on it - and not just from a financial aspect.

Only the top-100 players after the closing FedEx Cup finale will retain their place on the historic circuit for 2026, and there were hoards of notable names stood on the wrong side of the line before a ball was struck on Thursday.

In a low-scoring tournament at Sea Island Golf Club, the likes of Doug Ghim (60), Andrew Putnam (61) and Rico Hoey (62) all made excellent starts in terms of achieving their long-term goals.

However, it was Sami Valimaki who led the way through 54 holes on 19-under. The Finn was two strokes ahead of Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers with 18 holes left to play.

While prize money might not be the primary concern for most of the pros who made the cut, there is still a particularly healthy payout on offer which is well worth fighting for.

Five of the seven FedEx Cup Fall events so far this term have offered $6 million in total prize money, whereas The RSM Classic is putting up $7 million - bettered only by the $8 million no-cut Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

This week's champion will guarantee their status on the PGA Tour for at least the next two seasons as well as banking a check for $1.26 million.

Solo second will secure a player over $750,000 while finishing third alone will result in a payout of just under $500,000. Anyone who ends inside the top-18 on Sunday should collect a six-figure sum, too.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 RSM Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.

The RSM Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025