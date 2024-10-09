Ricky Castillo Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro

After taking up the game at a young age, Ricky Castillo became a player to watch during his time at the University of Florida. After turning professional in 2023, his rapid progression has continued.

Here are 10 things to know about the Californian.

Ricky Castillo Facts

1. Ricky Castillo was born in Yorba Linda in California in 2001.

2. He took up the game as a youngster and nowadays wears a puka shell necklace as a tribute to his grandmother, who helped fund golf tournaments in his early years when his parents couldn’t afford them.

3. He enrolled at the University of Florida in 2019 and by the time he graduated in 2023, he had become the Florida Gators’ all-time leader in career stroke average with 71.15.

4. During his time in college golf, Castillo was also a three-time All-American, four-time All-SEC, four-time PING All-Region. He was also the 2020 National and SEC Freshman of the Year.

5. Castillo also played for the US in the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2020 and 2021, while he was part of the winning US team in the 2021 Walker Cup.

6. In 2020, Castillo reached second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, which ensured a place at that year's US Open at Winged Foot - his first world ranking event, although he missed the cut.

Ricky Castillo's first world ranking tournament came in the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. In 2023, Castillo helped the Florida Gators to the fifth NCAA Division I Championship win in its history.

8. Castillo turned professional soon after, when he earned his Korn Ferry Tour card through the PGA Tour University.

9. He soon made a big impression when he won his first-ever professional tournament at the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, which earned him a full exemption on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Ricky Castillo won in his maiden professional tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Castillo finished 26th on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA Tour card following a season that included four top-10 finishes, including one runner-up.

Afterwards, he wrote on Instagram: "Been dreaming of this one since I was 6. Thank you to my family, friends, sponsors, and entire team for the endless support this season. I’m grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to compete on the PGA Tour."

Ricky Castillo Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full name Ricky Castillo Born 2001 - Yorba Linda, California Resides Jacksonville, Florida College University of Florida Turned pro 2023 Pro wins 1 Current tour PGA Tour

Ricky Castillo Wins