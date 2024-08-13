Taylor Moore Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Taylor Moore has been on the professional scene for eight years and in that time has steadily been building a solid career - here's what we know about him
Taylor Moore has put in some impressive performances since turning professional in 2016, including one win on the PGA Tour so far. Here are some things you may not be aware of about the star.
Taylor Moore Facts
1. Taylor Moore was born on 28 July 1993 in San Angelo, Texas to parents Rod and Melinda.
2. He attended the University of Arkansas, and almost took up varsity baseball before opting for golf.
3. In 2014, Moore won the Saguaro Amateur, while in the same year, he tied as the leading medallist in the US Amateur stroke play qualifying round.
4. He considers his first college win as his biggest thrill in the game.
5. He turned pro in 2016 and claimed his first win that year in the PGA Tour Canada’s Staal Foundation Open.
6. In 2019, he suffered a collapsed lung heading to a Korn Ferry Tour event. At first, he was unsure what was wrong but thankfully headed to the hospital rather than catch his flight. He was discharged 10 days later.
7. Two years later, he picked up his second professional win in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship.
8. Moore finished fourth on the points list for the season, which handed him a PGA Tour card.
9. Moore’s first top 10 after earning his card came with a T8 at the 2021 RSM Classic.
10. His maiden PGA Tour victory came at the 2023 Valspar Championship.
11. Moore’s Major debut came the same year, at The Masters, where he finished T39, while his best Major finish came with T12 at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.
12. His Masters finish gave him a career-high world ranking of 42nd.
13. He supports Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team, Dallas Cowboys NFL team and Toronto Blue Jays MLB team.
14. Moore’s favorite bands are Led Zeppelin and Blue Oyster Cult.
15. He is engaged to Lexi Sorensen, who he has dated for around five years. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Oklahoma.
Taylor Moore Bio
|Name
|Taylor Moore
|Born
|July 28, 1993 - San Angelo, Texas
|Height
|5 ft 9 in (1.75 m)
|Turned Professional
|2016
|Current Tour(s)
|PGA Tour
|Professional Wins
|3
|Career-High OWGR
|42nd
Taylor Moore Professional Wins
|Event
|Tour
|Winning Score
|2016 Staal Foundation Open
|PGA Tour Canada
|-18 (three shots)
|2021 Memorial Health Championship
|Korn Ferry Tour
|-27 (three shots)
|2023 Valspar Championship
|PGA Tour
|-10 (one shot)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
