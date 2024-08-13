Taylor Moore Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro


Taylor Moore has put in some impressive performances since turning professional in 2016, including one win on the PGA Tour so far. Here are some things you may not be aware of about the star.

Taylor Moore Facts

1. Taylor Moore was born on 28 July 1993 in San Angelo, Texas to parents Rod and Melinda.

2. He attended the University of Arkansas, and almost took up varsity baseball before opting for golf.

3. In 2014, Moore won the Saguaro Amateur, while in the same year, he tied as the leading medallist in the US Amateur stroke play qualifying round.

4. He considers his first college win as his biggest thrill in the game.

5. He turned pro in 2016 and claimed his first win that year in the PGA Tour Canada’s Staal Foundation Open.

6. In 2019, he suffered a collapsed lung heading to a Korn Ferry Tour event. At first, he was unsure what was wrong but thankfully headed to the hospital rather than catch his flight. He was discharged 10 days later.

7. Two years later, he picked up his second professional win in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship.

Taylor Moore with the Memorial Health Championship trophy

Taylor Moore's second professional win came at the 2021 Memorial Health Championship

8. Moore finished fourth on the points list for the season, which handed him a PGA Tour card.

9. Moore’s first top 10 after earning his card came with a T8 at the 2021 RSM Classic.

10. His maiden PGA Tour victory came at the 2023 Valspar Championship.

Taylor Moore takes a shot at the 2023 Valspar Championship

Taylor Moore won the 2023 Valspar Championship

11. Moore’s Major debut came the same year, at The Masters, where he finished T39, while his best Major finish came with T12 at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

12. His Masters finish gave him a career-high world ranking of 42nd.

13. He supports Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team, Dallas Cowboys NFL team and Toronto Blue Jays MLB team.

14. Moore’s favorite bands are Led Zeppelin and Blue Oyster Cult.

15. He is engaged to Lexi Sorensen, who he has dated for around five years. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Oklahoma.

Taylor Moore Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally
NameTaylor Moore
BornJuly 28, 1993 - San Angelo, Texas
Height5 ft 9 in (1.75 m)
Turned Professional2016
Current Tour(s)PGA Tour
Professional Wins3
Career-High OWGR42nd

Taylor Moore Professional Wins

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventTourWinning Score
2016 Staal Foundation OpenPGA Tour Canada-18 (three shots)
2021 Memorial Health ChampionshipKorn Ferry Tour-27 (three shots)
2023 Valspar ChampionshipPGA Tour-10 (one shot)
