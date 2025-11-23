The RSM Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

For the final FedEx Cup Fall event of the season, the second-highest total prize money payout since the Tour Championship is on offer at Sea Island Golf Club

Maverick McNealy poses with the RSM Classic trophy in 2024
For much of the field in this week's RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event of the 2025 season has had so much riding on it - and not just from a financial aspect.

In a low-scoring tournament at Sea Island Golf Club, the likes of Doug Ghim (60), Andrew Putnam (61) and Rico Hoey (62) all made excellent starts in terms of achieving their long-term goals.

However, it was Sami Valimaki who led the way through 54 holes on 19-under. The Finn was two strokes ahead of Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers with 18 holes left to play.

While prize money might not be the primary concern for most of the pros who made the cut, there is still a particularly healthy payout on offer which is well worth fighting for.

A general view of Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course

Five of the seven FedEx Cup Fall events so far this term have offered $6 million in total prize money, whereas The RSM Classic is putting up $7 million - bettered only by the $8 million no-cut Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

This week's champion will guarantee their status on the PGA Tour for at least the next two seasons as well as banking a check for $1.26 million.

Solo second will secure a player over $750,000 while finishing third alone will result in a payout of just under $500,000. Anyone who ends inside the top-18 on Sunday should collect a six-figure sum, too.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 RSM Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 65 players making the cut.

The RSM Classic Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,260,000

2nd

$763,000

3rd

$483,000

4th

$343,000

5th

$287,000

6th

$253,750

7th

$236,250

8th

$218,750

9th

$204,750

10th

$190,750

11th

$176,750

12th

$162,750

13th

$148,750

14th

$134,750

15th

$127,750

16th

$120,750

17th

$113,750

18th

$106,750

19th

$99,750

20th

$92,750

21st

$85,750

22nd

$78,750

23rd

$73,150

24th

$67,550

25th

$61,950

26th

$56,350

27th

$54,250

28th

$52,150

29th

$50,050

30th

$47,950

31st

$45,850

32nd

$43,750

33rd

$41,650

34th

$39,900

35th

$38,150

36th

$36,400

37th

$34,650

38th

$33,250

39th

$31,850

40th

$30,450

41st

$29,050

42nd

$27,650

43rd

$26,250

44th

$24,850

45th

$23,450

46th

$22,050

47th

$20,650

48th

$19,530

49th

$18,550

50th

$17,990

51st

$17,570

52nd

$17,150

53rd

$16,870

54th

$16,590

55th

$16,450

56th

$16,310

57th

$16,170

58th

$16,030

59th

$15,890

60th

$15,750

61st

$15,610

62nd

$15,470

63rd

$15,330

64th

$15,190

65th

$15,050

