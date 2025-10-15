8 Wins But Most Battling To Keep Their Cards: How The 30 Korn Ferry Tour Graduates Have Fared On The PGA Tour This Year

The stakes were high on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, with potentially life-changing PGA Tour cards on offer to the top-30 players on its points list at the end of the season.

Following the conclusion of the Korn Ferry Championship, we knew which players had secured their playing privileges on the PGA Tour for the 2025 season.

The step up in quality has taken a toll on some, leaving their careers on the PGA Tour in jeopardy with just four FedEx Cup Fall events remaining this season. However, for others, the progression has been far smoother.

Here is how all 30 players have fared so far on the PGA Tour this season.

Mason Andersen

Mason Anderson has largely struggled on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andersen won the Korn Ferry Tour’s 117 Visa Argentina Open in 2024, helping him earn his PGA Tour card. He didn’t finish the season in good form, though, missing the cut in eight of his last nine starts.

He missed the weekend’s action in his first three PGA Tour events, too, before a T65 at the Mexico Open stopped the rot. However, Andersen has largely struggled throughout the year and sits 201st in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Brian Campbell

Brian Campbell's maiden PGA Tour win came at the Mexico Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell secured his two-year PGA Tour exemption early in his maiden season, winning the Mexico Open in just his fourth start before claiming a second victory at the John Deere Classic during a year that realistically couldn’t have gone much better for the Californian.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the two wins, other strong results were hard to come by and Campbell ended the season 46th in the FedEx Cup standings. His best non-win result of the year was a T20th at the Baycurrent Classic.

Frankie Capan III

It has not been an easy PGA Tour season for Frankie Capan III (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been a baptism of fire for Capan III, with the 25-year-old enduring a run of nine missed cuts in a row at one point in his maiden PGA Tour season.

A highlight was his T6th at the Sanderson Farms Championship. However, currently 137th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, he faces an uphill battle to keep his full PGA Tour card.

Ricky Castillo

Ricky Castillo has shown glimpses of his ability (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo has shown signs he is capable of holding his on the PGA Tour, including T5th at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

However, the American, who earned his PGA Tour card in 2024 following 19 cuts in 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, still has work to do to ensure he retains his full card, placing 117th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings with opportunities running out.

Trevor Cone

Trevor Cone has struggled to adapt to the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

After losing his PGA Tour card in 2023, Cone reclaimed it for the 2025 season, but he faces a battle to extend that into 2026.

After beginning the season with four missed cuts, Cone has struggled to find his best form, with T14th at the ISCO Championship his top performance. That leaves him 179th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Quade Cummins

Quade Cummins faces a big task to keep his card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cummins’ consistency in 2024, with just four missed cuts, helped him earn his maiden PGA Tour card, but he faces a sizeable task to keep it, sitting 151st in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

So far, his best finish in his maiden PGA Tour season came with a T16th at the Puerto Rico Open.

Cristobal Del Solar

Cristobal Del Solar (Image credit: Getty Images)

In February 2024, Del Solar became the first player in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event to shoot a 57 before the Chilean won The Ascendant presented by Blue to help him secure his card.

This year has been nowhere near as spectacular, with T31st at the Myrtle Beach Classic his best finish. That leaves him 177th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Taylor Dickson

Taylor Dickson is one of many graduates facing a tall order to retain his card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dickson placed T72nd in his first event of the season, the Sony Open in Hawaii, but that was as good as it got for a while, as he proceeded to miss the cut in his next six events.

Things improved after that for the North Carolinian with a best finish of T29th at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but he’s still only 168th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, far beneath the top 100 needed to keep his full PGA Tour card.

Steven Fisk

Steven Fisk won the Sanderson Farms Championship to guarantee his PGA Tour future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fisk’s maiden PGA Tour season has shown promise, including with a T4th at the Puerto Rico Open, but it got even better for the former Georgia Southern star when he won the Sanderson Farms Championship, the benefits of which included a full card for another two years.

Ryan Gerard

Ryan Gerard's Barracuda Championship win ensured his PGA Tour future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard has fitted straight into life on the PGA Tour, with results including ninth at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and runner-up at the Valero Texas Open giving him an impressive foothold before victory at the Barracuda Championship to put any lingering doubts over his immediate future on the circuit to bed.

Noah Goodwin

Noah Goodwin claimed the final PGA Tour card a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Noah Goodwin claimed the final card on offer via the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour points list. After a slow start to his PGA Tour career, things picked up when he made the cut at a run of tournaments, including T12th at the Puerto Rico Open.

With four FedEx Cup Fall events remaining, he sits 142nd in the standings in his bid to extend his PGA Tour career for a second successive season.

Harry Higgs

Harry Higgs missed out on a maiden PGA Tour title at the Myrtle Beach Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Higgs regained his PGA Tour card, helped by two victories on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.

His return very nearly yielded a maiden PGA Tour victory in the Myrtle Beach Classic in May, when he missed out in a playoff to Ryan Fox. He may yet rue that close call, as he sits 118th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, with work to do to secure his full card for next season.

Matt McCarty

Matt McCarty won the Black Desert Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt McCarty topped the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list in 2024, and he soon transferred his form onto the PGA Tour, winning the Black Desert Championship in just his third start on the circuit to secure his card for the next two years.

Further strong performances included T4th at the RBC Canadian Open, while he hit an 11-under 60 in the final round of the Baycurrent Classic on his way to finishing T14th.

Max McGreevy

Max McGreevy is having an up and down season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max McGreevy’s maiden PGA Tour season has been a mixed bag, with a number of missed cuts offset by some promising displays, including T4 finishes at the Cognizant Classic and Barracuda Championship.

