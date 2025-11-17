Which Players Earned The Most Money Through The DP World Tour In 2025?

If bonus money and Major finishes were left to the side, which 10 players earned the most cash via on-course achievements on the European circuit in 2025?

(L to R) Matt Fitzpatrick posing with the DP World Tour Championship trophy, Aaron Rai holding up the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship trophy and Rory McIlroy kneeling beside the Race To Dubai
The DP World Tour's Race To Dubai was concluded on Sunday with Rory McIlroy claiming a seventh title, despite losing to Matt Fitzpatrick in a play-off at the DP World Tour Championship.

A significant part of the Northern Irishman's work, as far as the Race To Dubai was concerned, was done via his Masters win and a T7th at The Open Championship. Meanwhile, a top-20 at the US Open certainly didn't harm his prospects.

And despite the significantly enhanced number of Race To Dubai points in the final two weeks of the season, the 36-year-old was able to hold off the challenge of Marco Penge and Fitzpatrick - who himself rose up to third thanks to a third DP World Tour Championship success.

Via a T3rd at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a second in Dubai, the five-time Major winner produced a near-perfect display to end the 2024-25 campaign and ensure he picked up the $2 million bonus check for topping the standings.

Rory McIlroy, Erica and Poppy all show seven fingers to the camera after the Northern Irishman won his seventh Race To Dubai in 2025

But what if the Race To Dubai was not decided via points and didn't count Major earnings? Who would have won the Harry Vardon trophy in 2025 if only money earned from exclusive DP World Tour events was taken into account?

Well, as it turns out, McIlroy was still the best of the best in that regard, but only just. And the rest of the Race To Dubai's top-10 was a little more changeable.

Of the €7,959,150.07 McIlroy won across the European season (Majors included), over €3.5 million of that (approx. $4,163,843) arrived exclusively in the seven non-Major DP World Tour events he contended in.

The career Grand Slam champion was only around €127,000 in front of Fitzpatrick when all was said and done, though, with the Englishman ending third in the Race To Dubai but second in terms of money earned from DP World Tour competitions.

Fitzpatrick was almost €750,000 ahead of Penge in the end, thanks largely to his DP World Tour Championship success, and over €1 million in front of Tyrrell Hatton - who was fourth in both tables.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy

Laurie Canter's DP World Tour earnings marginally out-performed his Race To Dubai points overall, as the Bath-born pro ended seventh in the official standings but was fifth in relation to DP World Tour payouts.

But perhaps the most interesting name in the table is one which doesn't actually appear. Robert MacIntyre was sixth in the DP World Tour's Race To Dubai but earned €1.2 million away from the Majors and therefore didn't register in terms of this alternative top-10.

Robert MacIntyre at the pro-am for the DP World Tour Championship

Just behind Tommy Fleetwood, who was fifth in the Race To Dubai after playing 11 counting events overall - including all four Majors - and sixth in this list, came Adrien Saddier and Alex Noren.

Saddier played 19 more DP World Tour events than Noren but only won once, the Italian Open, while the Swede played just six non-Majors and won two of them - the BMW PGA Championship and the Betfred British Masters.

Such an impressive record in 2025 helped Noren earn over €2 million, which was only around €38,000 less than his French rival.

Alex Noren tips his cap to the crowd after winning the BMW PGA Championship

The busiest man in the table, Kristoffer Reitan, picked up just under €1.9 million from an incredible 30 DP World Tour events last term to slot in at ninth place.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rai's play-off victory over Fleetwood at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship helped him steal 10th away from the likes of Jordan Smith, John Parry and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

Below is the full list of top-10 DP World Tour earners in 2025 if Majors and bonus pool payouts were not taken into account.

DP WORLD TOUR TOP-10 EARNERS 2025

Player

Prize Money Earned

Counting Events

Race To Dubai Ranking

Rory McIlroy

€3,593,469.53

7

1st

Matt Fitzpatrick

€3,466,833.98

7

3rd

Marco Penge

€2,734,423.38

20

2nd

Tyrrell Hatton

€2,332,731.09

6

4th

Laurie Canter

€2,192,479.99

18

7th

Tommy Fleetwood

€2,063,085.60

7

5th

Adrien Saddier

€2,041,158.05

25

9th

Alex Noren

€2,003,413.52

6

10th

Kristoffer Reitan

€1,880,785.04

30

8th

Aaron Rai

€1,843,928.28

6

12th

