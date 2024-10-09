Ricky Castillo Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Ricky Castillo made a big impression in college golf, and he soon began making waves in the professional game - here are 10 things to know about the American
After taking up the game at a young age, Ricky Castillo became a player to watch during his time at the University of Florida. After turning professional in 2023, his rapid progression has continued.
Here are 10 things to know about the Californian.
Ricky Castillo Facts
1. Ricky Castillo was born in Yorba Linda in California in 2001.
2. He took up the game as a youngster and nowadays wears a puka shell necklace as a tribute to his grandmother, who helped fund golf tournaments in his early years when his parents couldn’t afford them.
3. He enrolled at the University of Florida in 2019 and by the time he graduated in 2023, he had become the Florida Gators’ all-time leader in career stroke average with 71.15.
4. During his time in college golf, Castillo was also a three-time All-American, four-time All-SEC, four-time PING All-Region. He was also the 2020 National and SEC Freshman of the Year.
5. Castillo also played for the US in the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2020 and 2021, while he was part of the winning US team in the 2021 Walker Cup.
6. In 2020, Castillo reached second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, which ensured a place at that year's US Open at Winged Foot - his first world ranking event, although he missed the cut.
7. In 2023, Castillo helped the Florida Gators to the fifth NCAA Division I Championship win in its history.
8. Castillo turned professional soon after, when he earned his Korn Ferry Tour card through the PGA Tour University.
9. He soon made a big impression when he won his first-ever professional tournament at the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, which earned him a full exemption on the Korn Ferry Tour.
10. Castillo finished 26th on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA Tour card following a season that included four top-10 finishes, including one runner-up.
Afterwards, he wrote on Instagram: "Been dreaming of this one since I was 6. Thank you to my family, friends, sponsors, and entire team for the endless support this season. I’m grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to compete on the PGA Tour."
Ricky Castillo Bio
|Full name
|Ricky Castillo
|Born
|2001 - Yorba Linda, California
|Resides
|Jacksonville, Florida
|College
|University of Florida
|Turned pro
|2023
|Pro wins
|1
|Current tour
|PGA Tour
Ricky Castillo Wins
|Event
|Tour
|Score
|2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|Korn Ferry Tour
|-19 (playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