Following the third FedEx Cup Fall event, the Baycurrent Classic, he faces a battle to save his full PGA Tour card, sitting 104th in the standings when he needs to clamber inside the top 100.

William Mouw

William Mouw won the ISCO Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mouw offered an early glimpse of his capabilities, placing T6th at the Puerto Rico Open.

Then, in July, any doubts over his PGA Tour future ended with victory in the ISCO Championship, his first win as a professional.

Kaito Onishi

Kaito Onishi made a slow start to his PGA Tour career (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Japanese player began his PGA Tour career with five missed cuts. Things had to improve, and they did, although following the Baycurrent Classic, he had only made the weekend’s action four times this season.

That leaves him in 199th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, well adrift of the top 125 needed for conditional status or top 100 for a full card for 2026.

John Pak

John Pak is bidding to retain his PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

A T17th at the Mexico Open is the best Pak has to show for his rookie PGA Tour season so far, leaving him up against it in his bid to retain his card.

With four FedEx Cup Fall tournaments to play, he is 171st in the standings, not helped by six successive missed cuts leading up to the first of its events, the Procore Championship.

Jeremy Paul

Will Jeremy Paul's near miss at the Corales Puntacana Championship prove costly in his bid to remain on the PGA Tour? (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a season of ups and downs, the German almost claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the Corales Puntacana Championship before settling for T2nd.

Could that prove costly in his bid for a full PGA Tour card for the 2026 season? Possibly. He’s 138th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings with four events to play.

Paul Peterson

Paul Peterson faces uncertainty over his future on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

After finishing 17th on the Korn Ferry Tour’s points list to earn his PGA Tour card, Peterson very nearly earned a two-year exemption in his maiden season. However, he finished runner-up to William Mouw at the ISCO Championship.

Now, deep into the FedEx Cup Fall, he’s 136th in the standings, leaving uncertainty over his PGA Tour future.

Aldrich Potgieter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 winner of The Amateur earned his PGA Tour card after placing 29th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, and he won’t be heading back to the circuit anytime soon, thanks to victory at the Rocket Classic to secure full playing privileges on the PGA Tour for the next two years.

Thomas Rosenmueller

Thomas Rosenmueller has work ahead of him to secure his card (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German’s early struggles in his professional career left him contemplating a life outside the game, but he fought back to earn his PGA Tour card, helped by victory at the 2024 NV5 Invitational.

The highlight of his maiden PGA Tour season so far is T12th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, but he needs more to secure his card for next season as he is currently 160th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Kevin Roy

Kevin Roy is on course to retain his card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the Baycurrent Classic, Kevin Roy had three top-10 placings in his maiden PGA Tour season, the most impressive of which being a tie for third at the John Deere Classic.

While that hasn’t quite secured his PGA Tour card for next season, a placing of 83rd in the FedEx Cup Fall standings means he’s on course to do so.

Isaiah Salinda

Isaiah Salinda made a good start to his PGA Tour career (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Stanford graduate claimed victory in his first Korn Ferry Tour event of 2024 to set him on his way to a PGA Tour card.

He made another strong start in his maiden season, with third at the Mexico Open in just his fourth start. Two more top-20 finishes have followed, and while he has work to do, he’s just one place beneath the threshold to keep his full card via the FedEx Cup Fall standings, in 101st.

Jackson Suber

Jackson Suber made a good start to the PGA Tour season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jackson Suber has three top-10 finishes to his name in his maiden PGA Tour season, including his first event of the year, when he placed T6th at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

He’s currently 127th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings, two places adrift of conditional status for 2026 and 27 shy of retaining his full card.

Braden Thornberry

Braden Thornberry has made the cut in only five tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thornberry had work to do ahead of the final event of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, but he stepped up in style, winning the Korn Ferry Tour Championship to earn his PGA Tour card when only a solo second or better would do.

It has been a struggle for Thornberry in his maiden season, though, making the cut in just five events so far, to leave him 190th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Kris Ventura

Kris Ventura is in his second spell on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Norwegian first played on the PGA Tour in 2020, but secured his return in 2024 via the Korn photo points list, where he placed 24th.

This year, his best finish came with a T4th at the Farmers Insurance Open, while he is currently 120th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

Kevin Velo

Kevin Velo is having a tough season on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Velo’s maiden PGA Tour season began with five missed cuts before gaining a foothold with T40th at the Puerto Rico Open.

However, his season of struggle largely continued, with T38th at the Procore Championship the one performance to better that so far. That leaves him in a perilous position in the FedEx Cup Fall standings of 181st.

Karl Vilips

Karl Vilips won the Puerto Rico Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian Vilips won once on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 on the way to claiming his PGA Tour card.

He followed that up with his maiden win on the PGA Tour at the Puerto Rico Open, securing his card through the end of the 2027 season.

Danny Walker

Danny Walker tied for third at the Sanderson Farms Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The undoubted highlight of Walker’s season so far was T6th at the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship.

He also placed tied for third at the Sanderson Farms Championship to give him a great chance of retaining his full playing privileges, going into the remaining FedEx Cup Fall events, sitting 90th in the standings.

Tim Widing

Tim Widing is facing a battle to retain his card after one season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swede claimed two Korn Ferry Tour wins in 2024 to secure his PGA Tour card, but his maiden PGA Tour season hasn’t gone nearly as well.

The best he has to show for his efforts is T45th at the Puerto Rico Open. To compound his struggles, Widing had missed 14 cuts ahead of a T60th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, leaving him languishing in 209th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.